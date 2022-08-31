DALLAS– The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's soccer team (1-1-1, 0-0-0 WAC) hits the road for the first time this season as they take on the SMU Mustangs (2-1-0), who are ranked No. 20 in the Top Drawer Soccer rankings, on Monday at 7 p.m. at Washburne Soccer and Track Stadium.

