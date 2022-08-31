Read full article on original website
Related
opb.org
Student death at Lewis & Clark College raises legal questions
Lewis & Clark College continues to hold classes while mourning a student who died Monday following an accident on the Southwest Portland campus. Members of the campus community gathered Thursday night, and college administrators have been spreading the word about the availability of counselors and other supports for students who need them. Many questions surrounding the incident are still unanswered — including if there might be a lawsuit against the school and if it would be successful.
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Wellness Center Is The First To Offer Fully Bilingual, Bicultural Therapy
Edgar Hernenio Garcia claims that initiating therapy at the OYEN Emotional Wellness Center was a pivotal factor in assisting him in regaining control of his life. Garcia, who now resides in Portland and only knows Spanish, had a difficult time adjusting to his new life after relocating from Guatemala to Oregon because of the cultural and linguistic difficulties he encountered. Garcia is originally from Guatemala.
Record number of 1st-year students withdraw from University of Portland, contributing to $13.4M shortfall
PORTLAND, Ore. — A near record number of first-year students signaled their intent to start classes at the University of Portland this fall, a seeming boon for the school after two years of small class sizes during the pandemic. But then a record number canceled their deposits. After originally...
Biscuits Cafe mixes Oregon City business, charity support
Elected, chamber officials celebrate grand reopening of restaurant by raising funds for nonprofit organization.Oregon City elected and chamber officials celebrated the grand reopening of a restaurant last month by raising funds for a nonprofit organization that celebrates community. David Ligatich, and his wife and business partner, Dana, are a couple that understand community. The Ligatichs put down solid roots in the community by seeking out and supporting Oregon charities when they took ownership of Biscuits Café in Gresham. In October of 2021 they bought three more locations, including Sunnyside, Johnson Creek and Oregon City. "When we bought our three...
IN THIS ARTICLE
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Tillamook County Creamery Association CEO Op/Ed: ‘Preserve’ your culture at your own peril
EDITOR’S NOTE: This op/ed by TCCA CEO Patrick Criteser appeared on Fortune.com, and was shared on social media. We reached out to request sharing it with our readers because the messages about TCCA’s way of doing business, made us proud to call Tillamook County our home, where the best dairy products come from … and much more! Thank you TCCA and Patrick Criteser for all you do for our community.
focushillsboro.com
Why Did The Workers At The Hillsboro New Seasons Store Reject Unionization?
On Thursday, employees at the Hillsboro Orenco Station New Seasons Market overwhelmingly decided against unionizing, putting an end to labor organizing efforts at the supermarket chain. The United Food & Commercial Workers, the union organizing the labor efforts at the Hillsboro store, 1453 N.E. 61st Ave., received 37 votes of...
WWEEK
State Treasurer Tobias Read Wants Distant Employees to Come to Salem—and Bear Their Own Travel Costs
The state’s new policy for employees electing to work remotely on a permanent basis is causing conflict at the Oregon State Treasury. Specifically, union-represented employees at the agency are balking at State Treasurer Tobias Read’s request that they come to the office once a quarter—and pay their own travel expenses.
Chronicle
Washington Men Swept Up in Oregon Child Predator Sting
Washington County sheriff's deputies arrested a Vancouver man and a Washougal man Thursday in connection with an Oregon undercover child predator sting. Undercover officers posed on a variety of social media platforms as underage boys and girls. The five men who were arrested allegedly contacted the investigators, who they believed to be children, online and offered to meet for sex, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office in Oregon. When they arrived to meet the children, they found the officers instead and were arrested.
Hospital executives who expected rebound from COVID this year say they’re stunned by financial losses instead
George Newmyer’s knee replacement was supposed to be a routine day surgery. Then he stopped breathing. The doctors and nurses at Adventist Health Portland resuscitated him. After such a close call, they wanted to keep him overnight in the Southeast Portland hospital’s intensive care unit. That was a...
KTVZ
Century-old Mount Emily Shay locomotive set to leave City of Prineville Railway for new Portland home
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Historical Society and the Oregon Rail Heritage Foundation announced Friday the permanent transfer of the Mount Emily Shay #1 locomotive from the City of Prineville Railway to the Portland foundation. The Mount Emily Shay was manufactured at the Lima Locomotive Works in Ohio in...
Newberg introduces gift card program to encourage people to shop local
PORTLAND, Ore. — The City of Newberg has a new program — The Berg Gift Card — that's meant to help small businesses that struggled during the pandemic. "The last two years have been interesting to say the least," said Jennifer Sitter owner of Pulp & Circumstance who is part of the program. "We were part of the shutdown, so we had to close."
Portland area homelessness tax houses 1,600 in its first year
For six years, Donna Farrar experienced both homelessness and housing instability in Portland area suburbs, moving between living on the street with just the clothes on her back to staying at a friend’s home for free following her divorce. It wasn’t until she severely fractured bones in her right...
More than 1,600 homeless people connected with housing thanks to taxpayer fund
PORTLAND, Ore. — The greater Portland area has been working to get people off the streets and into housing. It’s part of the voter-approved Metro Supportive Housing Fund, which was passed in May 2020. It’s a ten-year effort but the results from the first year were just released.
In-N-Out application denied for proposed location near Beaverton
n-N-Out's application to build a new restaurant in unincorporated Washington County, just outside city limits, was denied because the application "failed to sustain its burden of proof that the proposed use complies" with the criteria set out for approval.
Chronicle
Southwest Washington Legislative Candidate Victim of Gas Theft
It seems being a public figure can't protect you from being a victim of Southwest Washington's rise in property crimes. Vancouver resident and Republican candidate for the 49th Legislative District seat Jeremy Baker recently learned that lesson the hard way. According to a Vancouver Police Department report filed by Baker,...
‘Nobody does anything’: New Portland resident, Timbers employee feels unsafe in city
Demetryus Bright recently took a job with the Portland Timbers as an account executive and moved his family from Ohio to Portland, hoping to escape the rampant gun violence. But after four months, his wife already wants their family to leave.
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Coalition Receives $41 Million In Federal Funding To Promote Massive Timber’ For Housing
The White House announced Friday that a large infusion of government funding will be given to a nonprofit in Oregon that is working to provide affordable housing and grow the state’s forestry business. The Mass Timber Coalition, an organization led by the Port of Portland and made up of...
987thebull.com
Air Quality Advisory Issued For Portland, Vancouver, Salem, Albany, Corvallis, Other Areas
PORTLAND, Ore. – An air quality advisory is issued for several Oregon cities. That includes Portland, Vancouver, Salem, Albany and Corvallis. It’s due to smog and is expected to last through Thursday afternoon. Limit driving by using public transit, carpooling or other alternative transportation. Avoid unnecessary engine idling.
Pastor tired of people using North Portland church property as personal dumping ground
PORTLAND, Ore. — St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church sits at the corner of North Fiske and Drew Street in North Portland. Craig Brown has been pastor for about seven years. "I love the church because it's what I consider a family-oriented church," he said. "There are a lot of legacy families here."
Giant 'heritage tree' splits; 15-ton branch falls
Had the huge limb fallen any other direction, destruction could have been huge. We have a VIDEO made as cleanup beganAir conditioning and lighting for many Eastmoreland residents suddenly stopped. The power had gone out, taking the Internet and telephone service with it — just a split second after they heard what was described as an "explosion" at about 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 31st. Some nearby residents thought they'd heard an overworked Portland General Electric transformer exploding from an overload, in the sizzling summer heat wave. However, those who lived near 6824 S.E. 34th Avenue, and who stepped outside...
Comments / 1