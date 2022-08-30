Mansion Global Daily: Deflation comes to luxury real estate, less common in Australia’s cooler property market, and more

Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
A narrow house in Washington, DC, is on the market for the first time since 1985, for $3.5 million. The architect turned the original home on the lot into its basement — check it out.
The architect Djahanguir Darvish designed and built a narrow house in Washington, DC, for his family. He's now listing the home for $3.5 million.
Millennial couple buy $27million mansion in one of Australia's most elite suburbs with fortune made from selling designer water and RATs
A high profile millennial couple are believed to have paid the highest price of the year in Australia's most expensive suburb, buying a grand mansion with a fortune earned from selling designer water. Garrett and Stephanie Jandegian bought a two-storey home in the elite Sydney suburb of Bellevue Hill that...
A $34 Million Connecticut Mega-Mansion With a 30-Car Garage Just Hit the Market
Click here to read the full article. Connecticut may be the Land of Steady Habits, but it’s also the country of luxury proclivities. Witness a newly listed Greenwich mega-mansion: Positioned on a lush 19-acre lot, the jaw-dropping abode spans 17,878 square feet and features 10 bedrooms and 14.5 baths. Even more impressively, it has a lower-level garage with the capacity to house up to a whopping 30 cars—a coveted feature for serious collectors, especially in a state that buys as many luxury cars as Connecticut. Tucked behind stately gates, the prominent dwelling was custom built in 2009 and has been listed by...
Discount mansion, anyone? Enormous Regent's Park home designed by Buckingham Palace architect sells for £130m - more than £50m below asking - after exodus of wealthy Russian buyers
A desirable London mansion overlooking iconic Regent's Park has had £50million shaved off its asking price of £180m, signalling that even the top end of the capital's housing market is feeling the impact of economic downturn. Indian businessman Ajay Kalsi is said to have snapped up the Grade-1...
Mark Wahlberg Drops $15.6 Million on a Pile of Las Vegas Dirt for Lavish Summit Club Estate
Mark Wahlberg and wife Rhea Durham are making big real estate moves in 2022. They currently have their 6.14-acre Beverly Park estate on the market for a whopping $87 million, and now, they just plunked down $15.6 million for a pile of dirt in Las Vegas. Those 2.5-acres of land will turn into something spectacular because it’s housed within the elite gated walls of the Summit Club in Summerlin, Nevada.
EXCLUSIVE: America's richest black man, tax cheat Robert Smith, put his girlfriend up in NYC apartment, and bought $5.3M nightclub in French Alps and 300-acre Colorado ranch with unclaimed income as he fights to keep spending details sealed
Billionaire tax cheat Robert Smith put up his girlfriend in a lavish apartment using business funds and bought luxury properties around the world using untaxed income, court documents claim. A federal investigator's affidavit lists a 300-acre ranch in Colorado, a club and condos in the French Alps and a Sonoma...
This $30 million mansion for sale once belonged to Donald and Ivana Trump. See inside
A striking 11-bedroom, 15-plus-bathroom mansion that’s been bouncing on and off the real estate market for a better part of a decade is now back and listed for $29.9 million in Greenwich, Connecticut. The estate was once owned by former President Donald Trump and his late ex-wife, Ivana, in...
SheKnows
Shaquille O’Neal Suddenly Took His $3 Million Las Vegas Estate Off the Market & We Understand Why
A bunch of stars have been snagging mansions straight from our Pinterest boards, and just as many are selling their picturesque estates. But one celebrity just abruptly changed his mind and decided to keep his dreamy mansion, and it was none other than basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal. O’Neal purchased...
Worker in Shock as Customer Pays With Almost Century-Old $100 Bill
The average lifespan of a $100 bill is just 15 years, making this 1934 bill still in circulation far older than is expected.
This Gorgeous Tiny Home For Sale For Under $51K Takes Van Life To The Next Level
This tiny home on wheels takes van life to a whole new level. You can travel from coast to coast without having to leave the comfort of your home in the unique property. This van was specifically designed and renovated for safe and comfortable living. Whether you prefer to live off the grid or to wake up in a new city every morning, this tiny home is stylish and comfortable.
