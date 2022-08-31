ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Former Notre Dame All-American named Giants captain

By Nick Shepkowski
 5 days ago
One of the best defensive backs Notre Dame has had in recent memory can add a first to his football resume now with the New York Giants.

“Team Captain 2022” can be added to the list of accomplishments to Giants defensive back and special teams contributor Julian Love as he was voted a captain by his teammates this week.

Giants head coach Brian Dabbol on Love being named a captain:

“…there was another player who got a good amount of votes both on defense and in the kicking game that’ll be added to those guys, and that’s (Safety) Julian Love.”

It’s not surprising to me that Love was named a captain and I don’t think any Notre Dame fan who watched him for his three seasons are at all surprised. What’s surprising to me is that he’s never actually been named the captain of any team before now.

Congrats to Julian and best of luck in 2022!

A big thank you to Kristian Dyer of Rutgers Wire for the assist on this piece.

