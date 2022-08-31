ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gresham Outlook

Centennial plans for school year without SROs

By Angel Rosas
Gresham Outlook
Gresham Outlook
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RPpiD_0hchKnDk00 Resource officer pause leads to district adding safety personnel and other resources.

Gresham Police Department's recent pause of its school resource officer (SRO) programs this fall has caused Centennial School District to increase support for student safety for the coming school year.

"Centennial is highly committed to the safety and security of our students and staff throughout the district," said Albert Rosales Korrea, Centennial's chief communications officer. "Given the news from the Gresham Police Department (GPD), Centennial is in conversations with key district personnel and community leaders to coordinate updated safety and security measures for our students and staff at every campus."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hchKnDk00

Despite the pause in the SRO program, Korrea said that Centennial will continue to communicate and collaborate with GPD.

During the pause, Korrea said the district will add a dedicated safety and security management director position. The new role will help strengthen the coordination of the district's internal security efforts between the district and local public safety agencies. The district also will add additional in-house safety and security support positions.

Korrea said the district also plans to enhance engagement with local, culturally competent organizations for outreach, intervention and youth violence prevention efforts.

Centennial will participate in SafeOregon, an online site where any student, staff, family or community member can report safety concerns

Korrea said the district also has added more school counselors and social workers for this school year.

Comments / 2

Related
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton updates COVID guidelines for 2022-23 school year

Testing and masking policies will stay the same, but changes are coming for distancing, quarantining and more.The Beaverton School District has updated its COVID-19 guidelines for the coming school year, which will change rules about social distancing, quarantining and how families and staff are notified about the virus. Isolation practices will continue for students and staff who test positive for COVID, district officials say. Anyone who tests positive will not be able to return to school and must isolate at home for five days from when symptoms begin or from receiving a positive COVID test. The question came up in...
BEAVERTON, OR
opb.org

Student death at Lewis & Clark College raises legal questions

Lewis & Clark College continues to hold classes while mourning a student who died Monday following an accident on the Southwest Portland campus. Members of the campus community gathered Thursday night, and college administrators have been spreading the word about the availability of counselors and other supports for students who need them. Many questions surrounding the incident are still unanswered — including if there might be a lawsuit against the school and if it would be successful.
kptv.com

Parent teaching daughter safety as Portland removes camps from school routes

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A couple of weeks ago, Mayor Ted Wheeler expanded his emergency declaration to ban camping in certain areas to include walking routes to schools. Couch Park sits between Emerson School and Metropolitan Learning Center. Despite the Mayor’s recent declaration to remove camps from the area, they just seem to keep popping back up. That has led one mother, whose daughter was just introduced to off-campus lunches, to teach her how to be aware.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sro#School Counselors#Law Enforcement#Centennial#Safeoregon
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon City teacher resignation rate triples in 2021-22

Education association members had warned of 'unsustainable' stress levels affecting educators.Oregon City School District teachers have left the district at three times the typical rate over the past school year compared with the turnover rate from 2018-19, which was the last school year not affected by COVID. Oregon City's large increase in teacher turnover came after 41.5% of OC teachers surveyed last fall cited "unsustainable stress levels." COVID safety protocols and staffing shortages were among the factors contributing what teachers called "unsustainable" stress levels impacting their physical and/or mental health. A total of 90 Oregon City teachers left the school...
OREGON CITY, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Camps are dangerous

Lauren Armony of Sisters of the Road opposes Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s order clearing homeless people from school zones, and argues that unhoused people are “not inherently dangerous.” (“Portland works quickly to remove homeless camps near schools,” Aug. 24). I agree that not all homeless people are inherently dangerous, but I do believe that a significant percentage of them are in fact dangerous. More importantly, homeless encampments, with their garbage, filth, and drug needles, are indeed inherently dangerous. I support the order removing these inherently dangerous encampments from school routes.
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

