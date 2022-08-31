Premature ovarian ageing (POA) refers to an early decline in ovarian function; it is the main cause of infertility in elder women and is characterized by a markedly reduced ovarian reservoir. An interesting review summarized that women born in famine have a significantly earlier menopausal age, which indicates that the neonatal nutrition condition is important to determine follicular reserve and the age of natural menopause. However, the relationship between nutritional conditions during early-life and female reproductive function in adulthood, as well as the specific mechanism, is largely unknown.

