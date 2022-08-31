Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Surprise! Another Taco Restaurant Has OpenedGreyson FGlendale, AZ
Preschool Sweethearts Tie The Knot 20 Years Later— The Beautiful Love Story Of Matt Grodsky And Laura ScheelMary HolmanPhoenix, AZ
Arizona warned of scorching temperaturesBrenna Temple
Could Arizona's sweltering heat become the new real estate killer?Brenna TempleArizona State
Are Phoenix and Arizona ground zero for climate change?Brenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
East Valley Tribune
At 104, Mesa woman thanks God for long life
Vivian Bickford has known the secret to a long life since she was in third grade. As she turned 104 last Wednesday, Aug. 31, Bickford said she gives all the credit to believing in God and Jesus Christ. “I thank God for giving me all of His time,” Bickford said....
East Valley Tribune
School district seeks millions to handle growth
Queen Creek can’t build schools fast enough. In a scramble to keep up with the breakneck pace of growth, QCUSD is seeking money from the state to help build 2 new K-6 schools, ready for students in 2027 and 2028. Student enrollment has ballooned 148% in the past decade.
East Valley Tribune
Gilbert fiber optic plant will target Mesa users
A cable-manufacturing facility that will be built in Gilbert will build on Arizona’s recent efforts to expand broadband access through higher-speed internet connections in Mesa as well as in underserved communities. Corning Inc. officials announced Aug. 30 that the plant will bring 250 jobs to the town and will...
East Valley Tribune
Supervisors leave Rio Verde high and dry
Where hundreds of Rio Verde Foothills households will find water after Dec. 31 remains unknown after the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors last week unanimously voted against what some homeowners called their best chance for a new source. The board on Aug. 31 voted against forming a domestic water improvement...
East Valley Tribune
Legacy school stays tight-lipped on campus gun
School officials and Town police remain tight lipped about any forthcoming disciplinary action against a fourth grader who brought a weapon onto the campus of Legacy Traditional School in Queen Creek Aug. 24 as Principal Megan Alvarado remains on administrative leave. “I hope you will understand that there is a...
East Valley Tribune
Mercado project stirs resident anger, support
A raucous crowd of about 140 residents vented disdain for the proposed Mercado Courtyard apartment complex during a recent open house for the project. The crowd cheered and applauded each other’s comments against the project earmarked for the intersection of Shea Boulevard and 92nd Street and even broke into argument with those running the Aug. 25 event.
East Valley Tribune
E. Mesa Sears site could house 254 apartments
The owner of the now-shuttered Sears department store at Superstition Springs Center mall in east Mesa is proposing to knock the building down for 254 garden-style apartment units spread across seven three-story buildings. Seritage Growth Properties, which formed in 2015 to manage real estate acquired from Sears Holdings, has submitted...
East Valley Tribune
United by faith, tears and blood
Bloodshed united the nation as it mourned the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York City and Pennsylvania and on the Pentagon. On Sept. 9, leaders of the Interfaith 9/11 Memorial Blood Drive hope to unite people again. The blood drive will bring together the Ahmadiyya...
East Valley Tribune
Dad set free after Chandler child’s 2004 death
On the morning of Aug. 16, Jeffrey R. Martinson became a free man. His ankle bracelet was removed and he could legally turn his back forever on the 2004 death of his 5-year-old son, Joshua Eberle Martinson, in a bunk bed in his Martinson’s Ahwatukee home. The boy normally lived with his mom in Chandler.
East Valley Tribune
Speakers rap CUSD mental health response
The study session Chandler Unified School District conducted recently on mental health and the nationwide increase in teen suicides did not lessen the criticism it continues to face. The CUSD Governing Board again heard criticisms at its Aug. 24 meeting during public comments over how district officials are handling mental...
