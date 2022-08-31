Read full article on original website
thekatynews.com
Katy Area Community Band Celebrates 30th Season
October 9th, 2022 will be the Lone Star Symphonic Band’s first performance date of its 30th anniversary season. The title of the concert will be “30”. This concert will be a GREAT start to our celebratory season. Our audience will be given a “glimpse”, a musical insight, into the many different types of music featured throughout the upcoming season. The Band will premiere a Commissioned piece of music, by Mr. William Owens at this performance as well. Tickets for this performance may be purchased online at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=138454.
thekatynews.com
Houston Livestock Show And Rodeo™ Awards Houston-Area Technical Schools With $200,000 In Vocational Scholarships
Today, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo officials awarded several Houston-area community colleges and technical institutions with $200,000 in Vocational Scholarships for the 2022-2023 academic year. Each program that receives educational funding through the Rodeo’s Vocational Scholarship Program will manage the selection and distribution of its scholarship funds. The seven Houston-area...
thekatynews.com
New Staff Council Leader Hopes To Improve Connections
As the University of Houston-Victoria welcomes students back for another academic year, the new UHV Staff Council chair is working to find ways to support the university’s staff and improve connections between the staff and others at the university. Theresa Hawken, administrative assistant to the senior director of the...
thekatynews.com
Harris County Authorizes Litigation Against the Texas Comptroller
Harris County Commissioner’s Court today authorized the County Attorney to hire outside counsel and file a lawsuit to challenge the state’s efforts to gridlock Harris County funding, including over $96 million for public safety. “Harris County residents are caught up as collateral in Governor Abbott’s latest political stunt....
