ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
cryptoslate.com

Crypto whale alleged to be Saylor sent over 200K BTC to exchanges in July

A Bitcoin (BTC) whale sent over 200,000 BTC to Coinbase between July 18 and July 21, according to a tweet from CryptoVinco on Sept. 5. CryptoVinco said he is 99% sure that the wallet belongs to Michael Saylor, Executive Chairman of MicroStrategy and a renowned Bitcoin maximalist. CryptoSlate could not...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Bitcoin Network#Europe#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Digital
cryptoslate.com

Research: Bitcoin’s realized price shows a bottom could be forming

Determining a market bottom requires looking at various different sets of data. However, when it comes to Bitcoin, there are two frequently used on-chain metrics that have historically acted as solid indicators of its price bottom — realized price and the MVRV ratio. Realized price calculates the average price...
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Research: September is historically the worst month for BTC since 2013

If historical data is anything to go, Bitcoin’s (BTC) price might dip further this September, which has been the worst-performing month on record for the crypto asset since 2013. Available data shows that the flagship digital asset has only seen its value rise in two September between 2013 and...
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Binance ends support for USDC, Shiba Inu burns almost 50% of initial supply

The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Sept. 5 includes Binance ceasing support for USDC, Michale Saylor calling Bitcoin Lightning Network the most important technology and FatManTerra tricking his followers with a fake investment scheme. CryptoSlate Top Stories. Binance will reportedly cease support for the USDC stablecoin across its platform...
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Helium down 55% in last 30 days as challenges run rife

Helium’s HNT token is in freefall as it has lost roughly 9% of its value in the last 24 hours –the highest over this timeframe– according to CryptoSlate data. On the seven days metrics, HNT is down by 37%, falling from a high of $6.20 to as low as $3.86.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
cryptoslate.com

Almost half of Shiba Inu’s initial circulating token supply has been burned

Since the start of September, 329.8 million Shiba Inu tokens have been burned, according to shiba-burn-tracker.com. Shiba Inu tokens are burned on multiple occasions daily to tackle the issue of oversupply. Over the last 30 days, the most significant daily burn totaled 455,699,414 SHIB on Aug. 31. Why burn Shiba...
CURRENCIES
cryptoslate.com

Binance will stop supporting USDC, certain other stablecoins by Sept. 29

Binance has revealed that it would remove USD Coin (USDC), TrueUSD (TUSD), and Paxos Standard (USDP) as tradeable assets on its platform and convert its users’ balance in these stablecoins to Binance USD (BUSD) by Sept. 29. According to Binance, the move is geared toward enhancing liquidity and capital...
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Charles Hoskinson calls Ethereum Classic ‘dead project with no purpose’

Cardano (ADA) founder Charles Hoskinson said Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a “dead project with no purpose or compelling argument to exist outside of spite.”. Hoskinson gave this response to allegations that he wanted to exploit ETC miners. An Ethereum Classic supporter on Twitter had accused Hoskinson of trying to milk the network after he proposed a 20% miner tax.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy