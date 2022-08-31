Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
IMFINZI® (durvalumab) Plus Chemotherapy Approved in the US as the First Immunotherapy Regimen for Patients with Advanced Biliary Tract Cancer
Approval based on TOPAZ-1 Phase III trial results, which showed IMFINZI combination reduced risk of death by 20% vs. chemotherapy alone. AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (durvalumab) has been approved in the US for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic biliary tract cancer (BTC) in combination with chemotherapy (gemcitabine plus cisplatin).
Healthline
Understanding Limited-Stage Small-Cell Lung Cancer
Small-cell lung cancer (SCLC) makes up about of lung cancers. It tends to be more aggressive than the other main category of lung cancer called non-small cell lung cancer and has a relative 5-year survival rate. Doctors often divide SCLC into limited and extensive stages depending on how far it...
healio.com
Sotorasib extends PFS in lung cancer subset
Sotorasib prolonged PFS compared with standard chemotherapy for certain patients with non-small cell lung cancer, according to topline data released by the agent’s manufacturer. Sotorasib (Lumakras, Amgen) is a KRASG12C inhibitor. The agent received accelerated approval in the United States for treatment of adults with KRASG12C-mutated locally advanced or...
technologynetworks.com
Cancer Cells That Survive After Treatment Lead to Relapse
Scientists at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital have identified how some cancer cells cheat treatment-induced cell death. In doing so, they persist and lead to cancer recurrence. The findings may serve as the basis for drugs that prevent relapses by inhibiting cancer cells from gaining these persistence traits. The research was published today in Cell.
Medical News Today
What are the early symptoms of kidney cancer?
Kidney or renal cancer may not cause symptoms in the early stages. As the disease progresses, the most common symptoms include blood in the urine and a lump or mass in the kidney area. Kidney cancer does not cause specific symptoms. This means that the symptoms may be due to...
nypressnews.com
The food shown to cause vision loss – bought by 99% of Britons
Watching a sunset is one of life’s most pleasurable pastimes. It’s made pleasurable by the miraculous process of light hitting the retina (a light-sensitive layer of tissue at the back of the eye), which in turn sends signals through the optic nerve to the brain. The brain then turns these signals into the images you see. Unfortunately, many things can hinder this process, such as age. However, diet can also play a role in vision loss and there are some surprising associations.
labroots.com
A Common Bacterial Infection Could Lead to Colon Cancer
Infections of the bacterium C. difficile can cause diarrhea and inflammation of the colon called colitis. It is estimated that around half a million infections of C. diff occur every year in the United States. Most C. diff infections occur while an individual is taking antibiotics or just after taking antibiotics.
hospimedica.com
Screening for Atrial Fibrillation Using Smartphones More Than Doubles Detection Rate
Image: Atrial fibrillation screening using smartphones increases detection and treatment (Photo courtesy of Pexels) Atrial fibrillation is the most common heart rhythm disorder, affecting more than 40 million people worldwide. Those affected have a five times greater risk of stroke than their peers. Atrial fibrillation often has no symptoms and remains undiagnosed, leaving patients unprotected from stroke. Prior studies have shown the potential of smart devices for large-scale atrial fibrillation screening but they made no comparison with conventional screening, included primarily younger adults for whom screening has low relevance, and required participants to own certain hardware. It has been unclear to what extent older adults, who would benefit most from screening, could cope with digital technologies and whether screening results in initiation of oral anticoagulation. Now, a new study has shown that atrial fibrillation screening using conventional smartphones more than doubles the detection and treatment rate in older people compared to routine screening.
renalandurologynews.com
Tislelizumab Shows Promising Antitumor Benefits in Advanced Bladder Cancer
Tislelizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor, combined with gemcitabine plus cisplatin chemotherapy as first-line adjuvant treatment for locally advanced or metastatic bladder cancer can provide patients with “encouraging antitumor activity,” investigators concluded based on a small retrospective pilot study. The study included 31 patients, of whom 14 received tislelizumab...
targetedonc.com
Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Show Promising Efficacy in Anaplastic Thyroid Cancer
The use of immune checkpoint inhibitors in anaplastic thyroid cancer shows a similar toxicity profile to that seen in PD-1 and PD-L1 targeting therapies. Immune checkpoint blockade was well tolerated and had a similar toxicity profile to PD-1/PD-L1-targeting therapies for patients with anaplastic thyroid cancer (ATC), according to findings published in Thyroid.1.
targetedonc.com
Rucaparib Maintenance Improves PFS for Bladder Cancer With DNA Repair Deficiency
The PARP inhibitor rucaparib was shown to improve progression-free survival in a cohort of the ATLANTIS study platform for metastatic urothelial carcinoma. Rucaparib (Rubraca), a PARP inhibitor, improved progression-free survival (PFS) when used in a switch maintenance regimen following platinum-based chemotherapy for patients with a DNA repair deficiency (DRD) in metastatic urothelial carcinoma (mUC), according to a report published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.1.
MedicalXpress
Drug combination may delay need for surgery in patients with Marfan syndrome
Angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs) and beta-blockers have similar and independent effects on reducing aortic root size in patients with Marfan syndrome, suggesting that several years of combined treatment could delay the need for surgery. That's the finding of late breaking research presented in a Hot Line session on 29 August at ESC Congress 2022.
IFLScience
Single Alcoholic Drink Could Permanently Change Mitochondria Function In Brain Cells
A single exposure to ethanol produces lasting alterations to neurons of both mice and fruit flies, resulting in synaptic remodeling within the reward circuit of the brain, new research reveals. In the journal PNAS, the study suggests that just one alcoholic drink may prime the brain to become addicted to booze further down the line.
MedPage Today
FDA Data Link Diabetes Drug Class to Gallbladder Disease
An analysis of FDA's reporting system for adverse events turned up three dozen cases of acute gallbladder disease in patients taking glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists for diabetes or weight loss, including three deaths. From 2005 to 2016, postmarketing cases of acute cholecystitis were identified in 21 patients taking exenatide...
curetoday.com
FDA Approves Imfinzi-Containing Regimen for Biliary Tract Cancer
The Food and Drug Administration approved Imfinzi plus gemcitabine and cisplatin for locally advanced or metastatic biliary tract cancer. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Imfinzi (durvalumab) plus gemcitabine and cisplatin for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic biliary tract cancer, according to the agency. The...
technologynetworks.com
Effective New Drug Could Expand Treatment Options for Rheumatoid Arthritis
In its final Phase III clinical trial, a new drug for treating rheumatoid arthritis has proved to be at least as effective as the current "gold standard" treatment for this autoimmune disease. This opens up new treatment options for affected patients. The results of the international multicentre study led by MedUni Vienna were recently published in the prestigious New England Journal of Medicine.
pharmacytimes.com
New Test Helps Determine Whether CAR T-Cell Therapy Will Work for Lymphoma Patients
Test can evaluate whether a patient with lymphoma will respond to CAR T-cell therapy, which could lead to better and longer lasting treatment options. An engineer at the University of Houston (UH) may have found a method to determine which patients with lymphoma are most likely to respond to chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, according to a study published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation.
cgtlive.com
Allocetra Combination Therapy to Be Assessed in Solid Tumors
In an ovarian cancer mouse model, the combination therapy group showed an 83% increase in survival duration compared to an untreated group. The Israeli Ministry of Health (MOH) has approved the initiation of a phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate Enlivex’s Allocetra cell therapy, both alone and in combination with a PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor, for the treatment of solid tumors.1.
MedPage Today
Dual Bronchodilators No Help for Symptomatic Smokers With Preserved Lung Function
Inhaled dual bronchodilator therapy did not decrease respiratory symptoms in former or current smokers with preserved lung function, the RETHINC trial showed. Among 535 symptomatic smokers with a 10 pack-year history and preserved lung function assessed by spirometry, 56.4% in the treatment group and 59.0% in the placebo group had a least a 4-point decrease in St. George's Respiratory Questionnaire (SGRQ) scores, a 100-point scale with higher scores indicating worse health.
cgtlive.com
CARsgen Advances Autologous CAR T Therapies in Multiple Myeloma, Advanced Gastric Cancer
The company has initiated the world’s first confirmatory phase 2 trial of a CAR T-cell therapy in solid tumors. CARsgen has completed patient enrollment in the phase 2 LUMMICAR STUDY 1 (NCT03975907) of CT053 (zevor-cel) and initiated a confirmatory phase 2 trial of CT041, marking the first of its kind trial of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies in solid tumors.1.
