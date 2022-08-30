ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somonauk, IL

1440 WROK

Two of the 10 Most Expensive Colleges in the US are in Illinois

It is back-to-school season across the United States and if you are headed off to college that means you'll most likely have a hefty price tag to pay for your education. In some schools, the price tag is way bigger than in others, like two universities in Illinois that both are in the top 10 for Most Expensive Colleges in the US.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Illinois Video Arcade is Largest in US With Over 885 Free Play Games

This isn't an arcade in a shopping mall, this is an arcade the size of a shopping mall. Leave your quarters and tokens at home because you don't need them. It doesn't matter where you grew up, spending a Saturday at the mall playing video games was the perfect way to spend a day. It's that thing about no quarters being needed that immediately shoots me back to my misspent youth. I grew up in Madison, Wisconsin and my spot for video games was Aladdin's Castle Arcade at East Towne Mall. On those days when you didn't have enough quarters, there were always a few extras you could grab out of the fountain just outside the arcade's entrance. Trust me when I tell you that I was not the only kid in that arcade with a wet shirt sleeve from stealing quarters out of that fountain.
BROOKFIELD, IL
1440 WROK

Popular Illinois Holiday Market Announces Opening Date & Brand New Location

Ever heard of Christkindlmarket? It's one of Chicago's most authentic traditional holiday markets around and offers incredible activities and vendors you've never seen before. I've been to this market one time and it was hands down one of the coolest, cultural places I've visited in Chicago. It's a winter wonderful event for adults, kids, and everybody who loves to be festive!
CHICAGO, IL
1440 WROK

‘We Will Cherish the Memories Forever’ Single Mom Closes Up Beloved Small Town Illinois Store After a Summer of Ups and Downs

After months of attempting to save her downtown shop, today, Brianna from The Midwest Rustic is shutting down the store for good. There have been a lot of shakeups in downtown Rockford this summer and throughout the past few months we've watched store owner pivot in hopes of saving their shops after raised rent and inflation.
ROCKFORD, IL
1440 WROK

Former Illinois Small Town Sports Reporter Headed to NBC5 Chicago

Once upon a time, Samantha Rivera was lighting up the small screen here in Rockford and now she's headed down the long road of I-90 to join the NBC5 Chicago team. We LOVE seeing our former Rockfordians succeed and that's what's happening right now for Samantha Rivera who was once a part of Eyewitness News on WTVO and FOX39.
ROCKFORD, IL
1440 WROK

Popular McDonald’s Michael ‘McJordan’ Burger from the 90s Recipe Hack

I just learned how to make the Michael Jordan 'McJordan' burger from 1992, thanks to this hack. It was only available in Chicago for a short time, until now. In the 1990s, you did not have to live anywhere near Chicago, or even in the state of Illinois, to be caught up in all excitement that was the Chicago Bulls basketball team. One player was a bit larger than life, the G.O.A.T. (yeah, that's what I said), Michael Jordan. Every fan wanted to be near him, and every business wanted to hire him as a pitchman. Few businesses spent the kind of money to hire him as Nike and McDonald's did. If you weren't wearing his sneakers, you were being 'like Mike' and eating a McJordan Burger special from McDonald's. I wish that could've been me.
CHICAGO, IL
1440 WROK

A Super Fun Bubble Festival Is Coming To Rockford This September

If you're a bubbly person, Rockford's Discovery Center has something in store for you! Next month, they're kicking off their annual Bubble Festival. Rockford always has cool events happening for kids of all ages. From interactive exhibits to educational programs, you'll find all sorts of fun activities at the Rockford Discovery Center!
ROCKFORD, IL
1440 WROK

Bling? One of the Top 10 Richest Cities in America is in Illinois

Where is the money in America? Apparently a lot of it is living near Lake Michigan in Illinois as one of those cities landed on the top 10 richest cities in America list. I saw this story shared by World Population Review. It's a survey of wealth that I believe originated from a Bloomberg report. They included a map showing dots on the top 10 richest locations in the country and you'll notice one of them is tucked next to Lake Michigan in Illinois. It's Glencoe, Illinois which means Chicago.
GLENCOE, IL
1440 WROK

1440 WROK

Rockford, IL
1440 WROK has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

