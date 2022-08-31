Read full article on original website
Hays PD asks for public's help identifying male person of interest
The Hays Police Department is asking the public's assistance in identifying the person in the above photos, according to a social media post about 10 p.m. Tuesday. If you have any information or can help identify this person, contact Officer Broadway with Hays PD at 785-625-1030.
NW Kansas woman hospitalized after semi, pickup crash
NORTON COUNTY—A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just before 8a.m. Wednesday in Norton County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Freightliner semi driven by Larry Eugene Radcliffe, 67, Hill City, was southbound on W6 Lane at Washington Road in Lenora. The driver failed to yield right...
Library Storytime Program schedule announced
Body The Stockton Public Library will be hosting its Storytime Program with stories, crafts and more for all ages on Friday mornings from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. starting on September 9th. The program schedule has great themes lined up for each Friday morning when school is in session, so mark your calendars now to join in the fun!
Friday's quake the 14th in NW Kansas since beginning of August
Another area earthquake was reported in southern Rooks County at 12:47 p.m. Friday. The Kansas Geological Survey recorded the 2.8-magnitude quake near the Rooks-Ellis county line. There have been 14 measurable earthquakes in northwest Kansas since the beginning of August, according to KGS.
League bowling at 183 Lanes starting next week! Sign up now!
Body ATTENTION, BOWLERS! The 2022-2023 season at 183 Lanes in Stockton is about ready to start!. • Wednesdays starting September 7th—Women’s Bowling at 7:00 p.m. • Thursdays starting September 8th—Men’s Bowling at 7:30 p.m. • Fridays starting September 9th—Mixed Bowling at 7:30 p.m. • Mondays...
