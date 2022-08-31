Read full article on original website
Body Recovered From Minnesota Lake
Shakopee, MN (KROC-AM News) - A body was recovered from a lake in Shakopee Sunday morning. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a body located by a fisherman, floating near a pier on the north side of Lake O’Dowd around 7:30 a.m. According to a...
Two Illinois Cities Are Of The Most Rat-Infested In All Of America
Rats are cute and cuddly to some pet owners but wild rats are not to be reckoned with. They can do severe damage to property, especially when looking for food. If you were to assume rats are flocking to businesses with food those places need extensive pest control. Where would you guess rats went when restaurants were closed during the pandemic? One thing is certain, rats made a big impact on two cities in Illinois.
Minnesota State Fair Closes Early Saturday After Shooting
Falcon Heights, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was injured after a shooting at the Minnesota State Fair Saturday night. At 1:15 a.m. Sunday, the Minnesota State Fair confirmed that officers responded to reported gunshots shortly after 10 p.m. at the fairgrounds in an area that was heavily populated with fair guests and law enforcement. The victim, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, was located by first responders and transported to a nearby hospital.
What Is Minnesota’s Ted Foss Law?
A lot of people will use the long holiday weekend to sneak in one last summer road trip with their family or friends. In fact, travel experts are predicting a really busy weekend on Minnesota roads. AAA expects travel to return to pre-pandemic levels with Friday afternoon and Monday being especially busy on area roads and highways.
Prosecution Can Proceed in Apple River Stabbings Case
Hudson, WI (KROC-AM News) - The man accused of fatally stabbing a Minnesota teenager during a confrontation involving tubers on the Apple River was in court this morning. After hearing testimony during the preliminary hearing, a judge in St. Croix County Wisconsin ruled there is probable cause to proceed with the criminal case against Nicolae Miu. The 52-year-old Prior Lake man is facing a first-degree murder charge and 3 counts of first-degree attempted murder. He remains jailed on $1 million bail and has been ordered back to court on September 8th for his formal arraignment.
Map Claims to Show Deep Underground Bases are Under Wyoming
A conspiracy theory has claimed for years that there is an intricate underground network of tunnels and bases under America and several in Wyoming, but is there any truth to this legend? The answer is more complicated than you might think. Before I tear into this to see if there's...
Three People Killed, Two Injured in St. Paul Shooting
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Three people were killed and two more were injured after a shooting in St. Paul Sunday afternoon. The St. Paul Police Department said officers responded to a report of multiple people shot in the 900 block of Case Avenue East around 4:30 p.m. Officials arrived and found two people in front of an address suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
Minnesota Man Injured in Rollover Crash Near Red Wing
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rollover crash near Red Wing sent a Welch, MN man to a hospital Thursday afternoon. The accident report from the Minnesota State Patrol says 69-year-old Mark Bigelow was traveling south on Hwy. 61 west of Red Wing when his vehicle left the roadway and rolled at the intersection with eastbound Hwy. 316 around 1:45 p.m. Bigelow was taken to a hospital in Hastings with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Police Shoot Dog Attacking Minnesota Family
Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Hastings shot a dog that was reportedly attacking its owners Tuesday evening. A news release from the Hastings Police Department indicates officers responded to a residence around 5:30 p.m. after receiving an emergency call from a juvenile stating the family dog was attacking her mother. The release indicates officers forced their way into the home and had no choice but to shoot the dog, believing it was the only way to save the homeowner’s life.
Minnesota Man Killed After Being Run Over By SUV in Twin Cities
Blaine, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man was killed after he was run over by another vehicle. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said 44-year-old Matthew Johnson of Blaine and a moped were lying on the road in the 1700 block of 119th Ave in Blaine when an SUV, driven by an adult female, ran over Johnson around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The Bird Flu Has Returned to Minnesota
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A predicted resurgence of the bird flu in Minnesota may be underway. The Minnesota Board of Animal Health today reported that testing has confirmed the presence of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in a commercial turkey flock in Meeker County. The testing was ordered after the owner of the flock reported an increase in deaths among the birds. State officials say the flock was immediately quarantined and has since been "depopulated" in an effort to halt the spread of the virus.
Bottom Line: Your Top Ten Minnesota State Fair Traditions
Listeners React: Top Ten Minnesota State Fair Traditions. Every year the Minnesota State Fair gives us a chance to get together with all our neighbors and carry on traditions from when our parents took us to the fair. Or maybe, just traditions you started 5 years ago. What Are the...
Minnesota State Fair Announces 2022 ‘Best of Fair’ Vendor Winners
With so much awesomeness at the Minnesota State Fair, how can anyone decide who's got the best stuff going on? Well, the State Fair does every year, announcing a 'Best of Fair' list each year. This year thirteen vendors were selected for the 'Best of' list. I can only imagine...
This Minnesota Reporter Literally Fell Over After Getting This State Fair Answer!
The Minnesota State Fair is a great place to get honest answers to tough questions from Minnesotans of all walks of life and all ages. KARE-11's Jana Shortal was recently at the Minnesota State Fair asking people what truly made them happy when she got an unexpectedly honest answer from an older visitor. To say the answer knocked Jana back was an understatement as she fell over laughing at the honesty.
What Happens To All The Things Dropped From The Minnesota State Fair SkyGlider?
For fans of the Minnesota State Fair, this is the best time of the year, the fair is happening the Midway is full, and there are a TON of deals to be had. One of the top State Fair attractions, the SkyGlide, is running and if you ever look down you might see remnants from riders past laying on the rooftops below. So what happens, to all the items people drop on accident or on purpose? I asked the Minnesota State Fair that same question and got some answers!
Minnesota Moms Favorite (and Free) First Day of School Signs
Ok, mommas, how are we doing right now? Seriously. Those who are sending your babies off to Kindergarten or Preschool for the first time to those with adult kids starting college...I've been in ALL of your shoes...and I know what your heart is feeling. (I also know that some of you are going to follow the bus that first day and, I am giving you permission to jump in your car and follow it all the way to school.). One huge task that every parent will be doing is those famous back-to-school photos and I've got an awesome way below to make those extra cute this year!
Missing Person Alert Issued for Vulnerable Adult at MN State Fair
Falcon Heights, MN (KROC-AM News)- The BCA has issued a missing person alert for a vulnerable adult last seen at the Minnesota State Fair. The alert says 60-year-old Brian Nienstadt of Mankato was attending the fair Wednesday when he got separated from the group he was with. He’s described as 5’ 6”, weighing 135 pounds with brown eyes.
Cuddle and Feed Wild Animals Just 90 Minutes from Rochester
In an unexpected place in Minnesota, about 90 minutes from Rochester, you can pet, feed, and even cuddle with wild animals! It's all under the watchful eye of an employee and it's safe (do not go up and touch wild animals, that's dangerous for you and the animal). This cool,...
The Annual Llama Costume Contest Was Held at the State Fair [Photos]
When I worked for Todd County 4-H in high school, there was only a couple of kids that participated in the Llama project. We would have one or two at the fair and that's about it, which I found really unfortunate because I love llamas and alpacas. Also, selfishly, I really wanted there to be a llama costume contest on a local level I could watch.
Who Had the Largest Crowd Ever at the Minnesota State Fair?
The Great Minnesota Get-Together is in the middle of its 2022 run right now, so can you guess which artist drew the biggest crowds of all time when they played at the Fair?. According to its official website, the Minnesota State Fair started offering entertainment in the grandstand waaaay back in 1962. Dennis Day, Jane Russell, and Jimmy Dean were the headliners on the main stage back then.
