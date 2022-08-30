Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
A Website says a City in Illinois is 1 of the 10 Safest in the US
Safety is extremely important in figuring out where you want to live, work, and raise your family. This is why it is exciting to see one city here in the Land of Lincoln make it on the list of the 10 Safest Cities in America, spoiler alert... it's not Chicago.
WSPY NEWS
Take an early ride on the centerpiece of the Sandwich Fair; 70 years of steam
For 70 years, trains have been a way of life in this family. First Augie, now sons Norman and Allen have always shared the ride. There was the Iron Pony, named in a storefront display contest. That was the Iron Pony whistle, still running to this day, although on Channel...
One of Illinois’ Best Hidden Gem Attractions is in Rockford
Talk about flying under the radar, this park sounds incredibly awesome and it's something the fam should probably check out. It's called West Rock Wake Park and in case you're confused as to what it is exactly, let GoRockford.com explain:. By removing the need for a boat, everyone can enjoy...
Shedd Aquarium To Offer Free Days And Extended Hours In September
Illinois residents are getting a special treat as summer winds down. John G. Shedd Aquarium has announced a full month of free days and extended hours for everyone. Whether you've visited Chicago's Shedd Aquarium in the past or this will be your first time you'll be utterly excited for what is coming after Labor Day.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rural Illinois Home Is Very Unique And A Steal At Less Than A Million Dollars
I've done a few of these "really nice houses in Illinois" posts and this one in DeKalb has to be the nicest one under a million dollars I've ever seen. The residence in question is located at 9 Arrowhead Lane in DeKalb, Illinois and it is impressive. This is part...
Is Rockford’s ‘Best Kept Secret’ also the Top Spot for Labor Day Brunch?
Forgive all the hyperbole, it's not me, it's Yelp and the people who review stuff on their site. So while I was thinking about what to do this weekend, my feeble-minded brain started thinking about food. Like, where I should eat this weekend? Then I consulted Yelp to find the...
nypressnews.com
Illinois accuses Bridgeview construction company of stealing wages from union carpenters
A Bridgeview-based construction company is accused of wage theft and using an elaborate scheme to underpay dozens of union carpenters, according to a lawsuit filed by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office. Between 2015 and 2020, Drive Construction Inc. obtained contracts for public works projects in the Chicago area,...
Illinois Video Arcade is Largest in US With Over 885 Free Play Games
This isn't an arcade in a shopping mall, this is an arcade the size of a shopping mall. Leave your quarters and tokens at home because you don't need them. It doesn't matter where you grew up, spending a Saturday at the mall playing video games was the perfect way to spend a day. It's that thing about no quarters being needed that immediately shoots me back to my misspent youth. I grew up in Madison, Wisconsin and my spot for video games was Aladdin's Castle Arcade at East Towne Mall. On those days when you didn't have enough quarters, there were always a few extras you could grab out of the fountain just outside the arcade's entrance. Trust me when I tell you that I was not the only kid in that arcade with a wet shirt sleeve from stealing quarters out of that fountain.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Is The Iconic Wayne’s World Car Kebab Returning To Illinois? Party On!
Do you remember the sculpture named "Spindle" (a.k.a. the car kebab) that stood high above Cermak Shopping Plaza's parking lot in Berwyn, Illinois? The work of art was made famous in the movie "Wayne's World", starring Mike Myers and Dana Carvey. What Happened To The Spindle In Berwyn, Illinois?. The...
Need to Get Away? Stay at the Coolest Retro Hotel in Illinois
Labor Day weekend is rapidly approaching and you just can't spend another few days at home, right?. If you haven't done anything or gone anywhere this summer, there's an excellent chance you may feel that way. I've been to a few different spots this season but I still feel like...
One of the World’s Best Sandwiches is From an Illinois Restaurant
Anyone can make a sandwich. Seriously, I've watched my six-year-old son slather peanut butter and jelly in between two pieces of bread and call it done. However, there are big differences between just a sandwich and another that is considered one of the best in the entire world. According to...
20 Wild Animals, Some Deceased, Removed from Illinois Home
Authorities found a disturbing situation involving wild animals in a Sandwich, Illinois home. More than 20 wild animals including several who were deceased have been removed and police are trying to determine if charges are justified. Fox 2 Now in St. Louis reports that the Illinois Department of Natural Resources...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popular Illinois Holiday Market Announces Opening Date & Brand New Location
Ever heard of Christkindlmarket? It's one of Chicago's most authentic traditional holiday markets around and offers incredible activities and vendors you've never seen before. I've been to this market one time and it was hands down one of the coolest, cultural places I've visited in Chicago. It's a winter wonderful event for adults, kids, and everybody who loves to be festive!
Coyote Gets A Little Too Close For Comfort For Illinois Girl
For a little girl in Illinois, a coyote got a little bit too close for comfort. I've seen a lot of different types of animals wandering the streets of Rockford including a fox, turkeys, deer, rabbits, squirrels, skunks, opossums, cats, dogs, mice, birds, coyotes, and I'm sure a few more that I can't remember off the top of my head.
6 Best Romantic Spots To Share an In-Car Kiss in Rockford
Making out in the car is the kind of moment every relationship needs. Often. Here are the most romantic spots for those kisses, some are playfully risky. 6 Best Romantic Spots To Share an In-Car Kiss in Rockford. (the last two might be your favorites if your make-out sessions get...
WAND TV
Pet bird flies 150 miles from home, reunites with owner
CERRO GORDO, Ill. - (WAND) The power of social media has reunited a Naperville family with their pet bird, after he flew over 150 miles to central Illinois. Last week, Brandon Walker of Cerro Gordo found a bright blue parakeet in his backyard. “I reached down and picked him up...
Central Illinois Proud
Police find more than 20 wild animals alive and dead in Illinois home
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Police found more than 20 wild animals alive and dead inside an Illinois home where a child was living. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said the Illinois Conservation Police were investigating this situation for a year before they obtained a search warrant Tuesday for a DeKalb County home in the 1000 block of Spruce Street.
One of America’s Best Fresh Seafood Waterfront Restaurants is in Illinois
Who says you need to be located on the ocean to have one of the best waterfront restaurants in America?. Obviously, it does help though. Considering this was the lone restaurant on the list from the folks at Thrillist that isn't located off a massive body of water. This one,...
2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac Predicts ‘Shivery & Snowy’ Illinois Winter Forecast
Buckle up, we've got a tragically cold winter on the way. Usually I'm all about bringing good news, but this time, I can't promise that. As we get ready for fall, we're also not too far away from the cold, wet, blustery winter that apparently we're getting this year. Which...
Q985
Rockford, IL
23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0