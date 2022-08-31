Read full article on original website
Gunshot at Minnesota State Fair happened with 'dozens' of police within 15-20 feet
More details have been released by police regarding the incident that sparked panic and forced the early closure of the Minnesota State Fair Saturday night. No arrests have been made after one person suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg, with Gov. Tim Walz calling for "harsh consequences" when the shooter is apprehended.
Body Recovered From Minnesota Lake
Shakopee, MN (KROC-AM News) - A body was recovered from a lake in Shakopee Sunday morning. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a body located by a fisherman, floating near a pier on the north side of Lake O’Dowd around 7:30 a.m. According to a...
Was SuperStar Country Legend Hank Williams Jr. Really Fishing In Minnesota Recently?
Now if that's not really Hank Williams Jr., I'm gonna be really ticked off. Just look at those pictures. It sure looks like the real Hank Jr. Just look at those fish?!. It appears that Hank Jr. enjoys our Minnesota fishing as much as we do. The question is, where were these pictures taken, and how often do you think Hank Jr. comes to Minnesota to catch a good fish?
Fisherman finds body floating in Shakopee lake
A fisherman on Lake O'Dowd in Shakopee Sunday morning spotted a body that police say was "floating near a pier" on the north side of the lake. According to the Scott County Sheriff's Office, the body was discovered at about 7:36 a.m., with numerous law enforcement agencies responding to the lake to help recover the body.
Here are The Best Places to Get Waffles in Minnesota
Today is National Waffle Day and in celebration, I am naming the best places to get waffles in the state of Minnesota! I’m pulling from different sources, and unfortunately, while a majority of them are in Minneapolis (I was hoping for more variety than the cities) these are the best places for more extravagant and delicious waffles.
Can Minnesotans Get a Ticket for Honking Their Horn?
We've all tooted our own horn from time to time, but are there instances in Minnesota where doing that is against the law?. Yesterday afternoon I pulled up to Coborn's on Cooper in St. Cloud just as one of my co-workers was walking along the sidewalk in front of my car. What did I do? I honked my horn to scare the crap out of him of course. Turns out, that may be against the law in Minnesota.
Minnesota State Fair Shooting - How Does This Happen?
Minnesota Governor Investigating What Happened
Minnesota State Fair Closes Early Saturday After Shooting
Falcon Heights, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was injured after a shooting at the Minnesota State Fair Saturday night. At 1:15 a.m. Sunday, the Minnesota State Fair confirmed that officers responded to reported gunshots shortly after 10 p.m. at the fairgrounds in an area that was heavily populated with fair guests and law enforcement. The victim, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, was located by first responders and transported to a nearby hospital.
Best Places to Go Thrifting in Minnesota That Aren’t Goodwill
Today is National Secondhand Wardrobe Day today, and in celebration, I want to share the best places to go thrifting in Minnesota. Thrifting has become so popular recently and for a good reason because the clothing industry is the 2nd biggest polluter of our world, so here are just some that I wanted to include. The majority of these places are thrift stores you can also donate to, or our non-profits because giving back is important, especially now.
This Northern Minnesota Bar Was Just Featured By Popular YouTube Star
If you are heading up North this weekend, maybe make a stop at this Northern Minnesota bar where a popular YouTube star recently reviewed the 'wildest' burger he has ever had. The bar is the Sunlite Bar & Grill in Detroit Lakes and the burger he tried was the Wild 'Elk-Bison-Beef-Bacon' burger.
Minnesota Man Pleads Guilty To Federal Firearm Charge
Minneapolis (KROC-AM News) - A Minneapolis man has pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm as a felon. Prosecutors said 42-year-old William Saarela stole a piston on June 2021. In September of the same year, during a domestic dispute with two other individuals, Saarela directed his minor son to bring him the pistol. The Minneapolis man then fired six shots. No one was injured.
Man reported missing from the Minnesota State Fair
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is asking for the public's help in finding a missing vulnerable adult who got separated from his party at the State Fair. Brian Lawrence Nienstadt is 60 years old, 5'6" and around 135 pounds. He was last seen wearing...
Officials recover 77-year-old man from Long Lake
NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. — A 77-year-old man was pronounced dead Monday afternoon after his body was pulled from Long Lake, according to police. The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office said officers responded to the scene around 12:10 p.m. after a neighbor reported seeing a man was in the water about 30 feet from shore.
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, August 30
The latest COVID-19 figures, which are reported weekly in Minnesota, have been released and shows COVID-19 cases decreased in the latest 7-day period to an average of 1,101 per day. Deaths stayed increased minimally over the past week, while hospitalizations dropped. In total, 13,117 Minnesotans have died from COVID-19 during...
Minnesota was once poised to be the third largest state
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota History Center is chock full of documented, factual events. But this story is more about "what if?"Land-wise, Minnesota is the twelfth-largest state. But had politicians in the 1850s gotten their way, we would be much bigger.Peter DeCarlo is a historian with the Minnesota Historical Society. He says Minnesota became a territory in the late 1840s, but thanks to the land craze of the 1850s, the population boomed – so the government began to negotiate.Through treaties and warfare, land was gained from Indigenous people. Many felt forced to make a deal."More and more European Americans...
mprnews.org
78 farms in Minnesota have been owned by the same families for a century. Find out what their future looks like
The Minnesota State Fair is underway. And fair officials are honoring 78 century farms — those places where one family has fared the same land for 100 years or more. That got Cathy thinking about the history of homesteading and the future of family farms as agriculture changes in the region. Jill Nathe is deputy general manager of the agriculture and competitions department at the Minnesota State Fair, where this year, 78 Minnesota Century Farms are being honored.
Bloomington teen hospitalized following devastating football game injury
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- It's not just his size and strength that sets him apart; his coaches laud Ethan Glynn for his character."This is a captain guy," John Frein, a baseball coach and family friend, told WCCO. "I mean you see in many pictures he's got a C on his chest."The entire youth sports community in Bloomington is now rallying around Glynn after a devastating injury he sustained in a football game on Friday left him motionless on the field. According to a family spokesman, Glynn was hurt "in a normal football play" while on defense."It's not just close to home. It's...
Hudson Star-Observer
Judge found probable cause after recounting of chaotic scene on Apple River
St. Croix County Sheriff’s Lt. Brandie Hart recalled a chaotic scene depicted in a three-minute video from late July showing numerous people being stabbed, one of them fatally. She was called to testify Friday, Sept. 2, at the preliminary hearing for Nicolae Miu, 52, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, who...
extension.org
What is this nasty thing in our lawn?? #809390
We discovered this mass in our lawn and would like to know what it is?? It appears to be some kind of pre-birth animal sac, however one of the sac appears to have hardened. It has a slimy substance around the sacs. I did not get close enough to detect any odor. No flies or maggots on it. Please help me solve this mystery.
Minnesota Sandwich Shop Scene Of Chaos After Size Of Sub Questioned
This is...odd. A chaotic scene broke out in a Minnesota Subway shop recently and the reason why is wild. This all went down in Rochester in late August. There have been some odd crime stories making headlines lately in Minnesota and Wisconsin. In August, a Minnesota man somehow made his way to Wisconsin, went into a stranger's home and tried to take a bath.
