Read full article on original website
Related
nypressnews.com
Vitamin B12 deficiency: The ‘feeling’ in your feet that’s a sign
Vitamin B12 deficiency, or folate deficiency anaemia, starts off without symptoms. But over time, a range of symptoms including dizziness, hair loss, shortness of breath, and more, can occur at the same time or separately. Many people with the deficiency will experience a strange sensation in their hands and feet.
verywellmind.com
Can Ketamine Cure Your Depression & Anxiety? With Physician Assistant Lauren Swanson
Follow Now: Apple Podcasts / Spotify / Google Podcasts. Lauren Swanson is a board-certified physician assistant. In addition to her experience in family practice, she also has experience in urgent care, cosmetic dermatology, and neuropsychiatry. After feeling somewhat burned out by working in family practice, Lauren decided to begin offering...
YOGA・
What Does It Feel Like When Your Blood Sugar Is High?
Although not always recognizable, it's a good idea to keep an eye on your blood sugar levels. Learn the symptoms of hyperglycemia and what to look out for.
Comments / 0