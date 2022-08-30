Read full article on original website
Last chance to visit Illinois' largest waterpark! Raging Waves closes for the season on September 5thJennifer GeerYorkville, IL
Does this Geneva Hamburger restaurant live up to the hypeChicago Food KingGeneva, IL
Corn Fest 2022: 8/26 - 8/28Adrian HolmanDekalb, IL
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of IllinoisTravel MavenHinckley, IL
Great outdoor seating at this popular Geneva RestaurantChicago Food KingGeneva, IL
Two of the 10 Most Expensive Colleges in the US are in Illinois
It is back-to-school season across the United States and if you are headed off to college that means you'll most likely have a hefty price tag to pay for your education. In some schools, the price tag is way bigger than in others, like two universities in Illinois that both are in the top 10 for Most Expensive Colleges in the US.
Rural Illinois Home Is Very Unique And A Steal At Less Than A Million Dollars
I've done a few of these "really nice houses in Illinois" posts and this one in DeKalb has to be the nicest one under a million dollars I've ever seen. The residence in question is located at 9 Arrowhead Lane in DeKalb, Illinois and it is impressive. This is part...
One of Illinois’ Best Hidden Gem Attractions is in Rockford
Talk about flying under the radar, this park sounds incredibly awesome and it's something the fam should probably check out. It's called West Rock Wake Park and in case you're confused as to what it is exactly, let GoRockford.com explain:. By removing the need for a boat, everyone can enjoy...
Is Rockford’s ‘Best Kept Secret’ also the Top Spot for Labor Day Brunch?
Forgive all the hyperbole, it's not me, it's Yelp and the people who review stuff on their site. So while I was thinking about what to do this weekend, my feeble-minded brain started thinking about food. Like, where I should eat this weekend? Then I consulted Yelp to find the...
Illinois Video Arcade is Largest in US With Over 885 Free Play Games
This isn't an arcade in a shopping mall, this is an arcade the size of a shopping mall. Leave your quarters and tokens at home because you don't need them. It doesn't matter where you grew up, spending a Saturday at the mall playing video games was the perfect way to spend a day. It's that thing about no quarters being needed that immediately shoots me back to my misspent youth. I grew up in Madison, Wisconsin and my spot for video games was Aladdin's Castle Arcade at East Towne Mall. On those days when you didn't have enough quarters, there were always a few extras you could grab out of the fountain just outside the arcade's entrance. Trust me when I tell you that I was not the only kid in that arcade with a wet shirt sleeve from stealing quarters out of that fountain.
Need to Get Away? Stay at the Coolest Retro Hotel in Illinois
Labor Day weekend is rapidly approaching and you just can't spend another few days at home, right?. If you haven't done anything or gone anywhere this summer, there's an excellent chance you may feel that way. I've been to a few different spots this season but I still feel like...
Popular Illinois Holiday Market Announces Opening Date & Brand New Location
Ever heard of Christkindlmarket? It's one of Chicago's most authentic traditional holiday markets around and offers incredible activities and vendors you've never seen before. I've been to this market one time and it was hands down one of the coolest, cultural places I've visited in Chicago. It's a winter wonderful event for adults, kids, and everybody who loves to be festive!
One of the World’s Best Sandwiches is From an Illinois Restaurant
Anyone can make a sandwich. Seriously, I've watched my six-year-old son slather peanut butter and jelly in between two pieces of bread and call it done. However, there are big differences between just a sandwich and another that is considered one of the best in the entire world. According to...
6 Best Romantic Spots To Share an In-Car Kiss in Rockford
Making out in the car is the kind of moment every relationship needs. Often. Here are the most romantic spots for those kisses, some are playfully risky. 6 Best Romantic Spots To Share an In-Car Kiss in Rockford. (the last two might be your favorites if your make-out sessions get...
2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac Predicts ‘Shivery & Snowy’ Illinois Winter Forecast
Buckle up, we've got a tragically cold winter on the way. Usually I'm all about bringing good news, but this time, I can't promise that. As we get ready for fall, we're also not too far away from the cold, wet, blustery winter that apparently we're getting this year. Which...
