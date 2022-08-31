ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

opb.org

Student death at Lewis & Clark College raises legal questions

Lewis & Clark College continues to hold classes while mourning a student who died Monday following an accident on the Southwest Portland campus. Members of the campus community gathered Thursday night, and college administrators have been spreading the word about the availability of counselors and other supports for students who need them. Many questions surrounding the incident are still unanswered — including if there might be a lawsuit against the school and if it would be successful.
focushillsboro.com

Oregon Wellness Center Is The First To Offer Fully Bilingual, Bicultural Therapy

Edgar Hernenio Garcia claims that initiating therapy at the OYEN Emotional Wellness Center was a pivotal factor in assisting him in regaining control of his life. Garcia, who now resides in Portland and only knows Spanish, had a difficult time adjusting to his new life after relocating from Guatemala to Oregon because of the cultural and linguistic difficulties he encountered. Garcia is originally from Guatemala.
PORTLAND, OR
Clackamas Review

Biscuits Cafe mixes Oregon City business, charity support

Elected, chamber officials celebrate grand reopening of restaurant by raising funds for nonprofit organization.Oregon City elected and chamber officials celebrated the grand reopening of a restaurant last month by raising funds for a nonprofit organization that celebrates community. David Ligatich, and his wife and business partner, Dana, are a couple that understand community. The Ligatichs put down solid roots in the community by seeking out and supporting Oregon charities when they took ownership of Biscuits Café in Gresham. In October of 2021 they bought three more locations, including Sunnyside, Johnson Creek and Oregon City. "When we bought our three...
OREGON CITY, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Tillamook County Creamery Association CEO Op/Ed: ‘Preserve’ your culture at your own peril

EDITOR’S NOTE: This op/ed by TCCA CEO Patrick Criteser appeared on Fortune.com, and was shared on social media. We reached out to request sharing it with our readers because the messages about TCCA’s way of doing business, made us proud to call Tillamook County our home, where the best dairy products come from … and much more! Thank you TCCA and Patrick Criteser for all you do for our community.
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
focushillsboro.com

Why Did The Workers At The Hillsboro New Seasons Store Reject Unionization?

On Thursday, employees at the Hillsboro Orenco Station New Seasons Market overwhelmingly decided against unionizing, putting an end to labor organizing efforts at the supermarket chain. The United Food & Commercial Workers, the union organizing the labor efforts at the Hillsboro store, 1453 N.E. 61st Ave., received 37 votes of...
HILLSBORO, OR
Chronicle

Washington Men Swept Up in Oregon Child Predator Sting

Washington County sheriff's deputies arrested a Vancouver man and a Washougal man Thursday in connection with an Oregon undercover child predator sting. Undercover officers posed on a variety of social media platforms as underage boys and girls. The five men who were arrested allegedly contacted the investigators, who they believed to be children, online and offered to meet for sex, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office in Oregon. When they arrived to meet the children, they found the officers instead and were arrested.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
KGW

Newberg introduces gift card program to encourage people to shop local

PORTLAND, Ore. — The City of Newberg has a new program — The Berg Gift Card — that's meant to help small businesses that struggled during the pandemic. "The last two years have been interesting to say the least," said Jennifer Sitter owner of Pulp & Circumstance who is part of the program. "We were part of the shutdown, so we had to close."
NEWBERG, OR
Chronicle

Southwest Washington Legislative Candidate Victim of Gas Theft

It seems being a public figure can't protect you from being a victim of Southwest Washington's rise in property crimes. Vancouver resident and Republican candidate for the 49th Legislative District seat Jeremy Baker recently learned that lesson the hard way. According to a Vancouver Police Department report filed by Baker,...
VANCOUVER, WA
The Bee

Giant 'heritage tree' splits; 15-ton branch falls

Had the huge limb fallen any other direction, destruction could have been huge. We have a VIDEO made as cleanup beganAir conditioning and lighting for many Eastmoreland residents suddenly stopped. The power had gone out, taking the Internet and telephone service with it — just a split second after they heard what was described as an "explosion" at about 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 31st. Some nearby residents thought they'd heard an overworked Portland General Electric transformer exploding from an overload, in the sizzling summer heat wave. However, those who lived near 6824 S.E. 34th Avenue, and who stepped outside...
PORTLAND, OR