State Education Department recommends big changes to graduation requirements

The Oregon Department of Education recommends the state make big changes to high school graduation requirements, including ending a decades-old requirement to show proficiency in reading, writing and other skills on top of credit-bearing coursework in those subjects. The department also recommends ending a requirement that students pass Algebra I, that the state offer one […] The post State Education Department recommends big changes to graduation requirements appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Gresham Outlook

Gresham nonprofit finds homes for houseless veterans

Easterseals Oregon secures housing, wraparound support for those who servedAn Afghanistan veteran found herself on the streets after domestic violence led to an addiction to alcohol. With the trauma at home in Yakima, Wash., her addiction grew, eventually leading to an arrest for driving under the influence. Her license was revoked and car impounded. She fled her abusive partner and ended up on the streets of Portland homeless, finding refuge at a shelter in Gresham. Another U.S. Army and National Guard vet had been living in a tent with his girlfriend for seven years. He lost housing...
GRESHAM, OR
Chronicle

Washington Men Swept Up in Oregon Child Predator Sting

Washington County sheriff's deputies arrested a Vancouver man and a Washougal man Thursday in connection with an Oregon undercover child predator sting. Undercover officers posed on a variety of social media platforms as underage boys and girls. The five men who were arrested allegedly contacted the investigators, who they believed to be children, online and offered to meet for sex, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office in Oregon. When they arrived to meet the children, they found the officers instead and were arrested.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
WWEEK

Should Portland Bring Back the Poorhouse?

What was the deal with “the poorhouse,” where the indigent were housed back in the day? I know it was supposed to be terrible and inhumane, but at least our forebears were providing housing, which is more than we seem able to do. Should we bring it back? —Fartful Dodger.
PORTLAND, OR
Gresham Outlook

News Briefs: Troutdale has new road report system

Online interactive map streamlines road work process; Troutdale offers large business food waste collection.Troutdale streamlines road reporting A new streamlined service is being offered in Troutdale to allow folks to report potholes, deteriorated road signs, debris on local streets, parking problems, overgrown vegetation, street sweeping and more. The Troutdale Public Works Department has launched an online interactive map at TroutdaleOregon.gov/streetproblem Click on the street you have a problem with and the map will show which jurisdiction owns it and is responsible for maintenance, with contact information. You can also still call public works at 503-674-3300. A D V E...
TROUTDALE, OR
clayconews.com

SHOTS FIRED AT WOOD VILLAGE FRED MEYER IN MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OREGON

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR - (September 2, 2022) - The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office is reporting that at approximately 4:30 P.M this afternoon MCSO deputies responded to shots fired at the Wood Village Fred Meyer. Witnesses reported that multiple suspects fled the scene before deputies arrived; at least one on foot...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Gresham Outlook

Gresham neighbors to raise awareness for 'threatened' park

Open House at Lind-Carpenter property to spur community involvement to stop development of natural gemA group of Gresham neighbors is desperately raising awareness for a natural gem on the eastside of town under threat from destruction and development. The Lind-Carpenter property has long been a beloved part of the Kelly Creek neighborhood. The 6.15-acre property, adjoining Gresham's undeveloped Southeast Neighborhood Park, has a collection of unique shrubs and trees cultivated nearly 80 years ago when the site was a nursery. There is a towering stand of Hogan cedars, Gresham's official tree; redwood maples and Sitka spruce; oaks and...
opb.org

How people are feeling about Salem’s downtown

Your browser does not support the audio element. More services for people experiencing homelessness, more parking and cleaner streets. These are just a few of the concerns citizens shared in a survey about Salem’s downtown, conducted by the Statesman Journal. Many feel the future of downtown is unknown and the district needs a clearer vision. Whitney Woodworth is a city reporter for the Statesman. She joins us to share some of the survey results and gives us a closer look into what is top of mind for many residents.
SALEM, OR
Gresham Outlook

Gresham Outlook

Gresham, OR
678
Followers
1K+
Post
87K+
Views
ABOUT

The Gresham Outlook is a weekly subscriber-based newspaper publishing on Tuesdays and Fridays. Our local coverage focuses on news content from Gresham, Troutdale, Fairview and Wood Village. ​

 http://www.theoutlookonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy