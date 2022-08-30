ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somonauk, IL

Q985

One of Illinois’ Best Hidden Gem Attractions is in Rockford

Talk about flying under the radar, this park sounds incredibly awesome and it's something the fam should probably check out. It's called West Rock Wake Park and in case you're confused as to what it is exactly, let GoRockford.com explain:. By removing the need for a boat, everyone can enjoy...
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Shedd Aquarium To Offer Free Days And Extended Hours In September

Illinois residents are getting a special treat as summer winds down. John G. Shedd Aquarium has announced a full month of free days and extended hours for everyone. Whether you've visited Chicago's Shedd Aquarium in the past or this will be your first time you'll be utterly excited for what is coming after Labor Day.
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

Illinois Video Arcade is Largest in US With Over 885 Free Play Games

This isn't an arcade in a shopping mall, this is an arcade the size of a shopping mall. Leave your quarters and tokens at home because you don't need them. It doesn't matter where you grew up, spending a Saturday at the mall playing video games was the perfect way to spend a day. It's that thing about no quarters being needed that immediately shoots me back to my misspent youth. I grew up in Madison, Wisconsin and my spot for video games was Aladdin's Castle Arcade at East Towne Mall. On those days when you didn't have enough quarters, there were always a few extras you could grab out of the fountain just outside the arcade's entrance. Trust me when I tell you that I was not the only kid in that arcade with a wet shirt sleeve from stealing quarters out of that fountain.
BROOKFIELD, IL
99.5 WKDQ

20 Wild Animals, Some Deceased, Removed from Illinois Home

Authorities found a disturbing situation involving wild animals in a Sandwich, Illinois home. More than 20 wild animals including several who were deceased have been removed and police are trying to determine if charges are justified. Fox 2 Now in St. Louis reports that the Illinois Department of Natural Resources...
SANDWICH, IL
Q985

Popular Illinois Holiday Market Announces Opening Date & Brand New Location

Ever heard of Christkindlmarket? It's one of Chicago's most authentic traditional holiday markets around and offers incredible activities and vendors you've never seen before. I've been to this market one time and it was hands down one of the coolest, cultural places I've visited in Chicago. It's a winter wonderful event for adults, kids, and everybody who loves to be festive!
CHICAGO, IL
US 104.9

Coyote Gets A Little Too Close For Comfort For Illinois Girl

For a little girl in Illinois, a coyote got a little bit too close for comfort. I've seen a lot of different types of animals wandering the streets of Rockford including a fox, turkeys, deer, rabbits, squirrels, skunks, opossums, cats, dogs, mice, birds, coyotes, and I'm sure a few more that I can't remember off the top of my head.
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

6 Best Romantic Spots To Share an In-Car Kiss in Rockford

Making out in the car is the kind of moment every relationship needs. Often. Here are the most romantic spots for those kisses, some are playfully risky. 6 Best Romantic Spots To Share an In-Car Kiss in Rockford. (the last two might be your favorites if your make-out sessions get...
ROCKFORD, IL
WAND TV

Pet bird flies 150 miles from home, reunites with owner

CERRO GORDO, Ill. - (WAND) The power of social media has reunited a Naperville family with their pet bird, after he flew over 150 miles to central Illinois. Last week, Brandon Walker of Cerro Gordo found a bright blue parakeet in his backyard. “I reached down and picked him up...
CERRO GORDO, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Police find more than 20 wild animals alive and dead in Illinois home

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Police found more than 20 wild animals alive and dead inside an Illinois home where a child was living. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said the Illinois Conservation Police were investigating this situation for a year before they obtained a search warrant Tuesday for a DeKalb County home in the 1000 block of Spruce Street.
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
Rockford, IL
98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

