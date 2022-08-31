As the calendars turn to September, the NHL season draws closer. The Anaheim Ducks take the ice for their first preseason game on Sept. 25 as they prepare for the most important development year since the rebuild began. The 2022-23 season can go in several different ways for the Ducks. They are a young team that will have a hard time supplanting last year’s Pacific Division playoff teams, but it’s worth remembering this team was among last year’s playoff hopefuls as late as the second half of the season. Anaheim has its fair share of high-end prospects, but the roster still has gaps on defense and the bottom-6 forwards that weaken the overall product.

