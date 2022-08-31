ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OR

As Hillsborough Parkway Beat Marquette To Reach The Final Of The Tournament, The Hilton Sisters Take Charge!

By Louis Ebert
focushillsboro.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
focushillsboro.com

Oregon Wellness Center Is The First To Offer Fully Bilingual, Bicultural Therapy

Edgar Hernenio Garcia claims that initiating therapy at the OYEN Emotional Wellness Center was a pivotal factor in assisting him in regaining control of his life. Garcia, who now resides in Portland and only knows Spanish, had a difficult time adjusting to his new life after relocating from Guatemala to Oregon because of the cultural and linguistic difficulties he encountered. Garcia is originally from Guatemala.
PORTLAND, OR
focushillsboro.com

Why Did The Workers At The Hillsboro New Seasons Store Reject Unionization?

On Thursday, employees at the Hillsboro Orenco Station New Seasons Market overwhelmingly decided against unionizing, putting an end to labor organizing efforts at the supermarket chain. The United Food & Commercial Workers, the union organizing the labor efforts at the Hillsboro store, 1453 N.E. 61st Ave., received 37 votes of...
HILLSBORO, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy