With his legal woes diminished, the Boston Celtics should call about Montrezl Harrell

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

While normally a player who’s dealing with felony charges of anything makes for bad business in terms of an NBA signing, the recently-reduced charges against unrestricted free agent forward Montrezl Harrell are of a sort that the Boston Celtics may want to consider looking past.

Felony charges of course are by their very nature serious enough to have kept the veteran big man out of signing conversations until today, when ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski revealed that Harrell’s charges — felony marijuana possession — had been reduced to a misdemeanor that may even be expunged. With no other elements to complicate Harrell’s arrest other than he was unwisely transporting a drug publicly accepted and legal in so many jurisdictions that the NBA no longer tests for it, it seems wise for a club like Boston in need of frontcourt depth to put out some feelers.

While not the sort of defensive big Boston is undoubtedly looking for, Harrell does bring a degree of toughness on the other end of the court that the team might turn to when Al Horford or Robert Williams is on the sidelines.

With career averages of 12.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game, Harrell would be a solid if imperfect fit for the Celtics, should the Louisville product prove amenable to the role of backup big he would end up playing.

