Emergency Plane Landing at Elmira-Corning Airport
BIG FLAT, N.Y. (WENY) -- A float plane had an emergency landing at the Elmira Corning Regional Airport, this afternoon. The airport's manager, Tom Freeman, said the plane carried a pilot and one passenger. The plane landed safely on one wheel, at the airport. He said the plane had two...
ROAD TRIP: Casting A Spotlight on Ithaca and Tompkins County, New York
We continue our look at county spotlights with our fifth featured county, Tompkins County. This county has a population of 105,000 and was founded in 1817 by Daniel Tompkins, a former New York State governor and Vice-President of the United States. The county covers almost 500 square miles between Central...
Binghamton Gas Prices are Higher Than The New York State and National Average
So I keep hearing that gas prices are finally below the four-dollar mark. Well, that's good news, even if it's still way too high for what we should be paying. But, when I pull up to my go-to gas station, I'm still paying about $4.20 for regular unleaded gasoline. So what's up with that?
Binghamton Native Works to Bring Faster Internet Service to City
A company founded by a Seton Catholic Central High School graduate is working to expand its broadband internet service in the Binghamton area. Mark Murphy, who was born and raised in the city, founded Greenlight Networks more than a decade ago. In recent months, Greenlight crews have been installing high-speed...
Downtown Binghamton Residents Oppose “Stadium Lofts” Project
Some people who live near the site of a planned 70-apartment complex in downtown Binghamton have raised concerns about the proposal. A Westchester County developer wants to build what's been dubbed the $24 million "Stadium Lofts" project on city-owned property near the site of the future fire department headquarters. The...
Southern Tier Police Help Booming Childhood Lemonade Stand Industry
So much is asked from our men and women in blue and too many people don't understand everything that they have to do. They do so much behind the scenes without any acknowledgement. So what's the latest thing that they've been involved in for the last week? ILLEGAL Lemon stands....
Journey, Boston Frontmen Taking The Binghamton, New York Sock Out Cancer Stage
We live in a community that is very generous when it comes to helping others. It could be a benefit for those in need, to help with medical bills, and support the many area charities in the Southern Tier of New York. One of those events is the Sock Out...
Love Spiedie Fest? Check Out The NYS Festival Of Balloons Labor Day Weekend
Are your plans still up in the air for how you will spend your Labor Day weekend? Well, how about an 'up in the air' plan then? And by that, I mean a Festival of Balloons event. If you love the amazing times at our own Spiedie Fest, you may...
Broome Health Officials Advise: Don’t Wait for New COVID Booster
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending the use of the updated COVID-19 boosters from Pfizer and BioNTech and Moderna that add the latest variants of the coronavirus mutations’ spike proteins to the composition of the shot. CDC Director, Doctor Rochelle Walensky endorsed the Advisory Committee on...
Local post office worker retires
A familiar face at the local post office front desk is taking a new journey. Dave Gray, a window/distribution clerk and carrier between the Homer and Cortland post offices for the past 29 years, officially retired on Wednesday. Gray was born and raised in Homer, and graduated from Homer High...
Drug impaired tractor-trailer driver kills Central NY motorcyclist, authorities say
Lenox, N.Y. — A Central New York man was arrested Saturday after driving a tractor-trailer while impaired by drugs, killing a motorcyclist, officials said. Aaron Atkinson, 60, of Canastota, was driving a 1987 Harley-Davidson motorcycle at 2:04 a.m. southbound on Lewis Point Road near State Route 13 in the Town of Lenox, said Samantha Field, a spokesperson for Madison County.
Broome Residents Rush to Beat New York Gun Permit Law Changes
The Broome County Sheriff's Office has been a crowded place in recent days as people apply for concealed weapon permits before new regulations take effect. New York residents who want to avoid the additional requirements must apply for a concealed carry license before Thursday. Sheriff David Harder said there's been...
Lower Levels of Binghamton Garage to Close for LUMA Preparations
Some people who live, work or shop in downtown Binghamton may have to find an alternate place to park for several days because of the upcoming LUMA Projection Arts Festival. The two lowest floors of the State Street parking garage - Levels C and D - have been closed since last week.
Man charged with DWAI after Windsor crash
Yesterday afternoon, a Broome County Sheriff's Deputy was dispatched to a two-car motor vehicle accident on Interstate 86 in the Town of Windsor.
‘The Anti-Rent War': When Delaware County, New York Was The Epicenter Of Land Conflict
The COVID-19 Pandemic caused many problems for so many people. One of the unintended consequences (I think) was the Covid-19 Eviction Protection For Tenants in New York State. It protected tenants from being evicted if they didn't pay their rent, if they suffered a financial hardship because of COVID-19. The only way that a tenant could be lawfully evicted is if the owner brought a court proceeding and obtained a judgement of possession from the court.
15-Story Binghamton Tower Without Power After Transformer Blast
Electric service to one of downtown Binghamton's tallest buildings was knocked out following a reported transformer explosion. The incident happened on Chenango Street near the bus station around 12:20 a.m. Wednesday. People who live in the 15-floor apartment building at 100 Chenango Place reported hearing a loud "boom" before the...
Byrne Dairy Plans to Develop a Fourth Broome County Store
Syracuse-based Byrne Dairy is continuing its expansion into the Binghamton area with a move to open a fourth convenience store in Broome County. Byrne opened its first local shop on East Main Street in Endicott in late May. The company previously revealed plans for additional stores in Endwell and Whitney Point.
Local Girl Scouts Host Cookies and Beer Tasting
The local council of the Girl Scouts is hoping grown ups that like their annual sweet treats will also be game to pair their cookies with something a little stronger. The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council is hosting something they’re calling “Cookies Untapped.” It’s their first-ever cookies and beer tasting fundraiser.
Bad Broome County Driving Behaviors That Need Cracking Down On
This is just my observation and opinion. Is it just me, or are people becoming more impatient and at times rude to others around them? Have you noticed anything like that?. A while back, I wrote an article about the crazy speeds some motorists go on the Vestal Parkway between Washington Street Binghamton and the University Plaza. Admittedly, I travel up to 65 miles per hour at times, but I am routinely passed like I'm standing still. Seems dangerous to me.
John Mayer Dons Binghamton Business-Branded Shirt On-Stage
You've got to love when something local shows up on a national stage, that promotes places in our Southern Tier region. For example, many years ago, Garth Brooks wore a 98.1 The Hawk t-shirt on stage at one of his concerts. Recently, Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham shared a picture on...