One of America’s Best Fresh Seafood Waterfront Restaurants is in Illinois
Who says you need to be located on the ocean to have one of the best waterfront restaurants in America?. Obviously, it does help though. Considering this was the lone restaurant on the list from the folks at Thrillist that isn't located off a massive body of water. This one,...
One Of The Gaudiest Condos You’ll Ever See Is For Sale In Chicago’s Gold Coast
Another gem from the wonderful Twitter account, @ZillowGoneWild. If this kind of thing interests you, I can't recommend following them enough. This humble abode can be found in Chicago, just south of Lincoln park new the Gold Coast area of Chicago. It is currently listed at a very cool $420,000 and is one of the most uniquely decorated homes I've ever seen.
‘We Will Cherish the Memories Forever’ Single Mom Closes Up Beloved Small Town Illinois Store After a Summer of Ups and Downs
After months of attempting to save her downtown shop, today, Brianna from The Midwest Rustic is shutting down the store for good. There have been a lot of shakeups in downtown Rockford this summer and throughout the past few months we've watched store owner pivot in hopes of saving their shops after raised rent and inflation.
If Someone Steals Your Illinois Plate, Can You Get In Trouble?
You'd think that this would be an easily answered question. If my plate, or plates were stolen, I'd probably think of myself as being the victim in that scenario. However, an Aurora man found out that things sometimes are just not that clear-cut. Welcome to the weird world of license...
This Illinois City Was Named One Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, a handful of spots in the Midwest found themselves on this list, but only one was located in Illinois. Some other spots on this list were Mall of America in Minnesota, Orlando, Florida, three...
Former Illinois Small Town Sports Reporter Headed to NBC5 Chicago
Once upon a time, Samantha Rivera was lighting up the small screen here in Rockford and now she's headed down the long road of I-90 to join the NBC5 Chicago team. We LOVE seeing our former Rockfordians succeed and that's what's happening right now for Samantha Rivera who was once a part of Eyewitness News on WTVO and FOX39.
Popular McDonald’s Michael ‘McJordan’ Burger from the 90s Recipe Hack
I just learned how to make the Michael Jordan 'McJordan' burger from 1992, thanks to this hack. It was only available in Chicago for a short time, until now. In the 1990s, you did not have to live anywhere near Chicago, or even in the state of Illinois, to be caught up in all excitement that was the Chicago Bulls basketball team. One player was a bit larger than life, the G.O.A.T. (yeah, that's what I said), Michael Jordan. Every fan wanted to be near him, and every business wanted to hire him as a pitchman. Few businesses spent the kind of money to hire him as Nike and McDonald's did. If you weren't wearing his sneakers, you were being 'like Mike' and eating a McJordan Burger special from McDonald's. I wish that could've been me.
A Super Fun Bubble Festival Is Coming To Rockford This September
If you're a bubbly person, Rockford's Discovery Center has something in store for you! Next month, they're kicking off their annual Bubble Festival. Rockford always has cool events happening for kids of all ages. From interactive exhibits to educational programs, you'll find all sorts of fun activities at the Rockford Discovery Center!
Snag ‘Good Stuff Cheap’ At New Ollie’s Store Opening in Rockford, Illinois
Please don't judge me poorly for what I am about to tell you, but it wasn't until the last few years or so that I truly began to jump on board the name-brand, discount shopping experience. Why? Honestly, I have no idea. Do I love paying full price for high-quality,...
Bling? One of the Top 10 Richest Cities in America is in Illinois
Where is the money in America? Apparently a lot of it is living near Lake Michigan in Illinois as one of those cities landed on the top 10 richest cities in America list. I saw this story shared by World Population Review. It's a survey of wealth that I believe originated from a Bloomberg report. They included a map showing dots on the top 10 richest locations in the country and you'll notice one of them is tucked next to Lake Michigan in Illinois. It's Glencoe, Illinois which means Chicago.
