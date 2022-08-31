Read full article on original website
The historical Missouri State Teachers Association Building has carried history in its brick walls since 1927CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Many classic theatres in Missouri and the Midwest were designed by the Boller BrothersCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceHope OpehemColumbia, MO
The historical John Augustus Hockaday House still stands on the hill in Fulton, MissouriCJ CoombsFulton, MO
Hartsburg man arrested after homicide near Ashland
BOONE COUNTY − A Hartsburg man was arrested following a homicide that happened Friday night near Ashland. Collin Knight, 23, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Law enforcement responded to the 18000 block of Old Route A, just south of Ashland, around 7:45 p.m....
Missourians enjoy Labor Day traveling despite traffic, gas prices
COLUMBIA - More people are on Missouri’s roads this holiday weekend. “There’s a lot of traffic,” truck driver Kevin Anderson said. “It’s almost like rush hour all the way from Kansas City up to Columbia, and we’ve been driving all the way from Oklahoma.”
Car crash leaves one dead, one with serious injuries in Morgan County
MORGAN - A crash in Morgan County left one person dead and another with serious injuries Friday evening. The crash happened around 8:25 p.m. on Missouri State Route 5, 0.3 miles north of Route MM. Kansas City resident Alexander J. Luttrell, 36, was traveling southbound on Route 5 when he...
Columbia City Council to discuss water utility rate increases at Tuesday's meeting
COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council will go over 2023 fiscal year budget amendments in Tuesday's meeting. One topic on the agenda will be proposed increases to utility rates for water. According to the agenda, the average customer would see approximately a $2 per month increase in their bill. Amended fees...
Race director organizes Columbia's most historic marathon
COLUMBIA- Boone County History and Culture Center is hosting the second longest running marathon in the country on Monday. The Columbia Track Club presents the Heart of America marathon, which originally began in 1960. The race starts at 6 a.m. and lasts until 12 p.m. The marathon is 26.2 miles...
Veterans United Foundation, Ashley Furniture Home Store give away 100 beds at Faurot Field
The Veterans United Foundation and Ashley Furniture Home Store joined forces Friday to donate 100 beds to Columbia children at Faurot Field. The children in attendance were not aware that the beds they picked out for the showing of “Little Giants” on the Memorial Stadium Jumbotron were going home with them before the event started, making the announcement a big surprise.
Hot dogs and race cars: Second annual Wiener Nationals event held in Moberly
Packed bumper-to-bumper in their race cars, drivers tore down the track of Randolph County Raceway in Moberly, Sunday evening. But this was no average car race. Leading the group was the iconic orange and yellow Oscar Mayer Wienermobile. The unusual pace car was a highlight of the second annual Wiener...
Battlefield Lavender celebrates last day of 'you pick' lavender season
CENTRALIA - Battlefield Lavender hosted the final day of its "you pick" lavender season Monday, opening their field for the public to come and see the lavender selection the farm offers. People from all over Missouri came to grab the last selection of lavender before the farm closes until spring....
'That does not fall out of the sky very often': Private donation will breathe new life into Cosmo Park
COLUMBIA - Right next to a graveyard might not seem like the best place for youth football. But that location is paying dividends for the City of Columbia and thanks to a more than $300,000 private donation, Cosmo Park football fields 5 and 6 are getting a major facelift. The...
Columbia organizations to host Connecting the Community Job Fair
COLUMBIA - Several Columbia organizations committed to economic and workforce development are partnering to host a job fair for local employers and job seekers. The job fair will take place Thursday, Sept. 22, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Armory Sports and Recreation Center, 701 East Ash Street. The...
Mokane World's Fair sees record numbers
CALLOWAY COUNTY – Mid-Missouri residents gathered for the 73rd annual Mokane World's Fair this weekend, hosted by the Mokane Lions Club. The town of 188 people, according to the 2020 census, hosts several thousand people every Labor Day weekend for three days of food, rides, and attractions. It’s what their town is known for, according to Mokane Lions Club Treasurer Bryan Rogers, a resident of Mokane for 61 years.
Low-income households eligible for free Roots N Blues vouchers
COLUMBIA - A limited number of complimentary Roots N Blues Festival passes are available for Columbia residents with a family household income of less than 185% of the poverty level. Trio Presents, LLC, the owner and operator of Roots N Blues, along with Columbia Parks and Recreation, are behind the...
Unemployment is high, but Columbia small business owner keeps positions staffed
COLUMBIA — A monthly jobs report released Friday shows unemployment is up. That's despite an increase in the number of jobs available. But one Columbia small business owner has found ways to add jobs and find the people to fill them in recent months. "I think it's a bit...
Bruins XC teams win Granite City Invitational
Rock Bridge boys and girls cross country competed at the Granite City Invitational on Saturday on the road, with both teams finishing first overall at the event in their respective groups. On the boys team, Ian Kemey finished the 3-mile race in 14 minutes, 34 seconds — a new course...
Forecast: Sunny and mild for the foreseeable future
After a wet Friday, the rest of Labor day weekend is looking to be sunny and mild. Sunday will retain some slight chances for showers and storms, though overall any rain at all is unlikely. Similar to Saturday, mid-Missouri can expect mostly sunny skies with the occasional cloud. The only...
Gus Macker returns to Moberly next weekend
MOBERLY − Monday is the last day to register for the Gus Macker, a nationally branded basketball tournament. The tournament will be held next weekend, Sept. 17 and 18, in the streets of the Moberly Depot District. Opening ceremonies will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, with all events wrapping up at 5 p.m. Sunday.
Rock Bridge softball wins Southside Classic; Tolton defeats Battle
Rock Bridge softball hosted its second annual Southside Classic, and just like last year, the Bruins came out on top. Rock Bridge opened its day with a semifinal matchup against Fulton (6-2) after starting the tournament 3-0. Fulton scored first in the top of the second. After Rock Bridge tied...
