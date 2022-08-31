Read full article on original website
nebraskaexaminer.com
Nebraska farmer ordered to pay $1 million in restitution for crop insurance fraud
LINCOLN — A a federal judge has ordered a Newman Grove farmer to pay $1 million in restitution, as well as a $30,000 fine, for making a fraudulent statement on a crop insurance claim. Ross Nelson, 48, of Newman Grove, had provided false losses of soybeans and corn when...
News Channel Nebraska
Missing inmate convicted in Madison County returns to NDCS
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An inmate that went missing on this week is back in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Officials said Kelcey Schrage reportedly did not return to the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) from his job in the community on Sept. 1. Schrage returned to NDCS on his own on Friday.
Four Nebraska lakes under health alert due to toxic algae
Swimming is not allowed but boating and fishing are permitted at these lakes. Anyone visiting should avoid activities that could lead to swallowing water.
WOWT
News Channel Nebraska
Tiny of village of Uehling celebrates Labor Day with fireworks, family festivities
UEHLING, Neb. -- A tiny village in northeast Nebraska held the largest Labor Day weekend fireworks display in the state. In the village of Uehling, population 230, families gathered at dusk for activities, drinks and a massive pyrotechnic show. It was all part of the community's triannual Labor Day celebration,...
News Channel Nebraska
Newman Grove farmer sentenced to probation for false federal insurance statements
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska farmer was sentenced in federal court Friday for profiting off of incorrect information related to federal crop insurance. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said that 48-year-old Ross Nelson of Newman Grove was sentenced to four years' probation for making false statements. Russell said Nelson's...
News Channel Nebraska
P2T students compete at International Health Occupations Competition
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Several high school students enrolled in the Pathways to Tomorrow (P2T) program in West Point participated in a conference this summer with others from across the world that focused on occupations in the healthcare industry. Ten of 13 of P2T’s Health Science students who qualified at...
KSNB Local4
kscj.com
NEBRASKA PURSUIT ENDS WITH ARREST OF SIOUX CITY WOMAN
TROOPERS WITH THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL ARRESTED A SIOUX CITY WOMAN FOLLOWING A PURSUIT IN CEDAR COUNTY LAST THURSDAY. THE PATROL WAS ALERTED BY THE CEDAR COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE THAT A DEPUTY WAS PURSUING A WOMAN WHO HAD ESCAPED FROM CUSTODY AND STOLEN A PICKUP. A TROOPER SUCCESSFULLY DEPLOYED...
kscj.com
ALLEN, NEBRASKA MAN CHARGED IN DRIVE BY SHOOTING
AN RURAL ALLEN, NEBRASKA MAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES FOLLOWING A WEEKEND DRIVE BY SHOOTING IN DIXON COUNTY. 35-YEAR-OLD ANDREW CHASE IS CHARGED WITH USE OF A DEADLY WEAPON TO COMMIT A FELONY, UNLAWFUL DISCHARGE OF A FIREARM, TERRORISTIC THREATS, CRIMINAL MISCHIEF AND DISTURBING THE PEACE. THE DIXON COUNTY...
klkntv.com
Drought drying up the Platte, could affect Lincoln’s future water supply
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — As you look west, the sights are grim through the lens of those in eastern Nebraska. Dry land has replaced the flowing waters of the Platte River from central Nebraska to Columbus. Irrigation this summer has depleted most of the reservoirs in the areas of...
News Channel Nebraska
Columbus business leader selected for prestigious national honor
WASHINGTON, D.C. – An east-central Nebraska business leader has been recognized nationally. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation announced Friday that Sarah Ehlers, Director of Talent and Workforce Development for the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, was selected to participate in the seventh cohort of its premier business leadership program.
WOWT
Final suspect in Nebraska illegal abortion case appears in court
MADISON COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The final suspect in a bizarre abortion case in northeast Nebraska appeared in court Friday. The case is of a then 17-year-old girl allegedly conspiring with her mother to get pills to abort a 29-week-old fetus in Norfolk. Jessica Burgess is the mother of the...
West Nile Virus detected in northeast Nebraska
A Nebraska county has reported an area tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV).
Sheriff: Man arrested for Dixon County drive-by shooting toward mother, child
A Nebraska man was arrested after he allegedly drove by a residence and fired a single shot.
News Channel Nebraska
WOWT
News Channel Nebraska
Man reportedly shoots at woman and child in Dixon County
PONCA, Neb. -- An Allen man was arrested for allegedly shooting at a woman and her child while outside her home. The Dixon County Sheriff's Office said they arrested 35-year-old Andrew Chase, of Allen, on Friday with the help of the Nebraska State Patrol and Dakota County. DCSO said they...
News Channel Nebraska
UNK student from West Point is finalist for national journalism award
KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney student newspaper – The Antelope – is a finalist for a College Media Association Pinnacle Award for best editorial. A Pinnacle Award is one of the most prestigious national honors student journalists can earn. The editorial on University of...
News Channel Nebraska
Valverde's 5 TDs Power Pierce Past Scotus
COLUMBUS - Keenan Valverde scored 5 touchdowns, 4 before halftime, as the Pierce Bluejays dominated Scotus Central Catholic 45-7 Friday night. The Jays cashed in four of the first five drives for TDs, and the Pierce defense kept the Shamrocks from crossing midfield until the 3rd quarter. When Scotus finally had a chance to dent the scoreboard in the 3rd, a Bluejay goal-line stand proved to be the backbreaker.
