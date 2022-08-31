Read full article on original website
Don Weaver
Don Weaver – age 83 of Gallatin, MO passed away Sunday night, September 4th, 2022, at Liberty Hospital in Liberty, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Kickin’ Cancer with Kindness or the Gallatin United Methodist Church in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, September 9th, 2022, at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Thursday, the evening prior, also at the funeral home. Friends may call after 11 AM Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Gallatin. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin (660) 663-2117. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.
Phillip Dean Gray
Phillip Dean Gray, 82, passed away Friday September 2, 2022 at a St. Joseph, Missouri hospital. He was born on October 16, 1939 in Pattonsburg, Missouri the son of Carl Stephen and Wynema I. (Nalle) Gray. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Steve Gray. Survivors...
Lynda Sue Johnson
Lynda Sue Johnson (fondly known as Susie), 74, Trenton, MO entered the heavenly realm Saturday, September 3, 2022 at a Trenton, MO nursing home. She was born April 7, 1948 in Jameson, Missouri the daughter of Thomas and Verna (Cox) McNeely. In 1966, she married Roy Lee Hancock and to...
Jeanne Faye Weller
Jeanne Faye Weller, 75, Ridgeway, MO passed away Sunday, September 4, 2022 at a Bethany, MO hospital. She was born December 17, 1946 in Bethany, Missouri the daughter of Gilbert and Vesta (Lobba) Champlin. On April 18, 1970, she married Jim Weller in Ridgeway, MO. He survives of the home.
Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, September 5-11
St. Joseph, Mo. – The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of Sept. 5 – 11. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler...
