Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Five unforgettable and unique places to visit in North CarolinaVivid SnacksWilmington, NC
Day Trip From Charlotte: The Biltmore EstateCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasAsheville, NC
Highly anticipated new restaurant just opened in North CarolinaKristen WaltersBrevard, NC
Related
WCNC
Visit McConnell Farms for some delicious figs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Just a short drive off interstate 26 near Hendersonville North Carolina is McConnell Farms. It is a peaceful oasis for those who visit. Danny McConnell has been walking around this farm his entire life. You won’t only find peace and quiet at McConnell Farm…you’ll find plenty of good food too!
WLOS.com
Asheville merchants fear an economic slowdown despite a busy summer of travel
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The crush of drivers heading to Asheville for the Labor Day weekend at times slowed traffic on the city’s main interchange to a snail’s pace. While the volume looks strong, some merchants are worried summer’s last gasp weekend will reflect the flat revenue trend some have seen in the past several months.
WYFF4.com
North Carolina Apple Festival offers crisp, delicious fun
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — The annual North Carolina Apple Festival is underway in Hendersonville. Festival goers can choose from a variety of events including a street fair on Historic Main Street, apple breakfasts, a Gem & Mineral Spectacular, and children’s activities. During the weekend many orchards in the surrounding...
my40.tv
Goombay Festival kicks off in downtown Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The hugely popular Goombay Festival is celebrating 41 years in downtown Asheville, drawing thousands of people for a weekend of music, shopping, and food. Stage crews worked all Friday afternoon in the hot sun to prepare for performances. The festival celebrates Black and Caribbean culture...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hendersonville.com
Annual NC Apple Festival Returns This Labor Day Weekend
The North Carolina Apple Festival is held annually over Labor Day Weekend in Hendersonville, North Carolina. It has been Western North Carolina’s premier family festival for more than 75 years. From September 2-5, 2022, you can enjoy 4 days of fun including one of the most best known Street...
FOX Carolina
Hendersonville’s apple fest in full swing
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hendersonville’s Apple Festival kicked off Friday. And it’s about more than just the celebration of apple season, the county expects 300,000 people to pack Main Street in support of local farmer’s and businesses. Henderson County Extension Director Terry Kelley says apples are...
my40.tv
76th Annual NC Apple Festival kicks off with farmers boasting a bumper crop
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The 76th Annual North Carolina Apple Festival kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, in Hendersonville. The four-day event began on Friday with the Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast -- the first time holding the breakfast at the festival since the pandemic began. Organizers are excited to keep...
qcexclusive.com
A Hidden Mountain Jewel: Our Favorite Things To Do In Highlands NC
Highlands is a cozy, small North Carolina town located just about two hours north of Atlanta in Macon County. It has a population of about 3,000 year-round residents. Highlands sits on a plateau in the southern Appalachian Mountains. Whether you’re looking for a weekend trip or a long-term stay, this mountain getaway is perfect for those who love hiking trails and scenic drives. Plus, the town boasts the tallest waterfall east of the Rockies.
RELATED PEOPLE
my40.tv
How to save big on admission, rides at 2022 N.C. Mountain State Fair
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The 2022 N.C. Mountain State Fair will kick off on Friday, Sept. 9, and there are several ways folks can save on admission and rides. "In addition to saving money by buying your admission and ride tickets to the Mountain State Fair in advance, we are offering other great deals for fairgoers during the fair," said general manager Sean McKeon.
ashevillemade.com
Village Art & Craft Fair Celebrates 50 Years
Late local visionary John Cram, an entrepreneur and philanthropist, launched the Village Art & Craft Fair 50 years ago, when Asheville was still a sleepy mountain town. His legacy lives on through the widely celebrated event, which today draws thousands to Biltmore Village to browse the juried collections of more than 100 acclaimed artists.
wspa.com
Megan Is Live In Mill Spring At The Tryon International Equestrian Center
Megan is hanging out in Mill Spring at the Tryon International Equestrian Center where they are gearing up for the Earl Scruggs Music Festival happening this weekend.
WLOS.com
Asheville tourism board approves millions for multifaceted river, greenway project
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville's tourism board has approved millions for a multifaceted project on the French Broad River in Woodfin being called the Woodfin Greenway and Blueway. The money will be going toward something of the likes western North Carolina has never seen. On Wednesday, Aug. 31, Asheville’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
iheart.com
APD Investigating Teen Shooting, School Grades Drop, Apple Festival Begins
(Jackson County, NC) -- A Jackson County man is heading to prison for causing a death in a high-speed chase. It was July 2021 when officers say Dalton Suttles was high on methamphetamine before slamming into a truck on U.S. 23/74. The wreck killed one person and injured two-others. Suttles was sentenced to at least 16-years yesterday after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.
FOX Carolina
Upstate radio station switches to Christmas music this weekend
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate radio station is starting the Christmas celebration early this year. Magic 98.9 is switching to all-holiday music through Labor Day weekend. The change is just temporary, though. On Sep. 6, they will switch back to adult contemporary music until closer to the holiday...
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants in Hendersonville NC You Must Try!
Are you on the hunt for fantastic food to top off a great trip to Hendersonville NC? Whether you have a tripped packed with exciting visits to beautiful beaches, picturesque waterfalls, and some awesome botanical gardens, we have a great list of the best restaurants in Hendersonville!. Just south of...
thelaurelofasheville.com
Inaugural Mountain Makers Mushrooms & Music Festival Set for September 3 in Sylva
The very first Mountain Makers Mushroom & Music Festival (4M Festival), hosted by the Jackson Arts Market, will take place in downtown Sylva on Saturday, September 3, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mountain traditions will be represented with educational lectures, storytelling, demonstrations, Cherokee dance performances, nature tours, music and culinary arts. More than 70 crafters, producers and foragers will be on site to share their knowledge and crafts with visitors.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Carolina
Danielle becomes first hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hurricane Danielle is now the first storm of the season to reach hurricane strength. As of 11:00 AM EDT Friday, Danielle maximum sustained winds had increased to 75 mph as the system continues a nearly-stationary drift over the northern Atlantic Ocean. This comes nearly 24 hours after the system was officially named a tropical storm on Thursday.
avlwatchdog.org
In Woodfin, the Balance of Power Is Shifting
Last November’s election in Woodfin, Asheville’s sleepy northern neighbor, came at a time of major transformation. The town’s population has more than doubled since 2000 — it is now home to 8,000 people — and Woodfin is attracting keen interest from developers. The proposed Bluffs...
my40.tv
Get free admission to NC Mountain State Fair, help those in need during Ingles Day
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — As the start of the 2022 N.C. Mountain State Fair approaches, organizers remind visitors how they can earn free admission on Ingles Day. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, anyone who brings five cans of Laura Lynn brand foods will get free entry into the fair. Laura Lynn is the store brand at Ingles Markets.
asheville.com
City of Asheville Announces Biltmore Avenue Striping Plan
Over the last several weeks, the City of Asheville has been talking with business owners, property owners, and the broader public about a proposal to add bicycle lanes to Biltmore Avenue between Patton and Hilliard Avenues, in conjunction with the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT)’s upcoming repaving and re-striping project.
Comments / 0