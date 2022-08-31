ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarion County, PA

Counties with the oldest homes in Pennsylvania

(STACKER) — There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come with a cost: Many old homes come with asbestos, lead piping, knob-and-tube wiring, and other outdated building styles that can rack up a hefty price tag to modernize. However, with more and more modernized pre-war homes on the market, generally located just outside bustling downtown metros, investing in property that has withstood the test of time is an attractive prospect.
Counties with the most seniors in Pennsylvania

(STACKER) — Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a...
Pocono Update

Pennsylvania Encourages Residents To Shop Locally This Harvest Season

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding met with the vegetable growers association to encourage Pennsylvanians to shop locally this harvest season. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | On Aug. 25, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding joined the PA Vegetable Growers Association to highlight investments to strengthen fruit and vegetable production and to encourage Pennsylvanians to shop locally this harvest season.
YourErie

This Week In Pennsylvania: Jen Smith

(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pennsylvania policy and politics. In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about former President Donald Trump being in Wilkes-Barre on Saturday, as well as how the war of words between Dr. Mehmet Oz and John Fetterman intensified. Get daily news, weather, breaking […]
abc27 News

Who's running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Doug Mastriano and Josh Shapiro are the nominees in the November 2022 Pennsylvania Governor’s race. Shapiro, who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary, currently serves as the commonwealth’s Attorney General. Mastriano, who ran in a crowded primary, is a State Senator representing Franklin County who received more than 40% of the […]
Pocono Update

Pennsylvania Offers Free "Walk With A Doc" Program

Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) announces the second annual month-long effort promoting 'Walk with a Doc' programs. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | As part of a movement to promote health, nature, and local parks and trails, the DCNR announced the second annual month-long effort encouraging communities and health professionals to get active together during 'Walk with a Doc' programs across Pennsylvania throughout the month of September.
timespub.com

Spotlight: Pennsylvania Dutch Handyman

Thanks to you, our business is growing! Because of the tremendous response to our service, we have been adding some very talented people to our team of craftsman. We now provide a complete line of home repair and remodeling services. So, if you need someone to coordinate a few smaller projects and would also like to get a free estimate on that larger project, please give us a call.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Pennsylvania

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Keystone State has to offer along the Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway.
JIM THORPE, PA

