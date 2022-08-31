Cal 2022 Football Preview -- Part 3: The 10 Questions

The Bears have many new starters, creating optimism and uncertainty about what they can accomplish this season

Cal’s 2022 football team has more questions surrounding it than any previous Bears team under Justin Wilcox. Youth, inexperience and conference upheaval lead to uncertainty.

We pose 10 questions:

Will Cal still be committed to the Pac-12 by the end of the season, or will the Bears be preparing for a move to the Big Ten?

With USC and UCLA departing for the Big Ten in 2024, there have been countless reports on whether the Bears will stay in the Pac-12 (Pac-10?) or move to another conference. The most frequent report is that Washington, Oregon, Stanford and Cal might be headed to the Big Ten, but the uncertainty of Cal’s conference affiliation and the financial issues involved will hang over Cal’s 2022 football season.

Can Cal’s offense improve significantly after years of failing to score enough points?

Offensive shortcomings have limited Cal’s success in all five of Justin Wilcox’s years as the Bears head coach. When Bill Musgrave was hired as Cal’s offensive coordinator prior to the 2020 season there was optimism that the Bears might rise from the bottom of the Pac-12 in offensive production. But the Bears were last in the conference in total offense in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and improved only marginally last season, when they were eighth in total offense and scoring offense.

Creating explosive plays is the key according to Musgrave, and the Bears were only slightly better in that category last season. With more speed, but very little experience, among its wide receivers, it’s difficult to know whether big plays can be manufactured in the passing game. Cal showed considerable improvement in its running game last year, averaging 4.9 yards per carry, but its leading rusher last year, Christopher Brooks, is now at BYU.

The biggest variable in Cal’s bid to score more points is quarterback Jack Plummer, which leads to the next question.

Will quarterback play be as good, or better, than it has been in recent years?

Chase Garbers, Cal’s starting quarterback the past four seasons, is gone, leaving folks wondering whether he was the reason for Cal’s offensive shortcomings or was the reason Cal was able to score as many points as it did. He is replaced by Jack Plummer, who was 3-1 as Purdue’s starting quarterback last season before being replaced as the Boilermakers’ starter. His arm is certainly strong enough and his leadership skill is unquestioned. It remains to be seen whether he will be an upgrade.

Will Cal’s transfers make a major impact on this season?

They better make an impact because they are being put in key positions. Purdue transfer Jack Plummer is the starting quarterback. Washington transfer Jackson Sirmon is a starting inside linebacker. UCLA transfer Odua Isibor is a starting outside linebacker. Arizona State transfer Spencer Lovell is a starting offensive lineman. Utah transfer Xavier Carlton is a backup outside linebacker who figures to play a lot. If they all perform up to expectations, Cal should have a good season.

Can Cal’s defense hold up without Brett Johnson?

Losing Brett Johnson to a season-ending injury in preseason camp was a major blow to the Bears defense, which has been Cal’s strength under Wilcox. Johnson was expected to be one of the best defensive lineman in the conference, and the Bears have had to shuffle their front three. Cal seems to be solid at the critical inside linebacker spot with preseason all-conference selection Jackson Sirmon and Femi Oladejo as well as plenty depth at the position. A major factor for the front seven will be the development of Cal’s outside linebackers. Cameron Goode and Marqez Bimage did a good job of creating big plays from that position last season, but they are gone, leaving that responsibility to UCLA transfer Odua Isibor and Braxten Croteau.

Will Cal have the best secondary in the Pac-12?

Cal’s five starting defensive backs – preseason all-conference safety Daniel Scott, safety Craig Woodson, cornerbacks Isaiah Young and Lu-Magia Hearns and nickelback Collin Gamble – appear to be a solid secondary, perhaps as good as the standout defensive backfields Cal has featured in recent years with Camryn Bynum, Elijah Hicks, Ashtyn Davis and Jaylinn Hawkins.

Can Cal’s offensive line stay relatively injury-free and provide adequate run-blocking and pass protection?

This is the key to any offensive success, and when Cal’s frontline offensive linemen have gone down with injuries in the past it made a big impact on the Bears’ productivity.

Will any of Cal’s talented but inexperienced wide receivers emerge as frontline players to fill the sizable void left in the receiving corps?

Cal’s top three receivers in terms of receptions last year – Kekoa Crawford, Trevon Clark and Nikko Remigio – are gone, and there is optimism and uncertainty about their replacements. Jeremiah Hunter has the look of a potential star at the wide receiver spot, and J.Michael Sturdivant and Mavin Anderson are just two of the several wide receivers who have not played much in the past but seem to have the talent to emerge as stars.

Will freshman running back Jaydn Ott be a breakout star as a freshman?

Ott continues to impress coaches both as a runner and as a receiver, and he is expected to get significant playing time this season as a true freshman. Damien Moore is Cal’s starting running back, but Ott is the player who offers star potential.

Will Cal produce a winning Pac-12 record for the first time since 2009?

This, of course, is the vital question and one that may determine whether the Bears go to a bowl game. Cal has had a losing conference record in each of the past 12 seasons, the longest such active streak in the Pac-12. The Bears were 0-5 in games decided by seven points or fewer last season, including 0-3 in the conference, so it’s just a matter of being a little better at the moment when games are won and lost. Sounds simple. It isn’t.

Cover photo of Justin Wilcox by Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports

