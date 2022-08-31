Marcus Freeman shares epic recruiting video ahead of the season

If it seems like we are a broken record talking about Notre Dame’s social media prowess, it’s because they have been absolutely on fire the last few months. Over a variety of posts from different outlets, the Irish have caught the attention of many inside the college football world.

Today, it was Marcus Freeman’s turn once again as he shared a recruiting video that will be viewed by many perspective recruits, now and in the future. Although this clip will be updated or tweaked in the future, it was still a really cool look into how the Notre Dame staff is using social media to attract recruits.

