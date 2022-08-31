Read full article on original website
Related
1600kush.com
Couple accused of child stealing in Stillwater
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A couple from out of state — who consider themselves to be sovereign citizens — have been charged in Payne County District Court with stealing a 6-year-old girl from a foster home in Stillwater and possessing guns illegally. Samantha Siong Ricks, 45 of Mableton,...
kaynewscow.com
Law enforcement logs Sept. 1-2
The flowing information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department. At 1:02 a.m. Chickasaw nation Lighthorse police confirmed warrants on Terry Cooper. At 3:25 a.m. a deputy transported three juveniles from Cleveland County to Kay County. At 10:29 a.m. Kildare School reported receiving a fraudulent email over the...
blackchronicle.com
Attorney fights to have charges against popular Oklahoma City pastor quashed
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Prominent Oklahoma City pastor, Derrick Scobey, who was arrested during an anti-death penalty protest last fall, was back in the courtroom Friday morning. Scobey was arrested for standing in the street, in what he described as an act of “civil disobedience” in support of Julius...
KOCO
Bodycam footage released of pursuit, arrest of man accused of killing Oklahoma County deputy
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — Oklahoma City police released bodycam footage from the pursuit and arrest of the man who was accused of killing Oklahoma County Sheriff’s deputy Bobby Swartz. OCPD took charge of the investigation. The suspect, Benjamin Plank, fled after shooting two deputies and now, KOCO 5...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
blackchronicle.com
MURDER-SUICIDE! Domestic Argument Preceded Shooting
BIXBY—The Bixby Police Department has closed its investigation of the July 6 deaths of Tulsa business leader Sherry Gamble Smith and her husband, Martin E. Smith, The Black Chronicle has learned. The department declared the “domestic incident” was a murder-suicide. “Evidence at the scene, as well as...
Local Law Enforcement Agencies Set Up Sobriety Checkpoints During Labor Day Weekend
Local law enforcement agencies are teaming up to make sure everyone is safe on the roadways this Labor Day weekend. “Oklahoma County alone is 720 square miles. It can happen anyplace, anytime, any time of day, driving down the road with other motorists, you're driving with intoxicated people,” Oklahoma County Captain David Baisden said.
“They were very incoherent, not responding to anything,” 2 arrested following odd encounter with stopped car at OKC intersection
Oklahoma City police had quite the encounter Monday morning after they were called to a stopped vehicle at an intersection on the city's northwest side.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police release additional details on incident that left county deputy dead
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department released a community briefing on an incident last month that left an Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office deputy dead and another wounded. Police said officers responded to 2221 SW 78th Street shortly after 1 p.m. on August 22 after a report...
IN THIS ARTICLE
1600kush.com
Arkansas man accused of meth trafficking in Stillwater due in court
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A man from Bentonville, Ark., has been jailed on $50,000 bail on Payne County charges of trafficking methamphetamine, driving on a suspended license, obstructing an officer by giving a false name, transporting an open container of an alcoholic beverage, and possessing a marijuana smoking pipe, all in Stillwater.
News On 6
Man Arrested, Accused For Making Bomb Threat At OKC Apartment
An Oklahoma City metro man was arrested and is accused of threatening to bomb his southeast OKC apartment complex. According to court documents, police described 36-year-old Maurice Wilson as being in "..a manic state, screaming about people being devils and holograms in his apartment." He also allegedly tried to grab...
guthrienewspage.com
Inattentive driver sends two to the hospital
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a semi-truck driver was not paying attention to the roadway causing an injury accident that sent two people to the hospital on Sunday afternoon. The injury collision took place in southern Logan County on S. Douglas Blvd. — near Simmons Road — at 12:32 p.m....
KTUL
Crooks compromise local US Postal Service mailboxes
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — There are a few Tulsa post office mailboxes out of service because crooks compromised them, a U.S. Postal Inspector said. Two mailboxes are taped off at 91st and Sheridan and one closed at 51st and Sheridan. U.S. Postal Inspector Paul Ecker says he knows two...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TPD investigating fatal attempted burglary
When officers arrived on scene they found an adult male at the bottom of the stairs dead from a gunshot wound.
OHP: 1 Killed In Crash On Turner Turnpike In Lincoln County
One person was killed in a crash early Saturday morning on the Turner Turnpike in Lincoln County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). The crash happened eastbound at mile marker 166 in Chandler, OHP said. Troopers said they are still investigating what happened. A 17-year-old female driver and her...
Deputies, Federal Agents Find ‘Pipe Bomb’ In Payne County Home After Anonymous Tip
An anonymous tip to the Perkins Police Department led local authorities and federal agents to a home where they found explosive materials and make-shift devices resembling a pipe bomb and grenade. On Tuesday, Payne County prosecutors charged Cade Wells, 19, with manufacturing an explosive, which carries a sentence up to...
KOCO
Search warrant details what investigators found in home of man accused of killing deputy
OKLAHOMA CITY — We’re getting a better idea of what was inside the home of a man who has been charged with killing an Oklahoma County sheriff’s deputy. A search warrant for Benjamin Plank’s house lists the evidence investigators found at his home the day he allegedly shot two deputies, killing one. Police earlier said they think it was a planned attack, and the search warrant gives an idea of what led them to that conclusion.
Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office investigating after finding a body inside a car in Spencer
SPENCER (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene on Monday evening near Northeast 36th St. and North Douglas Boulevard in Spencer. There they found a body inside a car just off the road. As of right now, there is word on what happened to that individual or why the car was […]
DPS: Woman dies in fatal collision in Garvin County
A woman has died in a fatal car accident on Interstate 35 near marker 79.
Man pleads guilty to stealing rare Shelby Mustang
TULSA, Okla. — One of the people accused of stealing a Shelby Mustang, valued at more than $200k, pleaded guilty to all charges. Daniel Martinez pleaded guilty to the January theft in court Aug. 29. He was given a one-year sentence for charges of larceny and burglary. The 1967...
blackchronicle.com
Police investigating drive-by shooting at apartment complex
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help as they search for a shooting suspect. - Advertisement - Around 2 p.m. on Feb. 27,Oklahoma City police were called to a reported shooting in the 2700 block of W. I-240 Service Rd. When officers arrived at...
Comments / 1