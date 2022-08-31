Anita Mae Ketchum

Anita, 95, of Sun City, Arizona, passed away August 26, 2022. Anita was born October 9, 1926 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Victor and Edna Noack. She graduated from Washington High School in Milwaukee.

In 1957, Anita moved to Arizona. She worked for several telephone companies throughout her career as an Estimate Assigner.

Anita was a member of American Legion Aux Post 62 and Moose Aux 1642. She also was a member of the Sun City Posse, the Sun City Country Club, and was a life member of Telephone Co Pioneers.

Anita loved her Sun City community, friends, and her church, Shepherd of the Desert Evangelical Lutheran.

Services were held Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at Shepherd of the Desert of Sun City. Anita was laid to rest at Sunland Memorial Park, also in Sun City. Fond memories and messages of condolence may be left at www.sunlandmemorial.com.