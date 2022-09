Omaha, Neb. -- The seventh-ranked Creighton Men's Soccer team takes on Saint Louis and San Diego State in a pair of matchups during Labor Day Weekend in Morrison Stadium. The online stream and radio call on 1290 AM for both matches (Saint Louis and San Diego State) features Josh Peterson and Connor Happer. The Spanish call offers Jose Raul Atencio and Juan Manuel Martinez on the call.

