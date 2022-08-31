Don Weaver – age 83 of Gallatin, MO passed away Sunday night, September 4th, 2022, at Liberty Hospital in Liberty, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Kickin’ Cancer with Kindness or the Gallatin United Methodist Church in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, September 9th, 2022, at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Thursday, the evening prior, also at the funeral home. Friends may call after 11 AM Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Gallatin. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin (660) 663-2117. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.

GALLATIN, MO ・ 7 HOURS AGO