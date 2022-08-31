Illinois quick hits: State gets fuel waiver after Indiana fire; first Illinois West Nile death reported

Read full article on original website
Meatpacking workers, advocates describe 'dehumanizing' conditions in Nebraska plants
Before Guadalupe Vega Brown moved to Lincoln in 2018, she cut and packaged meat in different Nebraska plants. Her work involved long days, physically demanding tasks and repetitive motions. After handling a knife for 10 hours, she’d come home tired and sore, pulling off her shoes with aching hands. It was hard work, she said — but that’s not what bothered her about her job.
Jim McKee: Short term for a good governor
Before statehood gave Nebraskans the right to vote for their governor, the office was granted by the U.S. president. This meant that appointees were generally young, inexperienced, chosen for political reasons rather than leadership ability and often served for only brief periods. A few however proved to be well-qualified and...
North Carolina ranked 24th in Heritage Foundation's election integrity scorecard
(The Center Square) — North Carolina ranked 24th of 50 states and the District of Columbia by the Heritage Foundation's Election Integrity Scorecard, which evaluates each state's election laws and regulations. The Heritage Foundation's report was prepared by its own analysts and election law experts in each state. The...
Report: Georgia's election integrity measures rank second nationally
(The Center Square) — Georgia ranks second in the country for its election integrity measures, an analysis found. According to the Election Integrity Scorecard from the Heritage Foundation, the Peach State ranked behind only its neighbor to the north, Tennessee. Hawaii ranked last on the list, just behind Nevada and California.
Nebraska child welfare system taking alternative approach with more troubled families
The situation sounded bad. Children missing school day after day. Roaches crawling throughout the home. Parents wary and uncooperative with the child welfare worker who showed up at their door. It could have resulted in the Lincoln parents being charged with child abuse and neglect, their children being removed from...
Bill to end automatic pay raises for top state officials stuck in committee
(The Center Square) – Even in the current inflationary moment, Pennsylvania legislators receive automatic pay raises. A proposed bill could put an end to that, along with raises for judges and executive officials. Senate Bill 1007, introduced state Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Chambersburg, who's also the Republican gubernatorial nominee, would...
'Highest demand ever': California could break record for energy demand this week
(The Center Square) – As California moves into the most extreme part of the ongoing heat wave, grid operators warned Monday that the state could see record-breaking energy demands come Tuesday. Grid operators are anticipating that the state could break the previous energy demand high set in 2006 –...
Stock market continues impact on Illinois' pension investment returns
(The Center Square) – The U.S. stock market has had rough year and it's hurting Illinois' underfunded pension system. By the middle of 2022, the stock market had lost approximately 21.3 percent of its value. This has an impact on government finances, as public pension systems rely on investment gains to help their funded status.
Maryland’s child care funds ‘enough to keep us going a little longer’
(The Center Square) – The $50 million in state funding for grants to support child-care providers will help, but it isn’t enough for the industry, the executive director of the Maryland State Child Care Association said. Earlier this year, Gov. Larry Hogan announced the funding in his fiscal...
Wisconsin voter fraud charges open hypocrisy debate in AG election
(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s highest profile voter fraud case yet is now an issue in the race for attorney general. Democrat Josh Kaul, the attorney general, has filed voter fraud charges against a Racine County man who requested the ballots of Wisconsin’s Assembly speaker and the mayor of Racine ahead of the August primary.
Iowa Workforce Development receives $2.9 million in federal funding
The U.S. Department of Labor has awarded Iowa Workforce Development a $2.9 million grant to help the state improve its unemployment benefits system. The American Rescue Plan Act provided $26 million in total grant funding to Iowa, California, Michigan, Nevada and West Virginia to help the states improve their unemployment insurance programs. The goal of the grant program is to “remove barriers related to race, age, ethnicity, language proficiency, disability status, geographic location or other systemic issues” for workers seeking unemployment insurance, according to a Department of Labor news release.
Some schools bringing back corporal punishment
A school district in rural Missouri has decided to bring back the practice of spanking for this academic year, something of a blast from the past that has no nearby comparison. Cassville R-IV, stating that parents had decried poor student discipline, now allows parents to fill out a form by...
Despite Pritzker dropping unfit jail detainee transfer restriction order, cases persist
(The Center Square) – Despite Gov. J.B. Pritzker dropping the unfit jail detainee transfer restriction executive order, cases persist. The most recent consecutive 30-day executive order Pritzker issued Aug. 19 extended the statewide COVID-19 disaster proclamation, which came with a slew of continued executive orders. The new round of orders expires Sept. 17.
PSC OKs Missouri American acquisition of Purcell water, sewer systems
PURCELL, Mo. — The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved a request by Missouri American to acquire the water and sewer systems in the city of Purcell, about 70 miles west of Springfield. On March 16, 2021, city officials entered into an operation and maintenance agreement with Missouri American,...
Welcome to the Age of Fire: California wildfires explained
Describing California’s wildfires means running out of modifiers, adjectives and apocalyptic images. There are no more words. The state’s fires have become so unpredictable and extreme that new words were invented: firenado, gigafire, fire siege — even fire pandemic. The landscape is getting hotter, and sooner, in...
California unions can celebrate on Labor Day 2022 | Dan Walters
Labor Day may mark the informal end of summer, but it’s also supposed to be a holiday honoring the nation’s workers, particularly those who belong to unions. California’s unions haven’t had much to celebrate in recent years. They hit their peak in 1989, when 18.9% of California employees were members of unions and saw membership decline to as low as 14.7% in 2018, before rebounding a bit to 15.9% in 2021.
Exclusive: Inmates say Patrick Schroeder killed himself on Nebraska's death row
Fellow inmates say death row inmate Patrick Schroeder killed himself Monday, after attempting suicide earlier this month. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services confirmed the 45-year-old's death at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution in a news release. But it declined to provide any details of his death, saying the cause...
Man struck, killed on Interstate 64 in Metro East after early Monday crash
ST. CLAIR COUNTY — A man died after being struck by a vehicle early Monday on a Metro East stretch of Interstate 64. The accident happened just after midnight, near the 3.6 mile marker in St. Clair County. The victim had been driving an eastbound 2004 Acura that hydroplaned...
Louisiana's electrical generation fleet continues to trend away from coal toward renewable sources
(The Center Square) — Louisiana continues to shift away from coal-fired power generation to renewable sources that can be intermittent during peak use times. Cleco Power and D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments LLC announced a plan in August to build a 240-megawatt solar plant on the site of a former coal-fired plant Cleco retired last year, enough to power about 45,000 homes.
Moran embarks on Hawaii agricultural experience
Washington County 4-Her Madison Moran recently had a trip she will never forget when embarking on a Hawaii Agricultural Experience through the Texas Youth Livestock and Agriculture program as a Texas 4-H Livestock Ambassador. This program strives to provide high school aged 4-H members the opportunity to develop and practice...
