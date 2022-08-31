ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Healthline

Heart Disease: The Common Symptoms for Men vs. Women

The American Heart Association has released a report on the common symptoms for 6 types of cardiovascular disease. The organization notes that symptoms can be different for men and women when it comes to heart attack, heart failure, valve disease, stroke, rhythm disorders, and artery/vein disease. Experts say men and...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

Magnesium for Menopause Symptoms: Everything to Know

Magnesium is a mineral that is essential for bodily functions like regulating our heartbeat and keeping our bones strong. The body stores magnesium in the bones, but our bones can weaken as we age, causing magnesium levels to drop, especially in postmenopausal women. This reduction puts them at risk of injuries and developing disorders like osteoporosis. Evidence suggests magnesium is especially beneficial for women after menopause.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Healthline

Ask the Expert: Migraine and Menopause

The changes that occur during menopause are called perimenopause. During perimenopause, there are ups and downs with how the ovaries work. When these changes happen in the ovaries, estrogen and progesterone fluctuate and can cause migraine attacks to come on or worsen. Estrogen is the main culprit, causing hot flashes,...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
AboutLawsuits.com

Aspirin Alone Led to More Dangerous Blood Clots in Knee and Hip Replacement Patients

A new study has found taking aspirin alone after a major joint replacement surgery may significantly increase the risk of developing blood clots. As the number of total hip arthroplasty (THA) or total knee arthroplasty (TNA) procedures increase each year, more patients face risks of developing blood clots. During a joint replacement procedure, tissue, fat, or proteins can be released into the blood stream, causing the blood to thicken around these particles, creating a potential blockage. Patients may also experience blood clotting risks if veins are damaged during total knee or hip replacement surgeries.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
outbreaknewstoday.com

Thailand warns of increases in dengue fever and hand, foot and mouth disease

Officials from the Thailand Department of Disease Control (DDC) are advising the public to be aware of diseases such as dengue fever, hand-foot-mouth disease and other potential illnesses that could intensify during the rainy season. Government Deputy Spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul urged people to see a doctor immediately if they experience...
PUBLIC HEALTH
natureworldnews.com

People Who Have Type 2 Diabetes or High Blood Pressure Are at Risk of Developing Primary Open-angle Glaucoma

Researchers from UT Southwestern stated in a new study that the sooner people get Type 2 diabetes or hypertension, the earlier they are likely to develop primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the leading cause of irreversible blindness globally. The findings, which were published in Clinical Ophthalmology, might lead to better screening...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
studyfinds.org

Commercial weight loss plans really do help people slim down, study says

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — New research finds that if slimming down is your ultimate goal, it may be worth it to invest in a commercial weight loss program. Dr. Lesley Lutes, director of the University of British Columbia’s Centre for Obesity and Well-Being Research Excellence, reports people looking to make meaningful, lasting lifestyle changes and lose weight tend to be more successful when they use a commercial weight loss program compared to others who try to do it all on their own.
WEIGHT LOSS
MedicalXpress

Reasons for hospital admissions in people with type 2 diabetes are changing

The most common reasons why people with type 2 diabetes (T2DM) are admitted to hospital with greater frequency than the general population are changing, with hospitalization for traditional diabetes complications now being accompanied by admissions for a diverse range of lesser-known complications including infections (i.e., pneumonia, sepsis), mental health disorders, and gastrointestinal conditions, according to an analysis of national data from Australia spanning seven years.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

DNA responses to childhood trauma offer clues on which children will have long-term health issues as adults

New research from Virginia Commonwealth University's School of Pharmacy brings the medical community closer to identifying children with the highest need for treatment and intervention following traumatic events. The study, published in Molecular Psychiatry, found that epigenetic traces of childhood trauma could be used as biomarkers to predict the risk...
HEALTH
msn.com

Banana Health Benefits Worth Noting That You Should Take Seriously

The banana is one of the one popular of our fruits that nearly went extinct due to Panama disease. The reason we almost lost the banana was because basically only one variety was grown since it was the most favorite type for people around the world. Fortunately, the agricultural experts studied the problem of how to adapt the banana for climate change and become more disease resistant. Otherwise, we could have lost more than just delicious banana taste, but the many health benefits that this one fruit provides.
WEIGHT LOSS
ophthalmologytimes.com

Early onset of diabetes, hypertension can predict early glaucoma, UTSW ophthalmologists report

According to researchers, findings could lead to new screening protocols to catch glaucoma early and preserve vision. The earlier individuals develop Type 2 diabetes or hypertension in life, the earlier they are likely to develop primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the leading cause of irreversible blindness worldwide, researchers from UT Southwestern reported in a recent study.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

Blood Clots

Blood clots form to stop excess bleeding from an injury. Usually, blood clots are beneficial but they can be harmful at times, blocking blood flow within the body’s organs, and potentially causing serious consequences, such as a heart attack or a stroke. In an emergency, the effects of a...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
sciencetimes.com

Type 2 Diabetes: Symptoms, Early Signs, and Complications

Type 2 diabetes is the most common type of diabetes. It is the impairment of the body's ability to regulate blood glucose levels. This happens when excessive sugar circulates your bloodstream, which eventually results in disorders of the nervous, circulatory, and immune systems. In type 2 diabetes, your pancreas doesn't...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

