Stockton, KS

Stockton's City-Wide Garage Sale set for September 16th weekend

Body Stockton’s Fall City-Wide Garage Sale will be held during the September 16th weekend. Now is the time to sign up to get your name and address printed on the city map. The cost is $10.00 per location, payable at signup. People can sign up with Chris at the Stockton Public Library or Ravin at the Chamber Office. The sign -up deadline is Friday, September 9th. This event is being sponsored by the Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce.
STOCKTON, KS
Coopers celebrate 50th first date

The Rooks County Free Fair holds a special place in the heart of Roger and Gwen Cooper of Alton. Not only do they enjoy the opportunity to visit with others while taking in the sights, sounds, food and other pleasures the Fair offers, but it also gives them a chance each year to re-create their…
ROOKS COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

NW Kansas woman hospitalized after semi, pickup crash

NORTON COUNTY—A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just before 8a.m. Wednesday in Norton County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Freightliner semi driven by Larry Eugene Radcliffe, 67, Hill City, was southbound on W6 Lane at Washington Road in Lenora. The driver failed to yield right...
NORTON COUNTY, KS
League bowling at 183 Lanes starting next week! Sign up now!

Body ATTENTION, BOWLERS! The 2022-2023 season at 183 Lanes in Stockton is about ready to start!. • Wednesdays starting September 7th—Women’s Bowling at 7:00 p.m. • Thursdays starting September 8th—Men’s Bowling at 7:30 p.m. • Fridays starting September 9th—Mixed Bowling at 7:30 p.m. • Mondays...
STOCKTON, KS

