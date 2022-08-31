Read full article on original website
Why Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Could Be Worth Watching
While Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$22.55 and falling to the lows of US$14.39. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Abercrombie & Fitch's current trading price of US$15.43 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Abercrombie & Fitch’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.
Why Revolve Group Stock Dropped 17% in August
Shares of digital fashion company Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV) lost 17% of their value in August, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company delivered a pretty good second-quarter earnings report, but it warned of pressure for the rest of the year. So what. Revolve Group operates...
Why Is Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Down 4.9% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B). Shares have lost about 4.9% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Berkshire Hathaway B due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
What Does Bath & Body Works, Inc.'s (NYSE:BBWI) Share Price Indicate?
Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NYSE over the last few months. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Bath & Body Works’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.
Best Dividend Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 4 For Your List
4 Top Dividend Stocks To Watch In The Stock Market Today. Dividend stocks are a type of stock that pays regular cash dividends to shareholders. Dividend stocks are popular with stock market investors because they provide a consistent source of income. Many dividend stocks also have the potential to generate high returns over the long term. For example, dividend stocks tend to outperform other types of stocks during periods of high inflation. Given the current economic conditions, dividend stocks could be an attractive investment throughout the remainder of 2022 and beyond.
Should Value Investors Buy Hugo Boss (BOSSY) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's Why
Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks...
How Much Upside is Left in Quest Resource (QRHC)? Wall Street Analysts Think 63%
Shares of Quest Resource (QRHC) have gained 56.4% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $7.38, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $12 indicates a potential upside of 62.6%.
Here's How G-III Apparel (GIII) is Poised Before Q2 Earnings
G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. GIII is likely to report top and bottom-line growth from the respective year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figures when it releases second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Sep 7, before market open. The consensus mark for quarterly revenues is pegged at $594 million, indicating an increase of 22.9% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s tally.
Is Clearfield (CLFD) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Clearfield (CLFD) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Clearfield is one of...
Should Investors Consider 4.6% Yielding Acadia Realty (NYSE:AKR)?
Investors are once again becoming increasingly wary of retail REITs. This is due to the ongoing macroeconomic turmoil, which is assumed to lessen consumers' purchasing power, thus softening the overall foot traffic in retail properties. That said, Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) seems to be delivering good results. Its 4.6% dividend yield appears enticing when considering there is room for the dividend to grow from here. However, I am neutral on the stock, as my appetite for the space remains apathetic.
Will Kroger (KR) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Kroger (KR). This company, which is in the Zacks Retail - Supermarkets industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
Why Ball Stock Plunged 24% in August
Shares of Ball (NYSE: BALL) plunged 24% for August, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the aluminum can maker's second-quarter report beat Wall Street sales estimates, but widely missed earnings expectations. Consumer demand was much lower than expected as inflation continues to take a toll on...
Are Investors Undervaluing Fomento Economico Mexicano (FMX) Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock...
3 Reasons Why RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) Is a Great Growth Stock
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock for...
Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (FNCH) Upgraded to Buy: Here's Why
Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (FNCH) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating...
Why O-I Glass (OI) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, all of which will help you become a smarter, more confident investor.
Why I Own PubMatic Stock
The digital advertising market is growing rapidly, and PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) looks ready to make the most of it. As one of the top dogs helping publishers monetize their open ad inventory, PubMatic has seen tremendous growth, surpassing other rivals in the space. Check out this short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Could Be 47% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate
In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!
