Broome County, NY

NewsChannel 36

Emergency Plane Landing at Elmira-Corning Airport

BIG FLAT, N.Y. (WENY) -- A float plane had an emergency landing at the Elmira Corning Regional Airport, this afternoon. The airport's manager, Tom Freeman, said the plane carried a pilot and one passenger. The plane landed safely on one wheel, at the airport. He said the plane had two...
ELMIRA, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Local post office worker retires

A familiar face at the local post office front desk is taking a new journey. Dave Gray, a window/distribution clerk and carrier between the Homer and Cortland post offices for the past 29 years, officially retired on Wednesday. Gray was born and raised in Homer, and graduated from Homer High...
HOMER, NY
Syracuse.com

Drug impaired tractor-trailer driver kills Central NY motorcyclist, authorities say

Lenox, N.Y. — A Central New York man was arrested Saturday after driving a tractor-trailer while impaired by drugs, killing a motorcyclist, officials said. Aaron Atkinson, 60, of Canastota, was driving a 1987 Harley-Davidson motorcycle at 2:04 a.m. southbound on Lewis Point Road near State Route 13 in the Town of Lenox, said Samantha Field, a spokesperson for Madison County.
98.1 The Hawk

‘The Anti-Rent War': When Delaware County, New York Was The Epicenter Of Land Conflict

The COVID-19 Pandemic caused many problems for so many people. One of the unintended consequences (I think) was the Covid-19 Eviction Protection For Tenants in New York State. It protected tenants from being evicted if they didn't pay their rent, if they suffered a financial hardship because of COVID-19. The only way that a tenant could be lawfully evicted is if the owner brought a court proceeding and obtained a judgement of possession from the court.
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
98.1 The Hawk

15-Story Binghamton Tower Without Power After Transformer Blast

Electric service to one of downtown Binghamton's tallest buildings was knocked out following a reported transformer explosion. The incident happened on Chenango Street near the bus station around 12:20 a.m. Wednesday. People who live in the 15-floor apartment building at 100 Chenango Place reported hearing a loud "boom" before the...
BINGHAMTON, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Local Girl Scouts Host Cookies and Beer Tasting

The local council of the Girl Scouts is hoping grown ups that like their annual sweet treats will also be game to pair their cookies with something a little stronger. The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council is hosting something they’re calling “Cookies Untapped.” It’s their first-ever cookies and beer tasting fundraiser.
SYRACUSE, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Bad Broome County Driving Behaviors That Need Cracking Down On

This is just my observation and opinion. Is it just me, or are people becoming more impatient and at times rude to others around them? Have you noticed anything like that?. A while back, I wrote an article about the crazy speeds some motorists go on the Vestal Parkway between Washington Street Binghamton and the University Plaza. Admittedly, I travel up to 65 miles per hour at times, but I am routinely passed like I'm standing still. Seems dangerous to me.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
98.1 The Hawk