Cindy Crawford’s Former Mediterranean-Style Malibu Villa Sells
The former Malibu home of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber that hit the market at a staggering $99.5 million in March has found a buyer, according to Mansion Global. The price of the sprawling Mediterranean-style villa dropped to $89.75 million before going into contract at an undisclosed final price. The sellers, Yellowstone actress Barret Swatek and her husband, investor Adam Weiss, bought the property from Crawford and Gerber in 2018 for $45 million—a drop in the bucket compared to their hefty profits from the sale.
Accountant, 26, and her IT consultant boyfriend, 27, who were tired of the humdrum 9-5 quit their jobs to travel around Europe in a van - and fund their lifestyle by renting out their two-bedroom home in Oxford
A young couple are 'living the dream' by travelling across Europe in their converted van with two dogs living a nomadic life of wild swimming, surfing and hiking. Fed-up with the rat race, former IT consultant, Kieran Field, 27, and former accountant, Alice Ballard, 26, from Oxford, gambled everything on a £7,000 van to create a home on wheels - complete with a double bed, compostable toilet beneath the sofa, one-square-metre kitchen and outdoor shower.
5 US Travel Destinations With the Most Affordable Vacation Rentals
If you've been itching for a vacation, but steep inflation and record-high gas prices kept you home all summer, now might be the time to make your move. The cost of fuel has dropped and prices are...
This $7 Million ‘Floating’ Villa in the Maldives Lets You Waterslide From the Bedroom to the Lagoon
What’s better than vacationing in the Maldives? Having your own private home there, of course. As luck would have it, an idyllic overwater villa on the island of Medhufaru has just hit the market for $7 million. Roughly 35 minutes by seaplane from Malé International Airport, the secluded 150-acre island is one of the largest in the famed archipelago and is encircled by a picturesque coral reef. It is also home to Soneva Jani. Opened in 2016, this resort features an array of villas that are available for both holidayers or homeowners. The two-story villa in question spans a little over 6,700...
Yankee Candle’s Founder Owned an Estate With a Venue and Waterpark. Now it’s For Sale.
Never underestimate the public’s demand for scented candles. That, at least, is one of the prime takeaways from the news that an estate owned by Michael James Kittredge II — best known for founding Yankee Candle — is now on the market for $23 million. It’s unclear if the estate itself comes with any candles, but we’re pretty sure the sellers would be willing to throw a few in to sweeten the deal.
This 1914 Ford Model T Is the World’s Oldest RV, and It’s for Sale
BonhamsEver seen an RV that predates World War I?
CNBC
Airbnb hosts in Texas buy abandoned house for under $200,000 and find 'valuable collectibles' inside
When Maggie, 27, and Matt McGaugh, 31, bought a house in Caddo Lake, Texas, they had no idea they'd end up with two homes and an estimated $25,000 in "valuable collectibles and stunning pieces of furniture" that the previous owners of one of the properties had left behind. The McGaughs...
See inside a 4,000-square-foot luxury survivalist bunker in New Mexico with concrete walls and a moat that's listed for $30 million
A 312-acre survivalist property in New Mexico was listed for $30 million. The property puts a luxurious spin on off-grid living with a koi fish moat, wine cellar, and views of nature. See inside the main 4,000-square-foot six-bedroom home located 30 minutes from Taos, New Mexico. "Doomsdayers" with deep pockets...
Internet Awed by Yankee Candle Founder's $23M 'Amusement Park' Home Listing
"The listing had me at 'indoor water park' and 'car barns' but I'm still glad it has four tennis courts," a tweet read.
This $18 Million Tuscan-Inspired California Estate Comes With a $100,000 Italian Vacation
This Calabasas estate comes with a temperature-controlled wine cellar, saltwater aquarium and…a luxury vacation to Italy? Yeah, you read that right. If the seller of this $18 million Tuscan-designed villa accepts a full-price offer put through escrow, they’ll throw in a $100,000 trip to Portofino and Lake Como. Well, that’s certainly a first. Not to bury the lede—although, we’re not sure which part of the deal is more exciting—the stately manse spans an impressive 13,000 square feet and is sited on a nearly 1.5-acre lot in double guard-gated Estates of the Oaks community. Dubbed Villa Serenia, this grand California residence serves up all...
