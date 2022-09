LIME SPRINGS - Lenora Mae Bielefeld, age 90, of Lime Springs, Iowa, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at the Evans Memorial Home in Cresco, Iowa. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic...

