Best Dividend Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 4 For Your List
4 Top Dividend Stocks To Watch In The Stock Market Today. Dividend stocks are a type of stock that pays regular cash dividends to shareholders. Dividend stocks are popular with stock market investors because they provide a consistent source of income. Many dividend stocks also have the potential to generate high returns over the long term. For example, dividend stocks tend to outperform other types of stocks during periods of high inflation. Given the current economic conditions, dividend stocks could be an attractive investment throughout the remainder of 2022 and beyond.
3 Reasons Why RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) Is a Great Growth Stock
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock for...
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (PLRX) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (PLRX) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is at the...
Is Clearfield (CLFD) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Clearfield (CLFD) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Clearfield is one of...
Is Greif (GEF) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Greif (GEF) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Why I Own PubMatic Stock
The digital advertising market is growing rapidly, and PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) looks ready to make the most of it. As one of the top dogs helping publishers monetize their open ad inventory, PubMatic has seen tremendous growth, surpassing other rivals in the space. Check out this short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
Are Investors Undervaluing Fomento Economico Mexicano (FMX) Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock...
Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's Why
Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks...
Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Globant (GLOB) Now
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock...
Should Value Investors Buy Central Puerto (CEPU) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock...
Here's Why Global Partners LP (GLP) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Wall Street Analysts Predict a 28% Upside in Everbridge (EVBG): Here's What You Should Know
Shares of Everbridge (EVBG) have gained 20.6% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $39.23, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $50.11 indicates a potential upside of 27.7%.
Has Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.
Here's Why EQT Corporation (EQT) is a Strong Growth Stock
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access to daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens.
Reasons to Add Sempra Energy (SRE) Stock to Your Portfolio Now
Sempra Energy’s SRE ongoing systematic investments in infrastructure development, efficient debt management and continuous progress in liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) projects are likely to drive its performance in the long run. Let’s focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock a strong investment...
Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other...
The First of Long Island (FLIC) Could Be a Great Choice
Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest...
Why Revolve Group Stock Dropped 17% in August
Shares of digital fashion company Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV) lost 17% of their value in August, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company delivered a pretty good second-quarter earnings report, but it warned of pressure for the rest of the year. So what. Revolve Group operates...
2 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
A constant barrage of negative news about the economy has created a great opportunity for long-term investors to put money to work in great stocks. The Nasdaq Composite index is currently down 25% year-to-date, which puts the growth-centric index officially in a bear market. Two top brands that should be...
Why Cathay General (CATY) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus. Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of...
