Crypto whale alleged to be Saylor sent over 200K BTC to exchanges in July
A Bitcoin (BTC) whale sent over 200,000 BTC to Coinbase between July 18 and July 21, according to a tweet from CryptoVinco on Sept. 5. CryptoVinco said he is 99% sure that the wallet belongs to Michael Saylor, Executive Chairman of MicroStrategy and a renowned Bitcoin maximalist. CryptoSlate could not...
Bitcoin mining hash rate spikes 60% despite plummeting revenue per terra hash
The Bitcoin mining hash rate spiked as high as 298.5134 EH/s on September 4, marking a +60% spike in 24 hours. Founder of fintech research firm Quantum Economics, Mati Greenspan, commented that the surging hash rate posted a new all-time high for the leading cryptocurrency. Far from being an outlier,...
Saylor says Bitcoin’s Lightning Network most important technology in the world right now
Bitcoin Maximalist Michale Saylor argued that Bitcoin’s Lightning Network is the most important development going on in the world of technology. Saylor made the comment during his talk at a bitcoin-only conference, where he also announced that Microstrategy is at the early stage of developing its Lightning network infrastructure.
Weekly MacroSlate: Rising US dollar – The impact of high inflation, high energy and rising rates on Bitcoin price
The market has eased expectations for a 75 bps hike at the September FOMC meeting as the unemployment rate jumps to 3.7%. The United States 2-Year Treasury Note went to its highest percentage level since 2007. Japanese Yen fell to a 24-year low, breaking 140 — a key psychological level...
Research: Bitcoin’s realized price shows a bottom could be forming
Determining a market bottom requires looking at various different sets of data. However, when it comes to Bitcoin, there are two frequently used on-chain metrics that have historically acted as solid indicators of its price bottom — realized price and the MVRV ratio. Realized price calculates the average price...
Research: September is historically the worst month for BTC since 2013
If historical data is anything to go, Bitcoin’s (BTC) price might dip further this September, which has been the worst-performing month on record for the crypto asset since 2013. Available data shows that the flagship digital asset has only seen its value rise in two September between 2013 and...
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Binance ends support for USDC, Shiba Inu burns almost 50% of initial supply
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Sept. 5 includes Binance ceasing support for USDC, Michale Saylor calling Bitcoin Lightning Network the most important technology and FatManTerra tricking his followers with a fake investment scheme. CryptoSlate Top Stories. Binance will reportedly cease support for the USDC stablecoin across its platform...
Helium down 55% in last 30 days as challenges run rife
Helium’s HNT token is in freefall as it has lost roughly 9% of its value in the last 24 hours –the highest over this timeframe– according to CryptoSlate data. On the seven days metrics, HNT is down by 37%, falling from a high of $6.20 to as low as $3.86.
Almost half of Shiba Inu’s initial circulating token supply has been burned
Since the start of September, 329.8 million Shiba Inu tokens have been burned, according to shiba-burn-tracker.com. Shiba Inu tokens are burned on multiple occasions daily to tackle the issue of oversupply. Over the last 30 days, the most significant daily burn totaled 455,699,414 SHIB on Aug. 31. Why burn Shiba...
Binance will stop supporting USDC, certain other stablecoins by Sept. 29
Binance has revealed that it would remove USD Coin (USDC), TrueUSD (TUSD), and Paxos Standard (USDP) as tradeable assets on its platform and convert its users’ balance in these stablecoins to Binance USD (BUSD) by Sept. 29. According to Binance, the move is geared toward enhancing liquidity and capital...
Vitalik Buterin poll reveals community want 5-letter .eth domain name for $100
A Twitter poll by Ethereum cofounder Vitalik Buterin has revealed that around 50% of the crypto community think the fair price for a 5-letter .eth domain name for 100 years is less than $100. According to responses from the community, the “under $100” price is the best because it would...
FatManTerra educates community on crypto scams by creating fake investment scheme
Crypto Influencer FatManTerra refunded over $100,000 received from crypto users looking to buy into his “made-up” investment scheme that was a cover for sending an educational message to the community on crypto scams. FatMan took to Twitter to trick his followers by pitching a fake investment scheme. He...
Charles Hoskinson calls Ethereum Classic ‘dead project with no purpose’
Cardano (ADA) founder Charles Hoskinson said Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a “dead project with no purpose or compelling argument to exist outside of spite.”. Hoskinson gave this response to allegations that he wanted to exploit ETC miners. An Ethereum Classic supporter on Twitter had accused Hoskinson of trying to milk the network after he proposed a 20% miner tax.
