Jefferson City, MO

KOMU

Hartsburg man arrested after homicide near Ashland

BOONE COUNTY − A Hartsburg man was arrested following a homicide that happened Friday night near Ashland. Collin Knight, 23, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Law enforcement responded to the 18000 block of Old Route A, just south of Ashland, around 7:45 p.m....
ASHLAND, MO
Jefferson City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Jefferson City, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KOMU

Race director organizes Columbia's most historic marathon

COLUMBIA- Boone County History and Culture Center is hosting the second longest running marathon in the country on Monday. The Columbia Track Club presents the Heart of America marathon, which originally began in 1960. The race starts at 6 a.m. and lasts until 12 p.m. The marathon is 26.2 miles...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Veterans United Foundation, Ashley Furniture Home Store give away 100 beds at Faurot Field

The Veterans United Foundation and Ashley Furniture Home Store joined forces Friday to donate 100 beds to Columbia children at Faurot Field. The children in attendance were not aware that the beds they picked out for the showing of “Little Giants” on the Memorial Stadium Jumbotron were going home with them before the event started, making the announcement a big surprise.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Battlefield Lavender celebrates last day of 'you pick' lavender season

CENTRALIA - Battlefield Lavender hosted the final day of its "you pick" lavender season Monday, opening their field for the public to come and see the lavender selection the farm offers. People from all over Missouri came to grab the last selection of lavender before the farm closes until spring....
CENTRALIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia organizations to host Connecting the Community Job Fair

COLUMBIA - Several Columbia organizations committed to economic and workforce development are partnering to host a job fair for local employers and job seekers. The job fair will take place Thursday, Sept. 22, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Armory Sports and Recreation Center, 701 East Ash Street. The...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Mokane World's Fair sees record numbers

CALLOWAY COUNTY – Mid-Missouri residents gathered for the 73rd annual Mokane World's Fair this weekend, hosted by the Mokane Lions Club. The town of 188 people, according to the 2020 census, hosts several thousand people every Labor Day weekend for three days of food, rides, and attractions. It’s what their town is known for, according to Mokane Lions Club Treasurer Bryan Rogers, a resident of Mokane for 61 years.
MOKANE, MO
KOMU

Low-income households eligible for free Roots N Blues vouchers

COLUMBIA - A limited number of complimentary Roots N Blues Festival passes are available for Columbia residents with a family household income of less than 185% of the poverty level. Trio Presents, LLC, the owner and operator of Roots N Blues, along with Columbia Parks and Recreation, are behind the...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Bruins XC teams win Granite City Invitational

Rock Bridge boys and girls cross country competed at the Granite City Invitational on Saturday on the road, with both teams finishing first overall at the event in their respective groups. On the boys team, Ian Kemey finished the 3-mile race in 14 minutes, 34 seconds — a new course...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Forecast: Sunny and mild for the foreseeable future

After a wet Friday, the rest of Labor day weekend is looking to be sunny and mild. Sunday will retain some slight chances for showers and storms, though overall any rain at all is unlikely. Similar to Saturday, mid-Missouri can expect mostly sunny skies with the occasional cloud. The only...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Gus Macker returns to Moberly next weekend

MOBERLY − Monday is the last day to register for the Gus Macker, a nationally branded basketball tournament. The tournament will be held next weekend, Sept. 17 and 18, in the streets of the Moberly Depot District. Opening ceremonies will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, with all events wrapping up at 5 p.m. Sunday.
MOBERLY, MO
KOMU

Rock Bridge softball wins Southside Classic; Tolton defeats Battle

Rock Bridge softball hosted its second annual Southside Classic, and just like last year, the Bruins came out on top. Rock Bridge opened its day with a semifinal matchup against Fulton (6-2) after starting the tournament 3-0. Fulton scored first in the top of the second. After Rock Bridge tied...
COLUMBIA, MO

