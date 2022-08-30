NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Southern Connecticut State University football fell to nationally-ranked No. 6 Shepherd University, 48-7, in a non-conference matchup at Jess Dow Field in New Haven, Conn. With the loss, Southern opens the season at 0-1 while the Rams open at 1-0. Diante Wilson (Union, N.J.) scored the Owls' lone touchdown of the game on a 19-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Marc Reali (Biddeford, Me.). Sophomore linebacker Robert Nunez (Valley Stream, N.Y.) posted a game-high 12 tackles while Hasan Dominick (Jersey City, N.J.) totaled nine for the game. Joe DiGello (Orange, Conn.) had nine tackles in the game while Ja'Kai Young (Stamford, Conn.) had an interception. NE10 All-Rookie returner Shawn Martin (Scotch Plains, N.J.) returned four kicks for 108 yards including a 40-yard return in the second half.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO