California ISO issues another Energy Emergency Alert for Tuesday
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - California ISO has issued another Energy Emergency Alert (EEA) Watch for Tuesday from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. EEA Watch status means that analysis shows all available resources are committed or forecasted to be in use, and energy deficiencies are expected. Market participants are encouraged to offer supplemental energy. This notice can be issued the day before the projected shortfall or if a sudden event occurs.
Police: Mass shooting at a house party in Chico is out of the ordinary
CHICO, Calif. - After multiple stabbings and a mass shooting at a house party in Chico, some people are wondering if violent crime is on the rise in Chico. Lieutenant Brian Miller from Chico Police told Action News Now the house party mass shooting the happened on W. 5th Street overnight on Friday is out of the ordinary, but said overall violent crime seems to fluctuate.
Police: Man arrested for hate crime after spraying 'Orbeez' inside Chico business
CHICO, Calif. - A man was arrested Monday morning on hate crime and battery charges after an incident at a downtown business. Police arrested 20-year-old Joaquin Morton just after 1:30 a.m. Monday. Police said Morton went into a business in the 100 block of Main Street and made a derogatory statement regarding the sexual orientation of the people inside the business.
1 suspect in custody following mass shooting in Chico
Chico Police said the suspect in custody is a juvenile and their identity will not be released at this time. The investigation is ongoing. Overnight shooting sends 5 people to hospital in Chico, 1 suspect in custody. Three of the gunshot victims have been treated and released from a nearby...
Paddleboard who died at Frenchman Lake in Plumas County identified
PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - The Plumas County Search and Rescue team and other emergency responders discovered the body of a missing paddleboarder at Frenchman Lake in Plumas County Monday afternoon at 1:47 p.m., according to sheriff's deputy Chandler Peay. The name of the deceased paddleboarder has been confirmed by the...
1 arrested in Yuba City after an officer saw exposed handgun in car Friday
YUBA CITY, Calif. - The Yuba City Police Department says that a 17-year-old was arrested after an officer saw an exposed handgun in a car on Friday night. Officers pulled over a car after the driver ran a stop sign. When the driver was contacted, an officer saw four people inside and an exposed handgun with an extended magazine in the center console.
Chico hall of fame sidecar racer to be honored at race in Germany
CHICO, Calif. - Chico Hall of Fame sidecar racer Larry Coleman will represent the U.S. at the Hockenheim Classic in Germany. Coleman isn't competing for points. Instead, he'll be honored with other vintage sidecar racers in a six-lap exhibition. It's a full circle moment for Coleman, as Hockenheim is where...
16-year-old arrested for early morning stabbing in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - A 16-year-old boy was arrested for an early morning stabbing Monday. The stabbing happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday at Eaton Village Apartments on Penzance Avenue near Eaton Road in north Chico. Chico police said the victim had non-life threatening injuries. The CHP tracked down the 16-year-old suspect...
Suspect arrested for attempted murder in Chico Sunday morning
CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Police Department says that a suspect was arrested for attempted murder in Chico at about 5:33 a.m. on Sunday. Officers responded to the 400 block of Orange St. for a reported stabbing. They were able to contact the victim who was suffering from multiple stab wounds.
CAL FIRE crews are at the scene of a commercial structure fire in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. 1:00 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Butte Unit says that they are making good progress getting the commercial structure fire on Arbol Avenue and Olive Highway knocked down on Sunday. CAL FIRE says that the commercial building is partially involved with the majority of the fire coming from...
2 people arrested in Redding on multiple charges including possession of drugs for sale
REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police say that two people were arrested Saturday at around 7:14 p.m. on multiple charges related to possession and transportation of drugs. The Redding Police Department says that when they pulled a car over for a traffic violation, they learned that the driver, Jason Horner, 42, of Red Bluff, was on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) and had two outstanding warrants for his arrest.
Storm Tracker Forecast: Very dangerous heat ahead
The heat is on and an excessive heat warning is now in effect. Today temperatures are running about 7 degrees above what they were this time yesterday where many places in the valley are above 105 degrees. Temperatures tonight will bottom out around the upper 60s to low 70s in the valley.
1 dead, 4 injured in rollover crash on Highway 99 in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 2:25 P.M. UPDATE - The CHP said one person died following a rollover crash on Highway 99 in Butte County on Monday afternoon. A helicopter was requested for the crash on Highway 99 at Richvale Highway but four people were taken to the hospital in an ambulance, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit.
