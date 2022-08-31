Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beignet Fest in New Orleans is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints safety Marcus Maye arrested for aggravated assaultTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Airport Worker Killed When Her Hair Get Caught In Baggage Belt Loader: Where Was The Cut-off Switch?justpene50New Orleans, LA
Saints trade fan favorite C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After almost 4 decades, Andrea's Restaurant has a new ownerTina HowellJefferson Parish, LA
Fatal shooting Sunday in Lower Ninth Ward
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A person was fatally shot in the Lower Ninth Ward just before noon Sunday (Sept. 4), New Orleans police said. Police offered few details in their initial report, except to say the victim was a male who died from a single gunshot in the 800 block of Tricou Street. The shooting was reported at 11:55 a.m., police said.
Bicyclist falls into traffic, struck and killed on Elysian Fields Avenue, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man riding a bicycle tumbled off and fell into oncoming traffic, where he was struck by a vehicle and later died from his injuries, New Orleans police said Monday (Sept. 5). The adult victim, who age and identity were not immediately disclosed, was struck at...
Two more people shot in Algiers’ Behrman neighborhood, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were shot Monday afternoon (Sept. 5) in the Behrman neighborhood of Algiers, New Orleans police said. The NOPD did not disclose the age or gender of the victims, saying only that the two were taken for hospital treatment by New Orleans EMS personnel. The victims were shot in the 1900 block of Elizardi Boulevard at approximately 4:32 p.m.
Former New Orleans mayor, political family patriarch Moon Landrieu dies at 92
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Maurice “Moon” Landrieu, who led the desegregation of New Orleans’ city government leadership positions during two terms as mayor in the 1970s and was patriarch of one of Louisiana’s best-known political families, died early Monday (Sept. 5). Sources told Fox 8 that...
Morial: Moon Landrieu ‘suffered no fools,’ was moral voice for New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Maurice “Moon” Landrieu was remembered Monday (Sept. 5) as a trailblazer, whose courage and determination opened new pathways into City Hall for Black leaders during his two terms as New Orleans’ mayor in the 1970s. Landrieu, who died Monday at age 92, served...
Man rescued after flipping car in drainage canal, Kenner police say
KENNER, La. (WVUE) - A police officer and a Good Samaritan rescued a driver last week that ended up upside down in a drainage canal after flipping their car. On Aug. 27, Tyler Yoder found himself submerged underwater, drowning, and trapped inside of his vehicle after going into a drainage canal in the 1500 block of Airline Dr.
Shooting victim in critical condition; suspect allegedly fled on foot, Tangipahoa sheriff says
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - One person is in critical condition following a shooting that occurred outside of Hammond early Monday (Sept. 5) morning. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for Oliven Molina, who they describe as a Hispanic male in his late 20s, and have identified him as the primary suspect.
NOPD investigating homicide in Behrman neighborhood
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An investigation is underway into a shooting in the Behrman neighborhood on the West Bank that left one man dead, according to the NOPD. Police say a 31-year-old man was shot near the intersection of Murl and Magellan Streets Saturday (Sept. 3) around 2:32 p.m. The...
Bogalusa mayor recovering after suffering injury in car crash
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Bogalusa Mayor Wendy O’Quin Perrette is recovering from a non-life threatening injury she sustained in a car crash early Sunday (Sept. 4) morning. “This could have been much worse, and I’m grateful to the Bogalusa Police officers, Sheriff’s Office, other first responders, and witnesses to the collision who stopped to help,” Perrette said. “My friends and I were very fortunate. I’ve been examined by medical professionals and will be seeking additional treatment for my injuries, but I expect to be back at work on Tuesday. I wish everyone a safe Labor Day holiday. I’ll be resting and recuperating!”
NOPD seeks suspect in Gentilly shooting
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are asking the public’s help to identify and locate a man suspected of shooting another man in the knee Friday (Sept. 2) in Gentilly. According to the NOPD, the pictured suspect shot the man Friday around 6 p.m. in the 6100 block of Franklin Avenue, near the Franklin Discount convenience store. The gunman fled the scene and the victim was taken for hospital treatment by private vehicle.
Kenner man fatally shot outside convenience store, police say
KENNER, La. (WVUE) - A 43-year-old Kenner man was fatally shot early Sunday (Sept. 4) in the parking lot of a convenience store, authorities said. Kenner police said Alejandro Quiroz was shot twice outside the Brother’s Food Mart at 3049 Loyola Dr. around 4 a.m. He was taken for hospital treatment but did not survive his gunshot wounds, police said.
Cantrell recall effort steps up signing events over Labor Day weekend
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Citizens lined up at locations around the city Saturday (Sept. 3) to add their signatures to a petition effort aimed at forcing a recall election for New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. Signing events were staged Saturday in Carrollton, Algiers and New Orleans East. More signing tables...
Dreary Labor Day leads into a wet week ahead
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The start of the week is a bit gloomy, with scattered showers possible this Labor Day. Cloud cover will remain through the day, and a couple scattered showers and light rainfall are possible through the afternoon. Temperatures stay in the mid 80s Monday with high dew...
Union workers, politicians discuss workforce concerns at New Orleans AFL-CIO Labor Day picnic
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Many employers continue struggling to find staff, with federal figures showing at least 10 million current job openings across the United States. And many of those disaffected workers cite several reasons why some are reluctant to return to the labor force amid the coronavirus pandemic. Labor...
Brother Martin shuts out Madison Prep, 17-0
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Brother Martin Crusaders started their 2022 campaign with an impressive shutout of Madison Prep, 17-0. Torey Lambert rushed for 131 yards, scoring two touchdowns total. Clayton Lonardo goes 9-of-15 passing, 117 yards, TD pass. Last season, Brother Martin made it to the Division I semi-finals.
Westbank Heritage Festival makes successful return over Labor Day weekend
WESTWEGO, La. (WVUE) - The Westbank Heritage Festival returned, after a two-year pandemic hiatus, bringing music, food and good times to appreciative crowds on the grounds of the Alario Center this Labor Day weekend. “I haven’t been here since 2019,” Arshield Johnson said Monday (Sept. 5), the final day of...
Jayden Daniels produces strong numbers in his debut for LSU
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Jayden Daniels posted some strong stats in his first start for LSU. Against Florida State, he threw for 209 yards and ran for 114. On the final drive of the game, Daniels produced perfection, going 7-of-7 passing. “It’s an opener and you saw a better rhythm....
Karr wins “Battle of Algiers” beating Landry, 40-6
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A touchdown passing exhibition by A.J. Samuel pushed the Karr Cougars to victory over Landry, 40-6. The senior quarterback threw four touchdown passes at Behrman Stadium. Samuel connected on TD connections with: Kylen Lampton, Makhi Paris, TaRon Francis, and Travis Williams. On the defensive side of...
Sports bettors keen on LSU going over 7 wins
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The LSU Tigers kickoff their season on Sunday night at the Caesars Superdome against Florida State. If the Tigers want success in 2022, they need a win in New Orleans to get things going in the right direction. For bettors, it appears they would like to...
Spears and Pratt power Tulane to victory over UMass, 42-10
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tulane starts their season off on the right note, winning big over UMass, 42-10. Tyjae Spears had three rushing TD’s, and Michael Pratt accounted for three scores. “Great, fantastic, I don’t take any of them for granted. They worked their tails off. We got out...
