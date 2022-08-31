ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ripley, OK

Comments / 1

Related
1600kush.com

Couple accused of child stealing in Stillwater

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A couple from out of state — who consider themselves to be sovereign citizens — have been charged in Payne County District Court with stealing a 6-year-old girl from a foster home in Stillwater and possessing guns illegally. Samantha Siong Ricks, 45 of Mableton,...
STILLWATER, OK
kaynewscow.com

Law enforcement logs Sept. 1-2

The flowing information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department. At 1:02 a.m. Chickasaw nation Lighthorse police confirmed warrants on Terry Cooper. At 3:25 a.m. a deputy transported three juveniles from Cleveland County to Kay County. At 10:29 a.m. Kildare School reported receiving a fraudulent email over the...
KAY COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ripley, OK
County
Payne County, OK
Payne County, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
City
Stillwater, OK
blackchronicle.com

MURDER-SUICIDE! Domestic Argument Preceded Shooting

BIXBY—The Bixby Police Department has closed its investigation of the July 6 deaths of Tulsa business leader Sherry Gamble Smith and her husband, Martin E. Smith, The Black Chronicle has learned. The department declared the “domestic incident” was a murder-suicide. “Evidence at the scene, as well as...
BIXBY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime#Sheriff#Ou Children S Hospital
1600kush.com

Arkansas man accused of meth trafficking in Stillwater due in court

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A man from Bentonville, Ark., has been jailed on $50,000 bail on Payne County charges of trafficking methamphetamine, driving on a suspended license, obstructing an officer by giving a false name, transporting an open container of an alcoholic beverage, and possessing a marijuana smoking pipe, all in Stillwater.
STILLWATER, OK
News On 6

Man Arrested, Accused For Making Bomb Threat At OKC Apartment

An Oklahoma City metro man was arrested and is accused of threatening to bomb his southeast OKC apartment complex. According to court documents, police described 36-year-old Maurice Wilson as being in "..a manic state, screaming about people being devils and holograms in his apartment." He also allegedly tried to grab...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
guthrienewspage.com

Inattentive driver sends two to the hospital

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a semi-truck driver was not paying attention to the roadway causing an injury accident that sent two people to the hospital on Sunday afternoon. The injury collision took place in southern Logan County on S. Douglas Blvd. — near Simmons Road — at 12:32 p.m....
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Crooks compromise local US Postal Service mailboxes

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — There are a few Tulsa post office mailboxes out of service because crooks compromised them, a U.S. Postal Inspector said. Two mailboxes are taped off at 91st and Sheridan and one closed at 51st and Sheridan. U.S. Postal Inspector Paul Ecker says he knows two...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOCO

Search warrant details what investigators found in home of man accused of killing deputy

OKLAHOMA CITY — We’re getting a better idea of what was inside the home of a man who has been charged with killing an Oklahoma County sheriff’s deputy. A search warrant for Benjamin Plank’s house lists the evidence investigators found at his home the day he allegedly shot two deputies, killing one. Police earlier said they think it was a planned attack, and the search warrant gives an idea of what led them to that conclusion.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man pleads guilty to stealing rare Shelby Mustang

TULSA, Okla. — One of the people accused of stealing a Shelby Mustang, valued at more than $200k, pleaded guilty to all charges. Daniel Martinez pleaded guilty to the January theft in court Aug. 29. He was given a one-year sentence for charges of larceny and burglary. The 1967...
TULSA, OK
blackchronicle.com

Police investigating drive-by shooting at apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help as they search for a shooting suspect. - Advertisement - Around 2 p.m. on Feb. 27,Oklahoma City police were called to a reported shooting in the 2700 block of W. I-240 Service Rd. When officers arrived at...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy