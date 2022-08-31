ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

WCNC

Visit McConnell Farms for some delicious figs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Just a short drive off interstate 26 near Hendersonville North Carolina is McConnell Farms. It is a peaceful oasis for those who visit. Danny McConnell has been walking around this farm his entire life. You won’t only find peace and quiet at McConnell Farm…you’ll find plenty of good food too!
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Asheville merchants fear an economic slowdown despite a busy summer of travel

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The crush of drivers heading to Asheville for the Labor Day weekend at times slowed traffic on the city’s main interchange to a snail’s pace. While the volume looks strong, some merchants are worried summer’s last gasp weekend will reflect the flat revenue trend some have seen in the past several months.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

North Carolina Apple Festival offers crisp, delicious fun

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — The annual North Carolina Apple Festival is underway in Hendersonville. Festival goers can choose from a variety of events including a street fair on Historic Main Street, apple breakfasts, a Gem & Mineral Spectacular, and children’s activities. During the weekend many orchards in the surrounding...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Goombay Festival kicks off in downtown Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The hugely popular Goombay Festival is celebrating 41 years in downtown Asheville, drawing thousands of people for a weekend of music, shopping, and food. Stage crews worked all Friday afternoon in the hot sun to prepare for performances. The festival celebrates Black and Caribbean culture...
ASHEVILLE, NC
hendersonville.com

Annual NC Apple Festival Returns This Labor Day Weekend

The North Carolina Apple Festival is held annually over Labor Day Weekend in Hendersonville, North Carolina. It has been Western North Carolina’s premier family festival for more than 75 years. From September 2-5, 2022, you can enjoy 4 days of fun including one of the most best known Street...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Hendersonville’s apple fest in full swing

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hendersonville’s Apple Festival kicked off Friday. And it’s about more than just the celebration of apple season, the county expects 300,000 people to pack Main Street in support of local farmer’s and businesses. Henderson County Extension Director Terry Kelley says apples are...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
qcexclusive.com

A Hidden Mountain Jewel: Our Favorite Things To Do In Highlands NC

Highlands is a cozy, small North Carolina town located just about two hours north of Atlanta in Macon County. It has a population of about 3,000 year-round residents. Highlands sits on a plateau in the southern Appalachian Mountains. Whether you’re looking for a weekend trip or a long-term stay, this mountain getaway is perfect for those who love hiking trails and scenic drives. Plus, the town boasts the tallest waterfall east of the Rockies.
HIGHLANDS, NC
my40.tv

How to save big on admission, rides at 2022 N.C. Mountain State Fair

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The 2022 N.C. Mountain State Fair will kick off on Friday, Sept. 9, and there are several ways folks can save on admission and rides. "In addition to saving money by buying your admission and ride tickets to the Mountain State Fair in advance, we are offering other great deals for fairgoers during the fair," said general manager Sean McKeon.
ASHEVILLE, NC
ashevillemade.com

Village Art & Craft Fair Celebrates 50 Years

Late local visionary John Cram, an entrepreneur and philanthropist, launched the Village Art & Craft Fair 50 years ago, when Asheville was still a sleepy mountain town. His legacy lives on through the widely celebrated event, which today draws thousands to Biltmore Village to browse the juried collections of more than 100 acclaimed artists.
ASHEVILLE, NC
iheart.com

APD Investigating Teen Shooting, School Grades Drop, Apple Festival Begins

(Jackson County, NC) -- A Jackson County man is heading to prison for causing a death in a high-speed chase. It was July 2021 when officers say Dalton Suttles was high on methamphetamine before slamming into a truck on U.S. 23/74. The wreck killed one person and injured two-others. Suttles was sentenced to at least 16-years yesterday after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Upstate radio station switches to Christmas music this weekend

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate radio station is starting the Christmas celebration early this year. Magic 98.9 is switching to all-holiday music through Labor Day weekend. The change is just temporary, though. On Sep. 6, they will switch back to adult contemporary music until closer to the holiday...
GREENVILLE, SC
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Restaurants in Hendersonville NC You Must Try!

Are you on the hunt for fantastic food to top off a great trip to Hendersonville NC? Whether you have a tripped packed with exciting visits to beautiful beaches, picturesque waterfalls, and some awesome botanical gardens, we have a great list of the best restaurants in Hendersonville!. Just south of...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
thelaurelofasheville.com

Inaugural Mountain Makers Mushrooms & Music Festival Set for September 3 in Sylva

The very first Mountain Makers Mushroom & Music Festival (4M Festival), hosted by the Jackson Arts Market, will take place in downtown Sylva on Saturday, September 3, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mountain traditions will be represented with educational lectures, storytelling, demonstrations, Cherokee dance performances, nature tours, music and culinary arts. More than 70 crafters, producers and foragers will be on site to share their knowledge and crafts with visitors.
SYLVA, NC
FOX Carolina

Danielle becomes first hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hurricane Danielle is now the first storm of the season to reach hurricane strength. As of 11:00 AM EDT Friday, Danielle maximum sustained winds had increased to 75 mph as the system continues a nearly-stationary drift over the northern Atlantic Ocean. This comes nearly 24 hours after the system was officially named a tropical storm on Thursday.
GREENVILLE, SC
avlwatchdog.org

In Woodfin, the Balance of Power Is Shifting

Last November’s election in Woodfin, Asheville’s sleepy northern neighbor, came at a time of major transformation. The town’s population has more than doubled since 2000 — it is now home to 8,000 people — and Woodfin is attracting keen interest from developers. The proposed Bluffs...
WOODFIN, NC
asheville.com

City of Asheville Announces Biltmore Avenue Striping Plan

Over the last several weeks, the City of Asheville has been talking with business owners, property owners, and the broader public about a proposal to add bicycle lanes to Biltmore Avenue between Patton and Hilliard Avenues, in conjunction with the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT)’s upcoming repaving and re-striping project.
ASHEVILLE, NC

