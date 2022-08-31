Read full article on original website
Dodgers Analyst Has Tough Words for Cody Bellinger Amid Continued Struggles
Dodgers suffered a brutal loss last night at the hands of their division rival San Diego Padres, 7-1. With the many things that went wrong last night, one thing stood out the most to Spectrum Sportsnet analyst Jerry Hariston Jr and it was Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger. A fired up...
Dodgers: MLB Insider says He’s ‘Rooting’ for this All-Star to be in Dodger Blue Next Season
The Dodgers are in the midst of doing something special in the 2022 season. They currently hold the best record in baseball, are on pace to win their 9th NL West title in the past 10 seasons and are favored to win their second World Series title in three seasons.
Dodgers News: LA Prospect to Get First Major League Start in Left Field
With a very comfortable lead in the NL West while holding the best record in the whole MLB, the Dodgers have been trying some new things before the post season gets a hell of a lot more interesting. Over the past few weeks several players have taken trips from the...
Dodgers Get Good News on Tony Gonsolin Following MRI
When Tony Gonsolin went on the injured list earlier this week, both Gonsolin and the Dodgers were optimistic they had caught the forearm issue early and that he would likely miss the minimum 15 days with the injury. On Thursday, Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said Gonsolin’s arm wasn’t responding...
Dodgers News: Hanser Alberto Sets an MLB Record on Friday Night
Although the Dodgers’ offense has been on a tear all season, the bullpen has fallen victim to the injured list a little too many times now. One by one relievers such as Victor Gonzalez, Tommy Kahnle, Brusador Graterol, and Yency Almonte have all taken residence on the IL forcing a surprising hero to rise up in their place.
Dodgers: Big Injury Updates, Graterol to IL, Miguel Vargas Replacing Hanser? Treinen & More!
As the Dodgers settle in to September baseball back at home at Dodger Stadium, they do so a little more bruised and banged up than you’d hope for this time of year. The team just got lockdown reliever Blake Treinen back but lost Brusdar Graterol for at least a few weeks with a forearm issue.
Dodgers: Trea Turner Reacts to First Day Off of the Season
For the first time all season, Trea Turner was out of the Dodgers starting lineup on Friday night. With the recent bad injury news Los Angeles has dealt with, some fans were holding their breath waiting to hear if everything was okay. Luckily, it wasn’t an injury, but something even...
Dodgers News: Ryan Pepiot’s Struggles Leave Six-Man Rotation in Question
With an insurmountable lead in the NL West and a comfortable lead for best record in baseball, the Dodgers and Dave Roberts have planned at various times to employ a six-man rotation over the final month or so of the season. The rotation of Tony Gonsolin, Julio Urias, Tyler Anderson,...
Dodgers News: Blake Treinen Reveals Shoulder Issue was Actually Significant Injury
The Dodgers have dominated their opponents all season winning 91 of their 132 games so far, but we can all agree that LA has struggled in one aspect: injuries. Blake Treinen, who was the Dodgers’ primetime ace in the late innings last season, was placed on the injured list back in April with what was termed shoulder discomfort at the time. Flash forward a few months to Saturday leading into his first game back, he revealed that it was a little more serious than just discomfort.
Dodgers: Watch Trayce Thompson Absolutely Crush a Homer Against San Diego
Cash considerations. That’s all it took to acquire Trayce Thompson. On Sunday night, the 31-year-old gave it right back to the team who gave him away just a few months prior. After just 6 appearances in Padres uniform, the team was ready to DFA him. The Dodgers made a...
Dodgers Postgame: LA Scores 12 Runs On San Diego, Led by Power Trio and El Culichi
After losing the past three straight (and they weren’t pretty) the Dodgers finally came out ready play on Saturday night. The team proved exactly why they’re the team to beat this year and not only won over the Padres but they absolutely terrorized them. Dodgers bullpen gets it...
Dodgers Fans Welcome Padres to Dodger Stadium with Inflatable PEDs
You had to assume something was coming as the Dodgers and Padres met following the news that Fernando Tatis Jr had tested positive for a banned substance and was suspended by MLB. That something happened in the 5th inning when an inflatable display got loose on the field. It was...
Rose Bowl attendance hits all-time low in first game for UCLA since announcing move to Big Ten
UCLA football set a program low for single-game attendance at the Rose Bowl during its 45-17 win over Bowling Green in Week 1. Only 27,143 fans purchased a ticket for the game, snapping a record that has stood for roughly 30 years. The previous low point for the Bruins at...
Dodgers News: LA Takes a Shot on Veteran Pitcher on Minor League Deal
Whenever a player is let go from a team, immediate fear seeps into their life. What happens next? Will they ever get another chance at playing in the major leagues again? Luckily the Dodgers are prone to giving most talent a shot. Earlier this week, Los Angeles gave right-handed pitcher...
Dodgers: Former Dodger Says L.A. Crowd Prepared Him for a Pennant Race at Yankee Stadium
The last time the Dodgers didn’t lead the major leagues in attendance, Frank and Jamie McCourt were still names that Dodger fans cared about. Since the Guggenheim Group bought the team and rescued Los Angeles sports fans from the ugliness of the McCourts, Dodger Stadium has been packed to the gills nearly every night.
Dodgers vs Giants: Lineups, Pregame Matchups, and More for September 5
After their first three-game losing streak in nearly three months, the Dodgers bounced back in a big way to take the last two games of their three-game series with the Padres over the weekend. Los Angeles now welcomes the rival Giants to Dodger Stadium with a chance to officially dethrone...
Dodgers News: Jake Reed Claimed Off Waivers by Orioles
Well, Jake, we’ll always have August 30. Former Dodgers reliever Jake Reed, who unexpectedly found himself in a save situation against the Mets in late August, has been claimed by the Orioles after being designated for assignment by the Dodgers late last week. Reed lost his spot on the...
Dodgers News: Ryan Pepiot Optioned to Minor Leagues Again, Bruihl Recalled
After a one day stay at the big league level, pitcher Ryan Pepiot is heading back down to the Triple-A Oklahoma City Dodgers. In his place, the club announced the recall of lefty reliever Justin Bruihl. The Dodgers burned through 7 relievers to get through Sunday night’s win over the...
USC Trojans Celebrate Dodgers Hall Of Fame Broadcaster Vin Scully
The USC Trojans got off to a successful start under new head football coach Lincoln Riley as they cruised to a dominant 66-14 win over the Rice Owls in the season opener. While Trojans fans had plenty to cheer for during the game, the university recognized late Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully on the video board before kickoff. USC was among the countless institutions, professional athletes, celebrities and fans to celebrate the Hall of Famer after he passed away in August.
Lakers News: Kendrick Nunn Responds To Reports His Ramp-Up Process Has Been ‘Slower Than Anticipated’
Kendrick Nunn’s injury has prevented the guard from playing in a single competitive game for the Los Angeles Lakers since he joined the team in 2021. Nunn signed a two-year, $10.3 million contract with L.A. ahead of the 2021-22 season. However, the former Miami Heat guard hurt his knee during the preseason and he has not been on the court ever since.
