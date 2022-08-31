Tracking Panthers' initial practice squad additions

Saturday’s game against Appalachian State pretty much had it all for North Carolina. They started off slow in the first quarter, falling behind before rallying in the second quarter to take a halftime lead. In the third quarter, UNC kept the momentum going before allowing the Mountaineers back into it with a wild fourth quarter. In the end, UNC escaped with a thrilling win and are now 2-0 going into Week 2. The Tar Heels are off to a good start but it’s clear they have work to do to get things on track, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Right now, it looks like the offense is going to carry this team and they may have to score 40+ a game to stay in games. Before we look ahead to Georgia State, here is what head coach Mack Brown had to say about his team’s performance in Week 1. hhOn Drake Mayehttps://twitter.com/RossMartin_IC/status/1566399765432115200On the winhttps://twitter.com/InsideCarolina/status/1566158364819787776On his teamhttps://twitter.com/InsideCarolina/status/1566158680545959942On reviewing the game filmhttps://twitter.com/RossMartin_IC/status/1566168180942180352On WR Kobe Paysourhttps://twitter.com/InsideCarolina/status/156617382945334476811

