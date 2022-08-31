Read full article on original website
Federal investigators issue first report on Idaho plane crash that killed Bend firefighter, twin brother
Federal investigators' initial report sheds some new light on an August 15 small plane crash that killed a Bend firefighter and his twin brother just after they took off from an airport near Yellow Pine, Idaho. But fuller answers as to what happened -- and why -- could be months or even a year out, they said. The post Federal investigators issue first report on Idaho plane crash that killed Bend firefighter, twin brother appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend Police explain why no text alerts to residents during Safeway shooting
Many Central Oregon Daily News viewers have asked us whether Bend Police sent out a cellphone alert to residents in the area during Sunday night’s shooting at the Safeway on Bend’s eastside. Police tell us the entire incident lasted about four minutes before the gunman’s body was discovered....
centraloregondaily.com
Found: Redmond teen located in Bend
UPDATE: Redmond Police say Briseis was found in Bend Wednesday and is safe and back with her family. Redmond Police are asking the public’s help to find a 15-year-old girl who has been reported by her family as a runaway. Police say the case is concerning because it’s not like her to run away.
opb.org
Bend mourns victims of Safeway shooting
Hundreds of people gathered under the shade of tall ponderosa pines in a Bend park Monday evening to pay tribute to two men killed in a grocery store shooting the night before. A choir sang gentle songs, local faith leaders offered words of hope, and mourners — some of whom...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ GoFundMe accounts for Bend Safeway victims cross $150,000 combined
Central Oregonians continued to show their support for the families of the two people killed in Sunday’s shooting at the Safeway on Bend’s eastside. The GoFundMe fundraisers set up for those families have gone far and beyond he original goals. As of 11:00 a.m., the GoFundMe for Donald...
kezi.com
Gun measure requiring permit-to-purchase and banning high capacity magazines up on November ballot
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- There's renewed attention on Measure 114 after a gunman opened fire at a Safeway in Bend. The shooting left three dead, including the gunman. Measure 114 calls for requiring permits issued by law enforcement to buy a firearm; requiring photo ID, fingerprints, safety training and a criminal background check to apply for a permit; and prohibiting manufacturing, purchasing, selling, possessing and using magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ No cause identified in Redmond fire; be prepared is the bigger lesson
A fire that raced through 10-acres of fields west of Redmond yesterday is extinguished and residents who were forced to evacuate are back in their homes. Now comes the investigation phase into what caused the fire and there’s no clear answer. The fire was reported about 3 pm Wednesday.
‘Devastating’: Mass shootings obscure daily U.S. gun toll
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Cameron Taylor was watching an illegal street race that had attracted hundreds to an intersection in Portland, Oregon, but decided to leave as the crowd got increasingly unruly. Moments later, gunfire erupted and Taylor was hit by a stray bullet as he and a friend headed to their car.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Man killed in Bend Safeway shooting had own chair at local convenience store
Glenn Bennett was one of the two people killed in Sunday’s shooting at the Safeway on Bend’s east side. We learned Tuesday that he was a frequent customer at the Expressway Market and Deli convenience store at SE 15th Street and Reed Market Rd. So frequent, in fact, that he had his own chair.
Two people fatally shot at Oregon grocery store
Two people were fatally shot on Sunday night by a gunman who opened fire at an Oregon grocery store before he was found dead, authorities said. Police responded around 7 p.m. to reports of a shooting at the Forum Shopping Center in the city of Bend, which is about three hours outside of Portland, according to the Bend Police Department.
Army veteran ‘died a hero’ confronting Oregon Safeway shooter
Donald Surrett Jr., was one of two people killed Sunday night after he reportedly tried to disarm the shooter, who was carrying an AR-15-style rifle in the store's produce section.
Washington Examiner
Three dead after shooting at Oregon shopping center
At least three people are dead after a shooting at a shopping center in Oregon on Sunday, according to authorities. The City of Bend Police Department confirmed the gunman killed himself and two other people during the incident. The shooting occurred at the Forum Shopping Center in Bend, Oregon, at...
focushillsboro.com
Will The Anti-Gun Initiative On Oregon’s Fall Ballot Stop The Bend Shooting?
The Bend grocery shop shooting is the latest random public murder by angry, dissatisfied individuals. In 2022, it’s Oregon’s second. This November, Oregon voters can tighten gun regulations to prevent future tragedies. Unknown if Measure 114’s provisions would have stopped the shooter. Even if the law had prevented...
centraloregondaily.com
Evacuations dropped to Level 1 for 70-acre Cowboy Fire near Prineville
Evacuations were dropped to Level 1 “Get Ready” for a wildfire burning near Prineville late Friday, hours after mandatory evacuations were issued. The Cowboy Fire was about 70 acres as of Friday night, according to Central Oregon Fire Information. It’s burning grass and brush near Juniper Canyon south...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Teen who spends time in Central Oregon missing, believed in danger
An alert was sent out Wednesday for a foster child who Oregon officials say has been missing for three weeks and is believed to be in danger. Oregon Department of Human Services said Chloe Brinegar disappeared from Cottage Grove on Aug. 9. Chloe likes to spend time in Bend, Sunriver,...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
2 killed in shooting inside Oregon supermarket
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Officers in Bend, Oregon, said a gunman killed two people inside a Safeway supermarket Sunday before taking their own life.
KTVZ
New wildfire breaks out in Juniper Canyon SE of Prineville; numerous crews, task force headed to scene
PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Numerous fire crews on the ground and in the air, along with a structure-protection task force, were headed to a new wildfire that broke out Friday afternoon in Juniper Canyon southeast of Prineville, officials said. Incident 830 was reported by lookouts around 3:30 p.m. in...
3 dead including shooter at Bend shopping center
Three people are dead after a shooting at the Forum shopping center in Bend, police confirmed late Sunday.
Gubernatorial candidates address Bend shooting
Oregon's gubernatorial candidates have issued statements on the Aug. 28, Bend Safeway shooting that left three people dead.
Redmond residents get quite a scare during dinner, when a car smashes into their house
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ)-- It was a typical Wednesday night for the McClearys on NW Larch Spur Court in Redmond -- until a car crashed into the corner of their home, just feet away. It was a frightening occurrence where they saw the wall come down in front of them and the TV fall down. The The post Redmond residents get quite a scare during dinner, when a car smashes into their house appeared first on KTVZ.
