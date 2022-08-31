Centennial plans for school year without SROs

Resource officer pause leads to district adding safety personnel and other resources.

Gresham Police Department's recent pause of its school resource officer (SRO) programs this fall has caused Centennial School District to increase support for student safety for the coming school year.

"Centennial is highly committed to the safety and security of our students and staff throughout the district," said Albert Rosales Korrea, Centennial's chief communications officer. "Given the news from the Gresham Police Department (GPD), Centennial is in conversations with key district personnel and community leaders to coordinate updated safety and security measures for our students and staff at every campus."

Despite the pause in the SRO program, Korrea said that Centennial will continue to communicate and collaborate with GPD.

During the pause, Korrea said the district will add a dedicated safety and security management director position. The new role will help strengthen the coordination of the district's internal security efforts between the district and local public safety agencies. The district also will add additional in-house safety and security support positions.

Korrea said the district also plans to enhance engagement with local, culturally competent organizations for outreach, intervention and youth violence prevention efforts.

Centennial will participate in SafeOregon, an online site where any student, staff, family or community member can report safety concerns

Korrea said the district also has added more school counselors and social workers for this school year.