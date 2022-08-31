ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

KTVZ News Channel 21

Federal investigators issue first report on Idaho plane crash that killed Bend firefighter, twin brother

Federal investigators' initial report sheds some new light on an August 15 small plane crash that killed a Bend firefighter and his twin brother just after they took off from an airport near Yellow Pine, Idaho. But fuller answers as to what happened -- and why -- could be months or even a year out, they said. The post Federal investigators issue first report on Idaho plane crash that killed Bend firefighter, twin brother appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Found: Redmond teen located in Bend

UPDATE: Redmond Police say Briseis was found in Bend Wednesday and is safe and back with her family. Redmond Police are asking the public’s help to find a 15-year-old girl who has been reported by her family as a runaway. Police say the case is concerning because it’s not like her to run away.
BEND, OR
opb.org

Bend mourns victims of Safeway shooting

Hundreds of people gathered under the shade of tall ponderosa pines in a Bend park Monday evening to pay tribute to two men killed in a grocery store shooting the night before. A choir sang gentle songs, local faith leaders offered words of hope, and mourners — some of whom...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ GoFundMe accounts for Bend Safeway victims cross $150,000 combined

Central Oregonians continued to show their support for the families of the two people killed in Sunday’s shooting at the Safeway on Bend’s eastside. The GoFundMe fundraisers set up for those families have gone far and beyond he original goals. As of 11:00 a.m., the GoFundMe for Donald...
BEND, OR
kezi.com

Gun measure requiring permit-to-purchase and banning high capacity magazines up on November ballot

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- There's renewed attention on Measure 114 after a gunman opened fire at a Safeway in Bend. The shooting left three dead, including the gunman. Measure 114 calls for requiring permits issued by law enforcement to buy a firearm; requiring photo ID, fingerprints, safety training and a criminal background check to apply for a permit; and prohibiting manufacturing, purchasing, selling, possessing and using magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition.
JUNCTION CITY, OR
The Hill

Two people fatally shot at Oregon grocery store

Two people were fatally shot on Sunday night by a gunman who opened fire at an Oregon grocery store before he was found dead, authorities said. Police responded around 7 p.m. to reports of a shooting at the Forum Shopping Center in the city of Bend, which is about three hours outside of Portland, according to the Bend Police Department.
BEND, OR
Washington Examiner

Three dead after shooting at Oregon shopping center

At least three people are dead after a shooting at a shopping center in Oregon on Sunday, according to authorities. The City of Bend Police Department confirmed the gunman killed himself and two other people during the incident. The shooting occurred at the Forum Shopping Center in Bend, Oregon, at...
BEND, OR
focushillsboro.com

Will The Anti-Gun Initiative On Oregon’s Fall Ballot Stop The Bend Shooting?

The Bend grocery shop shooting is the latest random public murder by angry, dissatisfied individuals. In 2022, it’s Oregon’s second. This November, Oregon voters can tighten gun regulations to prevent future tragedies. Unknown if Measure 114’s provisions would have stopped the shooter. Even if the law had prevented...
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

Evacuations dropped to Level 1 for 70-acre Cowboy Fire near Prineville

Evacuations were dropped to Level 1 “Get Ready” for a wildfire burning near Prineville late Friday, hours after mandatory evacuations were issued. The Cowboy Fire was about 70 acres as of Friday night, according to Central Oregon Fire Information. It’s burning grass and brush near Juniper Canyon south...
PRINEVILLE, OR
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

2 killed in shooting inside Oregon supermarket

– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Officers in Bend, Oregon, said a gunman killed two people inside a Safeway supermarket Sunday before taking their own life.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Redmond residents get quite a scare during dinner, when a car smashes into their house

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ)-- It was a typical Wednesday night for the McClearys on NW Larch Spur Court in Redmond -- until a car crashed into the corner of their home, just feet away. It was a frightening occurrence where they saw the wall come down in front of them and the TV fall down. The The post Redmond residents get quite a scare during dinner, when a car smashes into their house appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR

