ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Times Square designated ‘gun free zone’ amid new concealed carry regulations

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cNFle_0hchKMaF00

Times Square has been designed a “gun free zone” in anticipation of the new concealed carry regulations that will go into effect Thursday.

The Supreme Court regulations will allow New York residents to carry concealed weapons with a license.

The governor and mayor say locations like Times Square will have signs indicating if they “sensitive areas,” aka gun free zones. The signs will be posted along a wide rectangle starting from 40th Street and will include Sixth and Eighth avenues in Manhattan.

These areas include subways, bars, restaurants, court houses, parks, and houses of worship.

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said that they've seen a 54% increase in the number of permit applications since June. She stated that they take license approval very seriously and will enforce the law if someone enters a sensitive area.

The mayor says they will continue to fight against gun violence regardless of this Supreme Court decision.

"They placed us in the line of fire, and we must respond accordingly that radical decision that they made endangers us all, but here in New York, the place known for freedom, openness and diversity, we will defend ourselves," says Mayor Eric Adams.

Even those who carry firearms legally can be charged with a class E felony if they enter a gun free zone.

The governor says the laws are clear and that it is every individual’s responsibility to be aware of and obey the law.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Times Square#Concealed Carry#Free Zone#Gun Violence#Subway#Politics State#The Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
News 12

News 12

105K+
Followers
35K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy