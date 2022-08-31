Read full article on original website
Bill to end automatic pay raises for top state officials stuck in committee
(The Center Square) – Even in the current inflationary moment, Pennsylvania legislators receive automatic pay raises. A proposed bill could put an end to that, along with raises for judges and executive officials. Senate Bill 1007, introduced state Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Chambersburg, who's also the Republican gubernatorial nominee, would...
California unions can celebrate on Labor Day 2022 | Dan Walters
Labor Day may mark the informal end of summer, but it’s also supposed to be a holiday honoring the nation’s workers, particularly those who belong to unions. California’s unions haven’t had much to celebrate in recent years. They hit their peak in 1989, when 18.9% of California employees were members of unions and saw membership decline to as low as 14.7% in 2018, before rebounding a bit to 15.9% in 2021.
Newsom signs bill creating council to set standards for fast food industry
(The Center Square) – Gov. Gavin Newsom signed landmark legislation Monday that will create a state council to set regulations for the fast food industry, a measure supporters say will give industry workers a voice in determining workplace standards. Newsom’s signature on Assembly Bill 257 allows the creation of...
Newsom signs bill banning medical pot discrimination
California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill Sept. 2 to protect the right of patients to medical treatment if they use cannabis and the right of physicians and clinics to treat them. Assembly Bill 1954, introduced by California Assemblymember Bill Quirk, D-Hayward, passed the legislature with bipartisan support. The bill...
Report: Georgia's election integrity measures rank second nationally
(The Center Square) — Georgia ranks second in the country for its election integrity measures, an analysis found. According to the Election Integrity Scorecard from the Heritage Foundation, the Peach State ranked behind only its neighbor to the north, Tennessee. Hawaii ranked last on the list, just behind Nevada and California.
Tennessee set to approve six new taxpayer-funded, million-dollar economic incentive grants
(The Center Square) — Tennessee is scheduled to send million-dollar incentives to six more companies for expanding or moving their operations to the state. The largest of those incentive grants are $8 million to Bridgestone Tires in Warren County and $6 million to Hankook Tire in Montgomery County, according to an agenda for Tennessee’s Funding Board, which approves economic development grant contracts.
Rural health care challenges confront next Legislature
The health care challenge in rural Nebraska is growing more critical for its aging residents. During the past three years, 46 long-term care facilities in Nebraska have closed and most of them were in small rural towns, Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon pointed out in his latest weekly legislative update.
Iowa Workforce Development receives $2.9 million in federal funding
The U.S. Department of Labor has awarded Iowa Workforce Development a $2.9 million grant to help the state improve its unemployment benefits system. The American Rescue Plan Act provided $26 million in total grant funding to Iowa, California, Michigan, Nevada and West Virginia to help the states improve their unemployment insurance programs. The goal of the grant program is to “remove barriers related to race, age, ethnicity, language proficiency, disability status, geographic location or other systemic issues” for workers seeking unemployment insurance, according to a Department of Labor news release.
Stock market continues impact on Illinois' pension investment returns
(The Center Square) – The U.S. stock market has had rough year and it's hurting Illinois' underfunded pension system. By the middle of 2022, the stock market had lost approximately 21.3 percent of its value. This has an impact on government finances, as public pension systems rely on investment gains to help their funded status.
Some schools bringing back corporal punishment
A school district in rural Missouri has decided to bring back the practice of spanking for this academic year, something of a blast from the past that has no nearby comparison. Cassville R-IV, stating that parents had decried poor student discipline, now allows parents to fill out a form by...
PSC OKs Missouri American acquisition of Purcell water, sewer systems
PURCELL, Mo. — The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved a request by Missouri American to acquire the water and sewer systems in the city of Purcell, about 70 miles west of Springfield. On March 16, 2021, city officials entered into an operation and maintenance agreement with Missouri American,...
Despite Pritzker dropping unfit jail detainee transfer restriction order, cases persist
(The Center Square) – Despite Gov. J.B. Pritzker dropping the unfit jail detainee transfer restriction executive order, cases persist. The most recent consecutive 30-day executive order Pritzker issued Aug. 19 extended the statewide COVID-19 disaster proclamation, which came with a slew of continued executive orders. The new round of orders expires Sept. 17.
Wisconsin voter fraud charges open hypocrisy debate in AG election
(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s highest profile voter fraud case yet is now an issue in the race for attorney general. Democrat Josh Kaul, the attorney general, has filed voter fraud charges against a Racine County man who requested the ballots of Wisconsin’s Assembly speaker and the mayor of Racine ahead of the August primary.
Jim McKee: Short term for a good governor
Before statehood gave Nebraskans the right to vote for their governor, the office was granted by the U.S. president. This meant that appointees were generally young, inexperienced, chosen for political reasons rather than leadership ability and often served for only brief periods. A few however proved to be well-qualified and...
North Carolina continues to pivot away from coal for electrical generation
(The Center Square) – Duke Energy is continuing to work through plans to reduce its reliance on coal-fired power in favor of renewable sources that can be intermittent during peak use times. Duke Energy Carolinas and Duke Energy Progress are currently vetting plans to shut down 14 coal-fired units...
Nebraska child welfare system taking alternative approach with more troubled families
The situation sounded bad. Children missing school day after day. Roaches crawling throughout the home. Parents wary and uncooperative with the child welfare worker who showed up at their door. It could have resulted in the Lincoln parents being charged with child abuse and neglect, their children being removed from...
Study ranks Midland as top economic freedom area in Michigan
(The Center Square) – According to a new study, most Michigan cities rank below the national average in a new index of economic freedom. The Mackinac Center for Public Policy released the study “Economic Freedom in the City: Ranking Michigan’s Labor Markets,” which grades metropolitan areas on three major policy areas: labor market regulations, taxes, and government spending.
Meatpacking workers, advocates describe 'dehumanizing' conditions in Nebraska plants
Before Guadalupe Vega Brown moved to Lincoln in 2018, she cut and packaged meat in different Nebraska plants. Her work involved long days, physically demanding tasks and repetitive motions. After handling a knife for 10 hours, she’d come home tired and sore, pulling off her shoes with aching hands. It was hard work, she said — but that’s not what bothered her about her job.
Minor leaguers among Georgians swept up in organized labor wave
ATLANTA — The rise in union organizing around the U.S. because of a tight labor market has swept up in its wave the most egregious employer in all of American sports, minor league baseball. On Labor Day, minor leaguers — there are about 3,500 of them — are signing...
Exclusive: Inmates say Patrick Schroeder killed himself on Nebraska's death row
Fellow inmates say death row inmate Patrick Schroeder killed himself Monday, after attempting suicide earlier this month. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services confirmed the 45-year-old's death at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution in a news release. But it declined to provide any details of his death, saying the cause...
