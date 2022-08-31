ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Broncos practice squad tracker: 16 signings on deck

By Jon Heath
 5 days ago
After finalizing an initial 53-man roster, the Denver Broncos are now set to begin building a 16-player practice squad for the 2022 NFL season.

There are various eligibility requirements for players on the practice squad, but the the simplified breakdown is this: up to 10 players with two or fewer accrued seasons in the NFL and up to six players with no limit on experience (veterans).

With up to six spots for veterans, technically every NFL player is eligible for the practice squad, but teams have to make sure they don’t sign more than six veterans when assembling the practice roster.

We will be tracking all of Denver’s practice squad signings on this page. Unless designated with a source, the signings below have been confirmed by the team.

Denver Broncos Practice Squad Signings

1. QB Josh Johnson

2. WR Kendall Hinton

3. CB JaQuan McMillian

4. TE TE Dylan Parham

5. OL Netane Muti

6. ILB Kana’i Mauga

7. CB Faion Hicks

8. DL McTelvin Agim

9. DL Jonathan Harris

10. RB Devine Ozigbo

11. OL

Quinn Bailey

12. OLB

Jonathan Kongbo

13. WR

Darrius Shepherd

14. OT Will Sherman (source)

The Broncos still have three more open spots on the practice squad. Denver would like to re-sign WR Seth Williams but he has also drawn interest from other teams, according to KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis.

Ex-Broncos Signed By Other Teams

1. TBD

Last year, Denver’s initial practice squad included QB Brett Rypien and WR Tyrie Cleveland, who are both on the 53-man squad this season. Players on the practice squad are eligible to be called up to the active roster at any point during the season.

