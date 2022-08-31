Read full article on original website
Fix ERR_SSL_BAD_RECORD_MAC_ALERT Chrome error
Google Chrome is no doubt the most popular browser in the market. The browser is nearly perfect and rarely faces problems. However, users have reported an error with the error code ERR_SSL_BAD_RECORD_MAC_ALERT while using Google Chrome. The resolutions have been explained in this article. Fix ERR_SSL_BAD_RECORD_MAC_ALERT Chrome error. The Chrome...
Best ways to store and safeguard your Passwords
We depend a lot on online services. We upload pictures, documents, and a lot more and lock them with a password to that account. Is the password we set up really safe? Generally, the passwords of most people are easily breakable in a few attempts. It becomes even easier for hackers. That’s why we need to have strong passwords with multiple characters without a pattern in them. Even if we create such passwords, it is very hard for us to remember them. In this guide, we show you the best ways to store and safeguard your passwords.
How to use Shifts in Microsoft Teams?
Microsoft has brought several organization apps so far. These apps mainly aim at productivity and team building. One such app was StaffHub, which helped managers and companies manage the shifts of their employees. However, StaffHub was discontinued by Microsoft. In place of StaffHub, Microsoft introduced a new feature called Shifts in Microsoft Teams – an extremely efficient and productivity-boosting feature.
Excel filter not working properly [Fixed]
If Excel filter is not working after a certain row, for merged cells, on large files, or on a protected Sheet, you can follow these solutions to resolve the issue. These tips and work on Microsoft Excel 365 as well as Office 2021/19 as well as older versions. Excel filter...
How to create a Word Cloud in Microsoft Word
Microsoft Word is not only useful for typing or editing, but it can also be used for photo editing too. It might not be as advanced as Photoshop and other advanced photo editing programs, but it can create posters, brochures, greeting cards, and Word Clouds. A Word Cloud is a cluster of words portrayed in different sizes. It is also known as a text cloud or tag cloud. The bigger the word is, the more it is important. Word Cloud is used in textual data such as Blog posts, speeches, databases, interviews, and other texts. In this tutorial, we will explain how to create a Word Cloud in Microsoft Word.
Photoshop could not complete your request because of a program error
Photoshop could not complete your request because of a program error can be caused by several things. It is hard to pinpoint the cause of the error and so we have to go through a process of elimination to find out what is causing this error. Photoshop could not complete...
How to change Layout and Chart Style in Excel
Microsoft Excel is well known for creating charts for marketing purposes, and it has features to perform various calculations. Charts are a graphical representation of your data, and they make showing comparisons and trends much easier for your audience to understand. In Excel, users can add predefined layouts and styles to format their charts quickly. In this tutorial, we will explain how to apply layouts and styles to your chart in Microsoft Excel.
How to use Excel GCD function
The Excel GCD function is a Math and Trigonometry function, and its purpose is to return the greatest common divisor of two or more integers. The greatest common divisor is the largest integer that divides both number 1 and number 2 without a remainder. The formula for the GCD function...
How to clear Media Cache in Premiere Pro on Windows PC
Adobe Premiere Pro is one of the finest video-editing software available. It has been used by millions around the world to edit videos and create content. It is a feature-rich video editing software that has abundant capabilities in editing videos. You need to pay a monthly subscription to be able to use it for your video editing purposes. While you edit videos on Premiere Pro, the files that you use get stored as cache in the Media Cache folder of Premiere Pro. Over time, it affects the performance of Premiere Pro. You need to clear it regularly to get a better performance out of the program. In this guide, we show you how to clear the media cache in Premiere Pro.
How to install and setup VPN on a Router
Virtual Private Network or VPNs shortly improves the digital security of the user by encrypting the traffic that moves on the network. Generally, you sign up for a VPN and install their program on your devices and log in with your credentials and enable VPN to browse the internet. There are other ways using which you can safeguard the entire network instead of a single device. It is through setting up a VPN on the router. In this guide, we show you how to set up a VPN on a router.
Cannot create List in Excel: The file does not exist
Some of the users of SharePoint have reported an error while creating a list in Excel. They reported that they cannot create a list in Excel when working on SharePoint. When they try to create a list from an existing file that’s present on the SharePoint website, they get the following error:
Twitch Notifications not working on Android, iPhone, or PC
In this article, we will cover six ways to help you if Twitch notifications are not working on Android, iPhone, or PC. Twitch is a superb streaming platform, primarily for gamers who want to watch others play games or play themselves and broadcast it to viewers. This application is incredibly good due to the numerous features it offers its users. One of the features that Twitch users enjoy about the app is its prompt notification any time a streamer is live on the platform, which helps prevent them from missing out on streams.
Outlook OST cannot be accessed, You must connect to Microsoft Exchange
Some Office users are unable to access Outlook on their computer. When trying to do the same, the following error message pops up out of nowhere and they want to know how to resolve it. Cannot start Microsoft Outlook. Cannot open the Outlook window. The set of folders cannot be...
Difference between VPN and Antivirus explained
You might have come across Virtual Private Network (VPN), Antivirus, Proxy, and more such technical jargon and wondered what they actually are and how are they different from each other. Each one has a specific function to do and they work to provide security to the user in their area. Have you ever wondered what actually is the difference between VPN and antivirus? In this beginners guide, we explain to you what they both are and the differences between them.
FNAF Security Breach keeps crashing or freezing on PC
According to users, Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach keeps crashing or freezing on their PC. Players are not able to play the newest installment due to it crashing either at the start-up or while in the game. In this article, we have mentioned some basic solutions that you can try if FNAF Security Breach is crashing on your computer.
How to draft emails in Google Docs
Google Docs has been one of the most used alternatives to Microsoft Office. Though it does not have the features that Microsoft Office has, it is good in its own ways. It is free and can be accessed by anyone with a Google account. Google is introducing better features on it with time. The latest one is letting users drafts on Google Docs. In this guide, we show you how to draft emails on Google Docs.
Enable WPA3; Join a Wi-Fi using WPA3 Security in Windows 11
Do you want to join Wi-Fi using WPA3 security in Windows 11? The WPA3 security is the latest WiFi standard with far better security than its predecessors, created to protect users’ WiFi from attacks and security threats. Many routers now support this security type, and you can easily enable it via the router’s website. However, users have issues when trying to join Wi-Fi with WPA3 on their PCs as they probably don’t know the requirements for using this security type on their Windows 11.
