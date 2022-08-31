ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida vs. Utah: Tipico's Wednesday betting odds for season-opener

By David Rosenberg
 5 days ago
Florida’s odds to beat Utah on Saturday in the 2022 season opener improved on Wednesday, according to the Tipico Sportsbook.

Utah was a minus-150 favorite on Tuesday, but those odds have dropped to minus-145 overnight. In turn, Florida’s money line odds went from plus-122 to plus-120 overnight as well. Nothing else changed, and Tipico still considers Utah a three-point favorite, but that money line trend is something to keep an eye on as game day approaches.

It won’t be an easy upset to accomplish, but the Gators have a shot to beat the Utes and the oddsmakers seem to know it. If enough money comes in on the game, these odds could change even more but Florida is likely to remain an underdog going into Saturday.

The lines, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

The Tipico Sportsbook favors the Utes by three points over the Gators to start the week. Here are the full odds as of 11:30 a.m. EDT Wednesday.

Team

Total – O/U Money Line Team Points

Utah

-2.5

-120

O 51.5

-103

-145

Over 26.5 (-120)

Under 26.5 (+100)

Florida

+2.5

+100

U 51.5

-117

+120

Over 23.5 (-125)

Under 23.5 (+102)

Click here to place your bets at Tipico Sportsbook.

You can access odds at the USA TODAY odds page.

Prediction: Florida, 27-24

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT on September 3 in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Florida.ESPN will broadcast the game, live-streamed on the ESPN app and can be heard on the Gators IMG Sports Network.

Get more betting analysis and predictions at Sportsbook Wire.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

