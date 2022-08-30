ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

scsuowls.com

Volleyball Routed By Kutztown, Holy Family

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – The Southern Connecticut volleyball team dropped a pair of matches on the road at Keystone Arena to Kutztown University, 3-1, and Holy Family University, 3-0. With the losses, the Owls fell to 5-4 overall. Game 1: Kutztown 3, Southern Connecticut 1. Gabriela Gaibur (Monroe, N.Y.) and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
scsuowls.com

Field Hockey Falls in Season Opener Against Mansfield

KUTZTOWN, Pa. – The Southern Connecticut field hockey team fell to Mansfield University, 2-0, in its 2022 season opener at Kutztown University Invitational. Mansfield opened the scoring in the 14th minute of the first quarter on a goal from Kenedy Stroup. The Owls fended off the Mountaineers until the 58th minute when the Mounties tacked on an insurance goal to seal the victory with two minutes to play.
NEW HAVEN, CT
scsuowls.com

SCSU Men's Soccer Rolls To 3-1 Win Against Mercy In Home Opener

NEW HAVEN, Conn. - Southern Connecticut men's soccer scored early and never trailed in a 3-1 win against Mercy in the Owls home opener at Jess Dow Field. With the win, the Owls remain undefeated at 2-0-1 while Mercy drops to 2-1-1 on the year. Yannick Hilpert (Den Haag, Netherlands)...
NEW HAVEN, CT
scsuowls.com

Volleyball Hosts Molloy, Post In Tri-Match on Friday, Sept. 2

Pelz Gymnasium (New Haven, Conn.) Live Video | Live Stats Southern Connecticut vs. Post. Southern Connecticut volleyball returns to action on Friday, September 2 as the Owls welcome Molloy College and Post University to Pelz Gymnasium for a tri-match. Last Time Out. Southern Connecticut took down Caldwell University in four...
NEW HAVEN, CT
scsuowls.com

SCSU Football Falls To No. 6 Shepherd

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Southern Connecticut State University football fell to nationally-ranked No. 6 Shepherd University, 48-7, in a non-conference matchup at Jess Dow Field in New Haven, Conn. With the loss, Southern opens the season at 0-1 while the Rams open at 1-0. Diante Wilson (Union, N.J.) scored the Owls' lone touchdown of the game on a 19-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Marc Reali (Biddeford, Me.). Sophomore linebacker Robert Nunez (Valley Stream, N.Y.) posted a game-high 12 tackles while Hasan Dominick (Jersey City, N.J.) totaled nine for the game. Joe DiGello (Orange, Conn.) had nine tackles in the game while Ja'Kai Young (Stamford, Conn.) had an interception. NE10 All-Rookie returner Shawn Martin (Scotch Plains, N.J.) returned four kicks for 108 yards including a 40-yard return in the second half.
NEW HAVEN, CT

