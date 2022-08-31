Read full article on original website
ktbb.com
Nearly 100 East Texas school districts to stand with Uvalde on Tuesday
TYLER – Nearly 100 East Texas schools have announced how they plan to show support to the Uvalde community on their first day back to campus. Tragedy struck Robb Elementary school in Uvalde on May 24 after a mass shooting claiming the lives of 19 children and two teachers. Tuesday is set to be the first day back to campus for Uvalde survivors. According to our news partner KETK, East Texas schools have taken to social media requesting their students wear maroon on Tuesday to show support for the Uvalde community. The Tyler, Whitehouse, Brownsboro, and Kilgore ISDs joined many others in posting updates to their social media pages reminding students to “Stand with Uvalde” on Tuesday.
ktbb.com
Tab Beall named recipient of Heroes for Children Award
TYLER – Thomas A. “Tab” Beall Jr. has been named a recipient of the 2022 Texas State Board of Education Heroes for Children Award. According to a news release, the award is given to only 15 individuals statewide for outstanding services and support provided to their school community, staff, and students of Texas. The 15 awardees represent 15 districts in Texas. Beall (at right in photo) represents District 9, which includes Smith County and 29 other Northeast Texas counties. Beall’s support of the Tyler ISD Foundation was singled out as a key part of his work — particularly through the Tab and Bonnie Beall Scholarship, which has impacted the lives of 21 Tyler ISD graduates. He’s the first Tyler ISD volunteer recognized with the award.
ktbb.com
Cherokee County Sheriff debunks arrest rumors
RUSK – Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson released a statement Friday shutting down “a dumb rumor” that an officer had been arrested by the Texas Rangers. That’s according to our news partner KETK. “Someone started a rumor today that a member of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office was arrested by the Texas Rangers or is being investigated by the Texas Rangers,” Dickson said. “We have received numerous calls in reference to this matter and it’s not true. This rumor was started by a coward who has nothing better to do than stir trouble.” Dickson also said the department currently has multiple openings and encourages people to “stop being part of the problem and come work with us and be part of the solution.”
ktbb.com
TJC announces new leadership roles
TYLER — Tyler Junior College has recently named new leaders in its public affairs/media relations division and law enforcement academy. According to a news release, Whitney Mayfield has been named director of public affairs and media relations. Prior to joining TJC, she served as director of communications and public relations for the Marshall and Chapel Hill school districts.
ktbb.com
TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update
TYLER — TxDOT schedules another week’s worth of roadwork in the Tyler District. In Smith County, Tyler maintenance will be starting mill and inlay work on FM 2868, near SH 155. Expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic. The project will move east towards Flint throughout the week. In Gregg County, Longview maintenance will be working on a drainage structure on FM 2207. A portion of the road will be partially closed from E. Wilkins Rd. to FM 1252. Expect delays and flaggers controlling traffic. Click here for a complete rundown of roadwork around the district.
