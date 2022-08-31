Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
3 Red Wings Likely Heading Into Their Final Season in Detroit
The Detroit Red Wings have several players who are heading into the final year of their contracts. As a result, we may see the Red Wings have a fairly different roster during the 2023-24 season. Of the nine players scheduled to become unrestricted free agents (UFA) next summer, these three most likely will not stick around. Here’s a look at each of them.
The Hockey Writers
3 Best Moves Oilers Made During 2022 Offseason
The Edmonton Oilers had a great offseason and an even better free agency. There’s not much more you could ask of general manager (GM) Ken Holland, who covered all the bases. The Oilers re-signed their top two unrestricted free agents (UFA) to great deals, signed other players to fill areas of need, and moved money around effectively.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Commentary: TJ Brodie, Great “Wrong Side” D-Man
Before Thomas James Brodie became a Toronto Maple Leafs’ player, we knew two things about him. First, he was Mark Giordano’s defensive partner when Giordano, at the ripe old age of 35, surprised the hockey world by winning the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s best defenseman after the 2018-19 season. We knew Giordano believed Brodie helped him win the Trophy.
The Hockey Writers
Flames’ Stanley Cup Window Will Stay Open Longer With Cap Rise
The Calgary Flames have had a busy offseason adding and signing some of the biggest names out there. They have had to make moves in order to remain a contender as well as stay under the salary cap, but things are looking up for the near future. Elliotte Friedman and...
The Hockey Writers
Jets Sign Gagner but Fail to Address Needs Up Front
The Winnipeg Jets’ signing of Sam Gagner to a one-year, $750,000 contract highlights three things the team hasn’t fully addressed. They have little offensive depth, lack experienced leadership to navigate through disappointment, and need to make some moves to increase the scarcity of NHL-calibre forwards on their roster.
The Hockey Writers
3 Blues Breakout Candidates For 2022-23
The St. Louis Blues had several players break out in a big way in 2021-22. Robert Thomas proved that he was elite player with 77 points (20 goals, 57 assists) in 72 games. Jordan Kyrou flashed as well, more so in the first half of the season, scoring 27 goals and recording 48 assists (75 points) in 74 games. Ivan Barbashev (26 goals, 34 assists, 60 points) and Pavel Buchnevnich (30 goals, 46 assists, 76 points) also recorded career highs in all scoring categories. Even with these players having broken out, the Blues still have three players who are potential breakout candidates for 2022-23.
The Hockey Writers
3 Reasons the Canucks Will Make the Playoffs in 2022-23
Every season brings new hope and optimism, regardless of where teams finished in the standings the previous year. That’s the case with the Vancouver Canucks who made a few changes in the offseason to improve their chances of making the playoffs in 2022-23. They also re-signed a major piece of their offence in J.T. Miller to a seven-year extension worth $56 million ($8 million average annual value – AAV), which removes a huge distraction that could have been hanging over the organization throughout the season.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Bunting, Aube-Kubel & Samsonov
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll focus on the Michael Bunting effect. Yesterday, I noted in a post that a new catchphrase/question had emerged from both Maple Leafs’ fans and those who (like myself) write about the team. That question is: “Who will the new Michael Bunting be?”
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens in Better Negotiating Position with Dach than Kotkaniemi
One year after the Jesperi Kotkaniemi saga, it keeps sending ripple effects through Montreal Canadiens fandom. For some, its less-than-ideal outcome, with Kotkaniemi getting signed to an offer sheet by the Carolina Hurricanes, has altered the perception of negotiations with another potential star center once taken third overall in Kirby Dach.
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets’ Laine Could Score 50 Playing With Gaudreau
When the news of Johnny Gaudreau’s signing broke, many folks around the Columbus Blue Jackets were excited. But perhaps there was no player more excited about the news than Patrik Laine. When Laine first heard the news, he couldn’t believe it. “No way,” Laine said when asked about hearing...
The Hockey Writers
3 Capitals Storylines to Follow in 2022-23
It’s almost time for the Washington Capitals to return to the ice. Play has already resumed in Europe, with the Champions Hockey League in full swing, meaning that the start of the 2022-23 NHL season is just around the corner. The Capitals, like every organization in the league, have...
The Hockey Writers
Anaheim Ducks: 5 Bold Predictions for the 2022-23 Season
As the calendars turn to September, the NHL season draws closer. The Anaheim Ducks take the ice for their first preseason game on Sept. 25 as they prepare for the most important development year since the rebuild began. The 2022-23 season can go in several different ways for the Ducks. They are a young team that will have a hard time supplanting last year’s Pacific Division playoff teams, but it’s worth remembering this team was among last year’s playoff hopefuls as late as the second half of the season. Anaheim has its fair share of high-end prospects, but the roster still has gaps on defense and the bottom-6 forwards that weaken the overall product.
The Hockey Writers
Devils on Right Track to Becoming Next Avalanche
The NHL has historically proven to be a copycat league. Every spring, the Stanley Cup is lifted, and 31 general managers and coaches begin taking notes to see what they can learn and adapt to their own team. The New Jersey Devils are a team that is following the Colorado Avalanche’s blueprint and are slowly working towards becoming legitimate playoff contenders.
The Hockey Writers
3 Teams With Most to Lose in 2022-23 Season
Another summer has come and gone. With that, it’s time to turn our full attention to the 2022-23 NHL season. There are no shortage of storylines. We are beginning our month-long series looking at some of the biggest stories of the upcoming season. Today, we are going to look at the three teams that have the most to lose this season should they not win the Stanley Cup.
The Hockey Writers
Lightning Rookie Battles to Watch in Training Camp
With the start of training camp just around the corner, the Tampa Bay Lightning have some interesting decisions to make before the season starts on Oct. 11 when they visit the New York Rangers. Free agency, trades, and injuries will require some critical roster decisions before the season starts. Among...
The Hockey Writers
Flames’ Zary Heading Into Critical 2022-23 Season
After being drafted 24th overall in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, Calgary Flames fans had high hopes for Connor Zary. Coming off of an impressive 38-goal, 86-point season in the Western Hockey League with the Kamloops Blazers, he was described as a very strong two-way player who has a very high hockey IQ. While he wasn’t the most skilled prospect in his draft class, he was a player that projected to be a top-six forward at the NHL level in future years.
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets’ Gaudreau Wasn’t Signed to Save the Franchise
It is still true. The Columbus Blue Jackets did in fact sign Johnny Gaudreau this offseason to a seven-year deal. It is not a dream. Soon, he will take the ice at Nationwide Arena. When the news broke, most everyone in the hockey world was stunned. “Why Columbus” seemed to...
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Need Frederic to Make a Leap in 2022-23 Season
The Boston Bruins need Trent Frederic to take a big leap next season, otherwise, the two parties may be running out of time together. When the team selected Frederic 29th overall in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, many eyebrows were raised and questions were asked; Frederic was not widely expected to be a first-round pick and his long-term projections were foggy at best. Despite this, the St. Louis native was able to turn some heads during his time at the University of Wisconsin and slowly change the narrative surrounding his future.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Canucks, Blackhawks, Flames
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, despite getting an extension and the Canucks being happy with his performance as head coach, there is talk that Bruce Boudreau’s leash in Vancouver could be very short. Still with the Canucks, is it possible that J.T. Miller could still be traded after signing his long-term deal with the team? There is an update on the status of Patrick Kane and the Chicago Blackhawks and Adam Ruzicka spoke during a podcast about his future with the team, plus made an interesting comment about Matthew Tkachuk.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers & Canadiens Should Talk Trade Involving Tyson Barrie
The Montreal Canadiens should be looking to bolster their defence, while the Edmonton Oilers should still be looking to move Tyson Barrie before his contract is up at the end of the 2023-24 season. That should make them great trade partners, shouldn’t it?. There have been talks about multiple...
