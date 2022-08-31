‘Rock the Native Vote’ voter registration and ‘Battle of the Bands’ was held at First Americans Museum

Read full article on original website
Paseo Arts Association issues a 'Call for Entries' -- 2022 Small Art Show, entry deadline October 10 for November Show
The annual "Small Art Show" -- a juried exhibition hosted by the Paseo Arts Association -- will take place in the Paseo Arts & Creativity Center during the month of November. Open to small, original work of all mediums, this show is considered by many arts fans and critics as perfect for the beginning collector. It also presents opportunities for both experienced and new or developing artists.
Local Theaters Host Labor Day Weekend Movie Special
At Flix Brewhouse in Oklahoma City, as well as AMC and Cinemark theaters, movie tickets will cost $3 Sept. 3. The Regal Warren Theater in Moore will offer tickets for $3.28. The discount will automatically be applied when purchasing online.
Girl Scouts Western Oklahoma names Janienne Bella as CEO
OKLAHOMA CITY -- With more than 27 years of nonprofit experience under her belt, Janienne Bella has been named CEO of Girl Scouts Western Oklahoma (GSWESTOK). Bella previously served as CEO of A Chance to Change. Prior to joining a Chance to Change, she was Regional CEO for the Oklahoma-Arkansas region of the American Red Cross.
30K kolache readied for Yukon Czech Day
With Yukon’s Czech Day less than a month away, volunteers have been hard at work in recent weeks baking thousands of a famous Czech pastry. “We always try to make 2,500 dozen,” said Marjorie Jezek, president of Oklahoma Czechs, Inc. “That’s our goal.”. Eight flavors of...
‘Highlights from the Rose Family Glass Collection’ to open September 3 at the Oklahoma City Museum of Art
The Oklahoma City Museum of Art has announced the upcoming grand opening of “Highlights from the Rose Family Glass Collection,” a new acquisition of more than 100 works from the "Golden Age" of Studio Glass. The one-of-a-kind collection, generously donated by the Rose Family and in honor of...
Household goods giveaway being held in Midwest City
An Oklahoma church that is known for helping the community is planning another event this weekend.
8th birthday party turns into success for Oklahoma girl after told no one was coming
An 8th Birthday Party was filled with strangers after an Oklahoma family found out no one was coming. One social media post made her birthday dreams come true. A little girl’s birthday turned into a success at the last minute with the help of many in the community.
OKC VeloCity
The Muse of Oklahoma City: a new development inspiring downtown living
Downtown Oklahoma City will soon welcome an additional five-story building. The Muse apartment complex is a high-density, mixed-use development that will add to the ambience of the city’s downtown arts district. 302 residential studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units will be available, 72 of which will be targeted toward local...
This Oklahoma Drive In Movie Theater is Doing a ‘Tornado-Themed’ Double Feature Labor Day Weekend!
If you're looking for something to do this Labor Day weekend why not go to the drive-in theatre and catch a special tornado-themed double feature? It sounds like a great time and the perfect place to take the family for a fun evening out under the stars. When was the last time you've been to a drive-in movie theatre?
COVID-19 forces one Oklahoma school to go to virtual learning
Just 6 days into the new school year and already some students in an Oklahoma school district are moving to virtual learning.
Rain doesn’t dampen Rock the Route
For a while, it appeared Mother Nature had the 2022 Rock the Route music festival on life support. A steady rain transitioned into a downpour Thursday afternoon. By early evening, one parking area was closed and the opening act, Gannon Fremin and CCREV, was shelved. Rock the Route organizers and workers caught a break as the sun began shining down for Jack Ingram. By the time Muscadine Bloodline took the stage, a big crowd had materialized to make the event an overwhelming success.
Photos: OKC shelter overrun with adorable pups
If you are looking for a new four-legged friend to join your family, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is hoping you will find the pet you're looking for with them.
“They need all the help they can get”: Oklahoma educator makes case for federal funding
EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – Former El Reno Schools superintendent said not using federal funds for education in Oklahoma could put a squeeze on rural communities. “We’re talking about gifted and talented [programs]. We’re talking about special ed services. We’re talking about child nutrition, [some] transportation,” he said. According to educationdata.org, Oklahoma K-12 schools spend […]
OKC City Council votes to suspend relationship with Sister City
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City City Council has voted to suspend its relationship with a Sister City. On Monday, the City Council voted unanimously to suspend the relationship with Ulyanovsk, Russia. Mayor David Holt posted on Twitter, "The people of Oklahoma City continue to stand with Ukraine. Until...
Norman City Council considers 2 new homeless shelter proposals following recent closure of city's warming center
The Norman City Council discussed proposals for a new homeless shelter from two nonprofit organizations after the closing of the city’s warming shelter, during a special session Tuesday evening. The shelter, formerly located at 325 Comanche St., began operation in the winter 2020 with a 35-bed capacity but closed...
Sec. Walters wants teaching license revoked for former Norman High teacher
Oklahoma's Secretary of Education wrote a letter to the State Board of Education calling for them to revoke the teaching certificate of Summer Boismier, the former Norman High teacher.
Kickapoo Tribe of Oklahoma is opening new trading company
The Kickapoo Tribe of Oklahoma is proud to announce the Grand Opening of the Kickapoo Trading Company.
Movie theaters across U.S. offering $3 ticket prices for one day
If you are looking for ways to enjoy Labor Day weekend without breaking the bank, you might just want to head to a your local movie theatre.
Oklahoma City’s August 2022 sales and use tax summary
Oklahoma City’s August sales and use tax report shows combined General Fund collections were above this month last year and the combined monthly projection. The news was summarized in a press release posted on the website of the City government. The General Fund pays for the City’s day-to-day operations....
‘We’re not doing anything wrong’: City of Norman finds backyard pool rentals in violation of law
You can rent out an aquatic center pool, the University of Oklahoma pool, but if you want to rent someone's backyard pool in Norman, the city said you can't because it's a violation of neighborhood zoning ordinances.
