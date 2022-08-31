Read full article on original website
Counties with the oldest homes in Pennsylvania
(STACKER) — There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come with a cost: Many old homes come with asbestos, lead piping, knob-and-tube wiring, and other outdated building styles that can rack up a hefty price tag to modernize. However, with more and more modernized pre-war homes on the market, generally located just outside bustling downtown metros, investing in property that has withstood the test of time is an attractive prospect.
Counties with the most seniors in Pennsylvania
(STACKER) — Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a...
Nathan Benefield: Government unions are outsized bullies holding workers, taxpayers hostage
As we enter election season, it’s time we address the elephant in the room. It’s an elephant with an outsized influence on Pennsylvania politics — and few people realize who holds the purse strings and the puppet strings behind the scenes. Government union executives. These union executives...
Pennsylvania nurse strike continues on Labor Day
Strikes on Labor Day used to occur with some regularity in past decades, but they have become rarer.
Pennsylvania Encourages Residents To Shop Locally This Harvest Season
Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding met with the vegetable growers association to encourage Pennsylvanians to shop locally this harvest season. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | On Aug. 25, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding joined the PA Vegetable Growers Association to highlight investments to strengthen fruit and vegetable production and to encourage Pennsylvanians to shop locally this harvest season.
This Pennsylvania Hike Leads to a Cave and Abandoned Mine
Pennsylvania is brimming with fun and interesting places to explore. No matter how many state parks and hikes you embark on, there's always something new to uncover within the Keystone State.
Josh Shapiro bets tough message on crime, economy will outrun red wave in Pennsylvania
PHILADELPHIA, PA. – Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is leaning into crime and the economy in his campaign for governor this year, even as other fellow Democrats find themselves playing defense on the issues. Shapiro, who has led nearly all public polling in the race, told Fox News Digital...
This Week In Pennsylvania: Jen Smith
(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pennsylvania policy and politics. In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about former President Donald Trump being in Wilkes-Barre on Saturday, as well as how the war of words between Dr. Mehmet Oz and John Fetterman intensified. Get daily news, weather, breaking […]
Pennsylvania police increasing patrols for Labor Day
Pennsylvania State Police are stepping up patrols on Labor Day as millions across the commonwealth celebrate the long holiday weekend.
Local drivers react to gas prices in Pennsylvania dropping below $4 per gallon
PITTSBURGH — Drivers are getting some relief at the pump since the average gas price statewide has fallen below $4 per gallon. High gas prices have put a strain on many families this summer. Now on Labor Day, the average gas price in Pennsylvania has dipped just under $4.
Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Doug Mastriano and Josh Shapiro are the nominees in the November 2022 Pennsylvania Governor’s race. Shapiro, who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary, currently serves as the commonwealth’s Attorney General. Mastriano, who ran in a crowded primary, is a State Senator representing Franklin County who received more than 40% of the […]
Stimulus update 2022: One-time checks worth up to $1,657 to be sent out in Pennsylvania soon
Financial relief is coming for older and disabled residents of Pennsylvania in the form of a "bonus" property tax or rent rebate.
Pennsylvania Offers Free "Walk With A Doc" Program
Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) announces the second annual month-long effort promoting 'Walk with a Doc' programs. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | As part of a movement to promote health, nature, and local parks and trails, the DCNR announced the second annual month-long effort encouraging communities and health professionals to get active together during 'Walk with a Doc' programs across Pennsylvania throughout the month of September.
Pennsylvania among 10 best states to retire in 2022: Study
Whether it's kicking back on the porch reading the newspaper, enjoying the outdoors or just being closer to the grandkids, post-career goals vary for people. But all states are not the same when it comes to retirement, a recent study from Bankrate found.
Pa. Health Dept. to give iodide tablets to residents near Peach Bottom Power Plant
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Health has announced they will be offering free potassium iodide (KI) tablets on Thursday Sept. 15 to residents who are within 10 miles of the state’s four active nuclear power plants, including Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station, located in York County. “Emergency preparedness is a critical part of […]
Spotlight: Pennsylvania Dutch Handyman
Thanks to you, our business is growing! Because of the tremendous response to our service, we have been adding some very talented people to our team of craftsman. We now provide a complete line of home repair and remodeling services. So, if you need someone to coordinate a few smaller projects and would also like to get a free estimate on that larger project, please give us a call.
Pennsylvania State Police, PennDOT urge people to drive responsibly on Labor Day
Pennsylvania State Police and PennDOT are urging people to drive responsibly and sober on Labor Day. Some people may be hitting the road for holiday activities or returning from a weekend away. Those drivers are asked to be cautious of their behaviors behind the wheel and to pay attention to...
Visit The Largest Antique Mall in Pennsylvania
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Pennsylvania is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Pennsylvania
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Keystone State has to offer along the Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway.
Rain could be heavy at times; flood watch for parts of south-central Pennsylvania
A flood watch is in effect from Monday at 4 p.m. to Tuesday at noon for much of Pennsylvania (see map below). The flood watch will be in effect for all counties in the Susquehanna Valley except Adams, Lancaster and York.
