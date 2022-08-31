Read full article on original website
IC Bombers Open Season With Convincing Win Over Bridgewater
The Ithaca College football team opened the season with a convincing, 51-14, season-opening win over Bridgewater State University on September 3. The Bombers never trailed in the contest. With the win, Ithaca, which entered the season ranked number 17, is now 21-1 in season openers dating back to 2000 and is now 2-0 all-time against Bridgewater State. The Bombers secured the first victory for Michael Toerper as head coach of IC.
Exploring The Possibilities Of Printmaking And Paper
As a contemporary artisanry goes, printmaking finds a natural kinship in the arts of bookmaking and papermaking. Although many fine art printmakers use commercial papers and create frameable pieces for the wall, others explore the physicality of the formed sheet or the possibilities of imagery and text in sequence. Some of the most ambitious make objects that enter the realm of sculpture.
TC3 Foundation Defaulted On Dormitory Bonds
The Tompkins Cortland Community College Foundation has been in default on over $30 million worth of bonds since 2019. The bonds were issued in 2013 to build seven new dormitories at the Dryden campus of Tompkins Cortland Community College (TC3). There was approximately a million dollars of bonds due July 1 of each year beginning in 2017, ratcheting up to larger amounts due in 2027.
Home Dairy Building Recommended For Local Landmark Status
The Home Dairy Building, as it has been known to generations of Ithacans, could potentially become the City’s next locally designated landmark building, based on the public and official support the idea received at a mid-August meeting of the Ithaca Landmarks Preservation Commission. The driving motivation behind the effort,...
IPD Responds To Shots Fired On N Plain Street
On Friday, September 2, 2022, at 12:30 p.m., Ithaca Police Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of North Plain Street. Upon arrival, officers learned that there had been an altercation between two subjects, one of which displayed a firearm and fired numerous rounds toward the other subject. The shooter then fled the area in a vehicle. Several shell casings were located at the scene, as well as other evidence of a shooting, however no victims have been located at this time.
DWI Arrest Made After Crash Into Tree On West State
On Sunday, September 4, at 8:39 p.m. Ithaca Police Officers responded to the report of a pickup truck that had crashed head on into a tree in front of Diane’s Automotive, 435 W. State St. Initial reports stated that the operator of the truck fled the scene southbound after the crash.
