Highlands is a cozy, small North Carolina town located just about two hours north of Atlanta in Macon County. It has a population of about 3,000 year-round residents. Highlands sits on a plateau in the southern Appalachian Mountains. Whether you’re looking for a weekend trip or a long-term stay, this mountain getaway is perfect for those who love hiking trails and scenic drives. Plus, the town boasts the tallest waterfall east of the Rockies.

HIGHLANDS, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO